Exposing food myths

The consciousness towards being fit and healthy has increased a lot over the past couple of years. More people have started getting conscious about their diet and health. Even though being interested in diet and fitness is a good thing to do, there are a lot of misconceptions about food that are still prevalent in our society. Some of these misconceptions are as follows.

Myth 1: Fat should be avoided at all costs

Some people say that you should avoid fat at all costs if you want to be healthy. They say that avoiding fat is the only solution to losing weight. However, that is not true. Fats are essential for a healthy balanced diet. Vitamins A, D, and E are fat-soluble vitamins, which means that these vitamins can be absorbed in the body only with the help of fats.

It is also true that fats contain the highest amount of calories compared to any other macro-nutrient (proteins, carbohydrates). They contain the highest amount of energy and are responsible for making you gain weight, only if you don't utilize the energy you get from fats. When you are trying to lose weight, it is true that you need to reduce your fat intake, however, there is no need to eliminate it from your diet.

Myth 2: Drinking alcohol every day is okay

Although it is true that drinking alcohol in small quantities does not harm your health, it does not mean that alcohol is good for your health. Alcohol is full of empty calories, which means that you will be consuming a lot of calories but it will not have significant beneficial nutritional value.

Drinking alcohol every day is not okay because the more you avoid alcohol, the more beneficial it is for your health. Alcohol has more health risks rather than benefits, so it is important not to cross safe drinking limits.

Myth 3: The best way to lose weight is to go on a strict diet

A strict diet is not necessary for you to lose weight. The most important thing you need to achieve in order to lose weight is to create a calorie deficit in your body. A calorie deficit means that the calories you burn should be more than the calories you consume. Your body needs to have a deficit in its calorie content. So when it comes to losing weight, it doesn't matter if your diet isn't strict, what matters is that you should successfully create a calorie deficit in your body.

Myth 4: Skipping breakfast helps you lose weight

Skipping breakfast does not help you in losing weight. After skipping breakfast, you are more likely to eat more since you will be hungry. That does not help in creating a calorie deficit in your body. Starting the day with an empty stomach also leads to a lot of problems like acidity and headaches. Studies also show that people who go to work without having their breakfast show poor performance at their work.