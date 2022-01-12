Happiness is a direction, not a place

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Some people think that being happy is a feeling that will come to us naturally. They believe that we have to keep waiting for happiness until it comes to us. They think that happiness is not under our control. However, that might not always be the case. Sometimes, we have to take control of the happiness in our lives instead of waiting for someone to magically provide us with happiness.

Certain things prevent people from achieving complete happiness. Although unfortunate incidents in life cannot be under our control, there are still a lot of things we can control to make ourselves stay happy. Here are some stumbling blocks you need to overcome to prevent anything from taking your happiness away.

The perfection trap

Everybody dreams about a perfect life. But imperfections make us who we are. In every aspect of life, we would always find someone doing better than us. We are born to be real, not to be perfect. Everyone has an image of how their ideal life should be. But often, people don't always get what they want. Not getting everything perfect should not bother you and take away your happiness.

The "missing tile" syndrome

The "missing tile" syndrome is a term coined by Dennis Prager in his book, “Happiness is a Serious Problem”. It means focusing on things we don't have and wasting time worrying about things that are missing from our lives. It's like a fat person entering a room and always noticing slim people. It's like a bald person walking inside a room and always noticing hair. It's like a short person always noticing tall people.

Once you identify what your missing tile is, you can either choose to get it, replace it, or focus on the tiles you do have with you. Don't let your missing tile bother you for long enough.

Comparison with others

Comparing yourself with others always contributes to taking away a lot of your happiness. There will always be someone better than you. There will always be someone taller than you. There will always be someone smarter than you. There will always be someone richer than you. You should not allow yourself to get upset by comparing yourself to other people repeatedly. The best you can do is to improve yourself or try to be better than them, but there's no need to be unhappy by seeing yourself in a lower position when you compare yourself with others.