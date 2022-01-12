Avoiding divorce through sheer determination

Photo by Sven Mieke on Unsplash

Everybody wants their marriage to last forever and live happily ever after with their partners. Nobody wants to divorce and destroy the unity of their family on purpose. No one wants to destroy the childhood of their kids on purpose. Yet, divorces still happen. Western countries have the highest number of divorces compared to all the other countries in the world.

Sometimes things go so bad that couples have no other choice but to go for divorce. However, if there is an effort from both sides to make the marriage last longer, a lot of the problems arising in their marriage would be solved without the need to go for divorce. Here are a few things to do if you want to avoid a divorce.

Communicate well

As the saying goes, "Good communication is like oxygen in a relationship. Without it, it dies." If the communication between the two partners is not good enough, a lot of confusion may arise. Always try not to have any communication gaps with you and your partner. The best way to avoid misunderstandings is to not have communication gaps.

Think of your children

A lot of children have their childhood ruined due to the divorce of their parents. Some kids even go through depression due to the effects of their parent's divorce on them. Some parents avoid divorce and compromise a lot just for the sake of raising their child in a happy environment.

Don't be jealous of your partner's past lovers

Don't keep bringing up your partner's past lovers and don't keep suspecting that your partner is cheating on you with their ex. That is a kind of toxic habit of showing too much possessiveness and insecurity. That kind of habit of jealousy affects many relationships in negative ways.