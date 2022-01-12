The United States is the leading country in the number of startups with 63,703 new startups launched

Ricky

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

According to the startup statistics of 2022, the United States is the leading country in the number of startups with 63,703 new startups launched. The second country on the list is India, with 8,301 startups launched, and the third country on the list is the UK, with 5,377 startups launched.

As the USA has the highest number of startups, it is no surprise that a lot of entrepreneurs often fail. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that approximately 20% of new businesses fail during the first two years of being open. However, even the most successful entrepreneurs of all time failed at many ventures before finally breaking through. Here are a few things you need to remember if you want to become an entrepreneur or contemplate launching a startup on your own.

Build your confidence

Whenever you make mistakes in a particular venture, you learn from it, and that helps in building your confidence. Whenever you fail at something, your confidence increases if you try that again and become successful. There are many instances where you will learn a lot from your failures.

Make a commitment

One of the common qualities of good businesses is that they meet the expectations set by their customers. When customers start trusting the business, the business grows. Disappointing your customers is an extremely bad idea since one disappointed customer has a lot of potentials to bring down your brand's reputation by complaining about it to the people. To avoid making your customers disappointed, you need to make a commitment to work hard enough and do whatever it takes to never make your customers be disappointed.

Take action

After launching a startup, there are a lot of objectives that it needs to accomplish in order to grow as a reputed firm. Take timely action to fulfill all the objectives and accomplish all the goals that the firm needs to accomplish. A day of procrastination may lead to a loss of profit since the world of startups has become so competitive. A lot more hard work would be required to become better than the others.

Aim for results

Try to meet all the realistic results you aim to look at after the completion of your work. Set targets and work towards achieving them. Doing that with sheer determination will result in the growth of your startup to new heights.

