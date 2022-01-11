Researchers have found that there's no correlation between brain size and intelligence

Photo by Taton Moïse on Unsplash

A study from the University of Minnesota found that there is no such relationship between brain size and intelligence. A bigger brain does not mean that a person is smarter and a smaller brain does not mean that a person is dumb. It also found that your IQ level can change throughout your life. As you grow older, your IQ level may increase or decrease.

Although there is no such medicine that can magically make your brain more powerful, your habits matter a lot when it comes to your brain. Bad habits like using drugs and alcohol are bad for your brain, while good habits like eating healthy are good for your brain. Here are a few things that are good for your brain.

Social interaction

A 2019 study from the University of Michigan was found that less social interaction was associated with a higher occurrence of dementia among people. Researchers have said that loneliness was also linked to developing memory problems and Alzheimer’s disease. Having a good social circle is good for your brain as it provided you with support, friendships, and enhances intellectual stimulation.

Chewing gum

A study from the British Journal of Psychology found that chewing gum increases the flow of oxygen to various regions of the brain that are responsible for making a person pay attention. The researchers said that chewing gum helps people to concentrate for a longer period of time.

Video games

A study from Tohoku University found that gamers are seen to have improvements in regions of their brain that are involved in paying attention. Researchers found that playing video games can help in improving cognition in the brain. They said that video games also help in improving the hand-eye coordination of people who play them.

Laughing

As it is rightly said, laughter is the best medicine. This is because there are several scientific findings that laughter is indeed good for your health. Laughing releases the hormones dopamine and serotonin in the brain, which are responsible for making a person feel happy. This helps in reducing your stress and improving your mood.