The USA was ranked 14th in the World Happiness Report of 2021

Photo by Gian Cescon on Unsplash

According to the World Happiness Report of 2021, the USA ranks 14th in the list of the happiest countries in the world. Finland ranks number 1 on that list. The report was based on a survey of how happy the citizens of a particular country perceive themselves to be.

However, there is no need for you to depend on your country to give you happiness. There are many ways through which you can increase your own happiness by yourself. Here are some scientific tricks you can use for boosting your mood.

Spend time with your old friends

According to social psychologist Dr. Tim Wildschut from the University of Southampton, nostalgia is a good mood booster. It helps a lot in elevating your mood. He says that nostalgia strengthens your sense of social connectedness and strengthens your ego. Whenever you meet your old friends, hang out with them, and reminisce about your old memories. That will help a lot in elevating your mood.

Stay hydrated

According to a survey done by Mind, a mental health charity based in the UK, it was found that 80% of mental health patients felt that drinking more water improved their emotional health. In a 2018 study done at the Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, it was found that drinking more water is associated with a decreased risk of depression and anxiety in adults. Water has a lot of natural calming properties and it helps a lot in elevating your mood.

Take a hike

According to a study done at the University of Essex, researchers found that exercising in a green environment helps a lot in elevating your mood. The research discovered that a small dose of nature every day helps a lot in uplifting the moods of people. Dr. Jo Barton, a lecturer of that university, said that taking deep breaths of oxygen from the green nature provides a calming effect to people's minds.

Have a debate

A study done at the University of Arizona found that people who engage in heavier discussions were happier in life than people who engage in small talk only. The study says that small talk does not lead to unhappiness, however, people who engaged in deeper discussions were generally happier.

Create an anticipation

According to a research done at the Journal of Consumer Psychology, anticipation is a source of free happiness. The research said that whenever you delay the consumption of something, you gain the pleasure of looking forward to it. When you plan to do something and do it, you will get more happiness in doing it compared to doing the thing right away without waiting at all.

Smile more

According to psychologist Dr. Michael Lewis from Cardiff University, smiling signals to other people that you are happy, and this may trick your brain into actually believing that you are happy and your mood will actually get elevated because of that. So smile more.