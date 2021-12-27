Acceptance is a crucial part of moving on

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O02Lk_0dWYWJVT00
Photo by Yuvraj Singh on Unsplash

One of the hardest things in life is when the people who gave you the best memories become a memory. There would often be quite a few times in your life when you would have to go through the grief of losing someone you love. Sometimes, it would be unbelievable for you. It would be hard for you to accept that someone whom you loved the most has left you. However, when there is no other choice, you have to move on to feel better. Here are a few things you should remember while trying to move on.

You can't change people

People are unpredictable and sometimes they do change their minds. When someone has already made up their minds, it is not that easy to change how they think. Sometimes, it is impossible. The best you can do in these situations is accept the fact that you can't change people and try your best to forget about them.

Create closure for yourself

Closure refers to the feeling that an emotional or traumatic experience has been resolved. If you don't get closure from the person who hurt you, try to create closure for yourself. Try to make yourself feel good and happier. The person who hurt you is the last one you should expect to get closure from.

Sometimes people hurt you for their own good

Sometimes, people would hurt you not because it is your fault, but for themselves. They might have felt that not talking to you anymore is for their own good. Even though you absolutely hate that decision, you would have no other choice to let them go. This is because sometimes, holding on causes more hurt than letting go.

Some people will never apologize

Even though you might expect an apology from those who hurt you, some people will never apologize even after they know that they did wrong. The best you can do in this case is forgive them and forget about them.

Everyone makes mistakes

No human is perfect. Everyone makes mistakes. Expecting anyone to be perfect is not realistic. Even though you might be at fault sometimes, you can easily accept your mistakes and hope for everything to be fine again.

Takeaway

When we lose someone, we can't ask them to come back and make us feel better. We have to do that ourselves. In most cases, moving on happens naturally with time. However, with our own effort, we can make ourselves feel better and move on faster and get something new and better in our lives.

