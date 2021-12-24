Who owns the internet?

Photo by NASA on Unsplash

Have you wondered who the owner of the internet is? Did you ever wonder if the owner internet is a billionaire right now? Does he even exist? Was the internet invented by a single person or a group of people? Let's find out.

The internet initially was not accessible to the general public. However, after the invention of the World Wide Web (WWW), the internet started to become more accessible to the public. The World Wide Web and the internet are not exactly the same things. When you browse the internet on your computer, you are browsing it through the World Wide Web. But when you watch Netflix on your TV, you are on the internet but you're not using the World Wide Web.

The main purpose for which the internet was invented was for decentralization. The US government wanted to form a decentralized system of communication because they had insecurities with the centralized form of communication they had in the past.

Whenever you want to make a website on the internet, you have to buy your domain name from a domain name provider website like wordpress.com. But does that mean that WordPress is the authority of the website? No, it does not. This is because there is a non-profit organization named ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) based in Los Angeles, that gives authority to websites to sell domain names.

Does that mean that ICANN is the ultimate authority of the internet? No, it does not. This is because ICANN only has the authority to allow websites to provide domain names. It does not connect to countries that connect it to towers. That is the job of the Internet Service Providers (ISPs). But does that mean that the ISPs are the ultimate boss of the internet?

No, it still does not. Although ISPs have significant power on the internet, it still does not mean that they have ultimate power regarding the internet. The maximum power that your ISP can exercise is to restrict you from viewing some websites, which can easily be surpassed using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

So who does the internet belong to? The answer is that it belongs to everyone as well as no one. It is a decentralized system. There can be no centralized authority controlling the internet. Anyone can own a part of the internet by having a website of their own.