Moving on from a breakup

Photo by Vitaliy Rigalovsky on Unsplash

After being alone and lonely for a long time, you finally meet someone special. Whenever you talk with them, you feel better. Every time you spend time with them, you feel something special. No one's existence has ever made you feel so happy before. You feel like they are undoubtedly the right person for you. Sometimes you feel that you don't even deserve them.

After talking with them for many days, you decide to tell them that you like them. They say that they like you too. You experienced such a level of happiness that you never experienced before. You felt elated every day after knowing that they like you too. You start seeing a future with them. You start believing that they will be your life partner one day. You start investing more time into your relationship.

Just as you started believing that everything is going well, something wrong happens. You start noticing a change in their behavior. They don't talk to you with the same enthusiasm as they did before. They now talk to you in a bored and dry manner. They seem to be trying to avoid you. They always keep making up excuses to avoid spending time with you. You feel like you are disturbing them too much and stop talking to them as well.

A lot of days pass by and you don't hear a word from them. You keep thinking about them and miss them every day. You are dying to talk to them, yet you don't, because you don't want to disturb them. After a lot of days of missing them and being sad, you finally decide to send them a text on social media.

As soon as you open the chat, you see something shocking. You have got blocked by your most beloved person without even being told the reason why. You get so hurt that you finally decide to talk to them in real life about it. Before you even go on further, they already inform you through someone else that they don't want to talk to you ever again because they have a new lover now.

This is the moment when you realize that you have been betrayed. Trying to get back to your lover won't help you in any way, because they have clearly shown that they don't love you anymore. You have to forget them so that you can move forward in life. Even though it's difficult, you have to forget them for your healing. Here are a few ways to forget the person who broke your heart.

Don't stalk them

Even though stalking someone you miss is very tempting, it is not a mentally healthy thing to do. Stalking the person you miss won't help you in forgetting them. In fact, it will bring back the memories from the past. This will end up in you missing them more and that will delay your process of forgetting them.

In most cases, stalking the person you miss would end up with you feeling more hurt. You might see them with their new lover and start doubting your self-worth. You would feel sad and start thinking that you were not good enough to be their lover even though you didn't do anything wrong to get abandoned by them.

Delete the memories

Try not to keep thinking about the memories that you both shared. Even though the memories may be sweet, they would end up making you sad. That won't help you in moving on. A single memory in your mind has to potential to form a chain of memories that would end up in you wasting a lot of time reminiscing about your past.

Be grateful for the memories you both created, but don't get stuck in them. Leave the past behind and try to focus on the present. Even though the present may not be as sweet as the past, who knows, there may be sweeter memories waiting for you in the future.

Make a schedule that distracts you from the painful memories

Sometimes breakups hurt a lot. Even the thought of your ex-lover leaves you in a state of mental pain. You go through the same level of sadness for many days and this brings down your performance in other aspects of life. This sadness clearly affects you in a lot of negative ways.

Efforts from your side should also be given to prevent the painful memories from affecting your performance. The first step you can take to prevent this is to distract yourself from the sad memories. Try making a schedule and keeping yourself busy doing productive things. In the initial days post-breakup, we don't even want to move on and prefer to drown in our sadness. But the faster we try to heal, the better it is for us.

Takeaway

Sometimes many of us get betrayed, abandoned, and hurt. And being sad about it is natural. It is also common that such traumatic incidents can affect our lives a lot. However, holding on hurts you more than ever, and letting go seems to be the only option you have. Even though it may not be easy at first, you have to do it, and the earlier you start forgetting the person who broke your heart, the sooner you'll be able to move on.

Read more: