Luxury brands don't sell to the rich people

Photo by Jonathan Francisca on Unsplash

The marketing teams of several luxury brands have admitted that they don't sell to the rich. The target customers of many luxury brands try to sell their products to middle-class people who want to look rich.

Justin Lahart, a renowned columnist in The Wall Street Journal has said that selling to the richest class of the society is not a good strategy that luxury brands can use to stay in business. He says that the population of the super-rich people is too less to keep these luxury brands in the business.

Luxury brands use a strategy known as price-value bias. It means that when the price of the product is higher, the value of the product is perceived to be higher. Research says that by changing the way we frame the price of a product with its features (and vice versa), we can help consumers choose products that they will be more satisfied with within the long run.

It's not like rich people never buy luxury items. They do too. But most of the time, rich people buy luxury items with their extra money, not from their earnings. Poor and middle-class people, on the other hand, buy expensive commodities from their earnings just for the sake of showing off that they have a higher status symbol.

The price-value bias is another reason why many middle-class people conclude that luxury products are of better quality than non-luxury products. Some people also have an increase in self-esteem after buying luxury brands. But when a person does not have a stable income and still buys luxury items just to show that they have a higher social status, it creates a huge financial burden to them.