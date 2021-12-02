Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Looking younger than their actual age has always been one of the top beauty goals for people throughout generations. Nobody wants to look old when they are middle-aged. In fact, many people want to look like youthful teenagers throughout their lives. Even though people try to look younger by applying expensive cosmetics, it is also possible to achieve that by eating healthy foods as well.

People eat food mainly for nutrition and to prevent themselves from being hungry. But did you know that there are some foods that can make you look younger as well? Apart from providing nutrition, some foods also help in keeping your skin glowing and making you look younger. Let us look at a few of those foods:

Coffee

Coffee contains antioxidants. Antioxidants are good for your skin. They not only protect your skin from sun damage but also help in preventing the breakdown of collagen and elastin that leads to wrinkles. However, don't drink coffee in excess every day, because large quantities of coffee can dehydrate your skin.

Coffee also has the function of being a diuretic. It means that it has the property of pulling water out of your skin. So you can make a coffee face pack and apply it on your skin to depuff eyelids and give your skin a smoother appearance.

Strawberry

Strawberries are one of the healthiest fruits for your skin. It contains high levels of Vitamin C and ellagic acid. Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen and acts as an antioxidant. It also helps in preventing wrinkles, preventing skin dryness, and preventing environmental damage.

Ellagic acid increases your skin's ability to contain moisture and fades away the dark spots in your skin caused by sun exposure. Studies show that both Vitamin C and ellagic acid can help protect your skin from environmental damage.

Tea

Tea contains antioxidants. The antioxidants present in tea protects your skin from harmful UV rays of the sun and other environmental pollutants. Tea leaves contain high levels of Vitamin K and Vitamin E that help your face in delaying the signs of aging.

Green tea has stronger antioxidant properties than black tea. Even though both green tea and black tea contain caffeine, black tea usually has a higher caffeine quantity, making green tea the better choice for people sensitive to caffeine.

Almonds

Almonds contain an enzyme that slows down the aging process. They also contain Vitamin E, which helps in making your skin look smoother. According to a study done at the University of California, daily consumption of almonds can especially help to reduce wrinkles in women who have hit menopause.

Cocoa

Flavonoids are plant compounds that have high antioxidant properties. Cocoa contains high levels of flavonoids, that help in protecting your skin from sun damage. A study done at Harvard University in 2010 concluded that cocoa consumption reduces blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well. Another study found that flavonoids in cocoa help in improving blood circulation, making skin cell's stronger, and improving the texture of your skin.

Avocado

Avocado is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids. These ingredients in avocados help in making your skin smooth and glowing. Eating avocados also help in replenishing the protective layer of fatty acids around your skin, which helps in holding moisture and preventing dehydration. Applying avocado oil to your skin also helps in stimulating collagen and elastin production in your skin, which helps in slowing down your skin's aging process.