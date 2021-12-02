Antioxidants are good for your skin

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHTb1_0d9rOUhX00
Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Looking younger than their actual age has always been one of the top beauty goals for people throughout generations. Nobody wants to look old when they are middle-aged. In fact, many people want to look like youthful teenagers throughout their lives. Even though people try to look younger by applying expensive cosmetics, it is also possible to achieve that by eating healthy foods as well.

People eat food mainly for nutrition and to prevent themselves from being hungry. But did you know that there are some foods that can make you look younger as well? Apart from providing nutrition, some foods also help in keeping your skin glowing and making you look younger. Let us look at a few of those foods:

Coffee

Coffee contains antioxidants. Antioxidants are good for your skin. They not only protect your skin from sun damage but also help in preventing the breakdown of collagen and elastin that leads to wrinkles. However, don't drink coffee in excess every day, because large quantities of coffee can dehydrate your skin.

Coffee also has the function of being a diuretic. It means that it has the property of pulling water out of your skin. So you can make a coffee face pack and apply it on your skin to depuff eyelids and give your skin a smoother appearance.

Strawberry

Strawberries are one of the healthiest fruits for your skin. It contains high levels of Vitamin C and ellagic acid. Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen and acts as an antioxidant. It also helps in preventing wrinkles, preventing skin dryness, and preventing environmental damage.

Ellagic acid increases your skin's ability to contain moisture and fades away the dark spots in your skin caused by sun exposure. Studies show that both Vitamin C and ellagic acid can help protect your skin from environmental damage.

Tea

Tea contains antioxidants. The antioxidants present in tea protects your skin from harmful UV rays of the sun and other environmental pollutants. Tea leaves contain high levels of Vitamin K and Vitamin E that help your face in delaying the signs of aging.

Green tea has stronger antioxidant properties than black tea. Even though both green tea and black tea contain caffeine, black tea usually has a higher caffeine quantity, making green tea the better choice for people sensitive to caffeine.

Almonds

Almonds contain an enzyme that slows down the aging process. They also contain Vitamin E, which helps in making your skin look smoother. According to a study done at the University of California, daily consumption of almonds can especially help to reduce wrinkles in women who have hit menopause.

Cocoa

Flavonoids are plant compounds that have high antioxidant properties. Cocoa contains high levels of flavonoids, that help in protecting your skin from sun damage. A study done at Harvard University in 2010 concluded that cocoa consumption reduces blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well. Another study found that flavonoids in cocoa help in improving blood circulation, making skin cell's stronger, and improving the texture of your skin.

Avocado

Avocado is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids. These ingredients in avocados help in making your skin smooth and glowing. Eating avocados also help in replenishing the protective layer of fatty acids around your skin, which helps in holding moisture and preventing dehydration. Applying avocado oil to your skin also helps in stimulating collagen and elastin production in your skin, which helps in slowing down your skin's aging process.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
beautyskincaredietnutritionfoods

Comments / 0

Published by

Content creator and freelance writer. I aim to provide quality content that readers will enjoy and find useful. I write about relationships, personal growth, health, life, finance, and a variety of other topics.

1950 followers

More from Ricky

Luxury brands don't sell to the rich people

The marketing teams of several luxury brands have admitted that they don't sell to the rich. The target customers of many luxury brands try to sell their products to middle-class people who want to look rich.

Read full story
2 comments

Love doesn't hurt, loving the wrong person does

Some people have a successful love story while some people don't have a successful love story. Some people have a happy ending to their love story while some people have a sad ending. However, there are some misconceptions about love that many people have, including those who are successful at love. Here are some hard truths about love.

Read full story
24 comments

Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the USA

It is a commonly known fact that smoking cigarettes are bad for health. It has been estimated that tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year. Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the USA. The people who smoke cigarettes themselves are aware that smoking is bad.

Read full story
85 comments

Getting stuck at the friend-zone

You meet someone and start having an attraction towards them. You start liking them so much that you wish to be in a relationship with them. Sometimes you get what you want and manage to make them your lover. Sometimes you don't get what you want and get friend-zoned by them.

Read full story
5 comments

Love is a ruthless game

When couples look into each other, there's a good chance that they may possibly be looking at a modified reflection of themselves. Research has found that people tend to choose their romantic partners who have similar shape, size, and ethnicity as themselves.

Read full story
22 comments

Keeping your money safe and growing your assets

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be financial advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for financial advice. Risk and return are two sides of the same coin. All the investments you make have a risk of getting affected by outside forces. These outside forces include taxes, politics, and inflation to name a few. The moment you part with your money is the moment you've taken a risk. This absolutely does not mean that you shouldn't invest.

Read full story
16 comments

Depression is one of the most common mental health concerns in the country

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses that people around the world face. It has affected people for centuries. Studies indicate that 7.8% of adults in the USA suffer from depression, making it one of the most common mental health concerns in the country.

Read full story
55 comments

Decoding people's love for sad music

On 19 November 2021, the iconic British singer, Adele, released a new studio album after nearly five years. Her fans had been missing her and had been waiting patiently for her to release new music. Her new studio album, named 30, became an instant success immediately after being released. The lead single of the album, “Easy on Me”, released on 15 October 2021, broke the all-time record for the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify with 24 million global streams.

Read full story
6 comments

Losing weight without diet and exercise

When it comes to losing weight, people believe that a planned diet and regular exercise are enough. Exercise regularly, eat less, and boom, you're thin. That's what the common perception is when it comes to weight loss. However, many studies say that there are several other factors when it comes to losing weight.

Read full story
156 comments

Red flags are moments of hesitation that determine our destination

For those who don't know what a red flag is in the context of relationships, it is a warning sign that your relationship might not work out or will end soon. Most of us have ignored a red flag at least once in our lives. They always confuse us and leave us wondering about the fate of our relationships.

Read full story
5 comments

Saving money in your bank account will not make you a millionaire

All the opinions presented in this article and any errors herein are my own. This article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be financial advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for financial advice.

Read full story
39 comments

Why are parachutes not provided to the passengers on commercial airplanes?

Have you ever wondered why you are never provided with a parachute whenever you travel by flight somewhere? If a plane crash happens, a parachute would surely increase your chances of survival.

Read full story
80 comments

What can be learned from the USA's defeat in Afghanistan?

After invading Afghanistan in 2001, the USA overthrew the Taliban from the government and established a democracy. The Taliban ran away from Afghanistan but they didn't give up.

Read full story
91 comments

Beauty is the illumination of your soul

Do you believe that you're an attractive person? If yes, you're a person with self-confidence. If not, then you're a modest person. Regardless of whatever we think of ourselves to be, we always wonder if people find us attractive.

Read full story
15 comments

If you give vitamins to healthy people, they'll be twice as healthy

For many decades, scientists have always believed that a balanced diet is all you need to get adequate nutrition. They hated the idea of swallowing vitamin pills regularly. However, after conducting many studies on this topic, researchers are starting to say that vitamin pills are, in fact, beneficial to humans.

Read full story
2 comments

Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change

Intelligence is the ability to absorb knowledge and retain it. There is a difference between being intelligent and being smart. Intelligence refers to your ability to retain more knowledge and smartness refers to your ability to apply your knowledge in real life.

Read full story
20 comments

Around 90–95% cases of cancer are related to lifestyle

Cancer has been a deadly disease throughout the history of mankind. Although treatments for cancer like chemotherapy are fairly new, cancer has always affected people since centuries ago. The awareness for cancer is much more common nowadays compared to earlier days. Awareness of cancer is good, but prevention of cancer is equally important for all people.

Read full story
142 comments

Insomnia is the most prevalent among the 90 different sleep disorders classified by scientists

Sleep is important for our health. Our brains get refreshed and energized only if our minds are rested enough through a night of good sleep. Adequate sleep helps in increasing the concentration levels in your mind and your overall productivity. Sleep plays an important role in organizing and laying down memories.

Read full story

How did the USA get defeated by the Taliban?

Afghanistan is also known as the "Graveyard of Empires". This is because even though many superpowers and great empires have tried to conquer Afghanistan, they always face a humiliating defeat and return to their homelands.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy