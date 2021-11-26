Depression is one of the most common mental health concerns in the country

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsN0X_0d6Vvls600
Photo by Dekler Ph on Unsplash

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses that people around the world face. It has affected people for centuries. Studies indicate that 7.8% of adults in the USA suffer from depression, making it one of the most common mental health concerns in the country.

A lot of people suffering from depression resort to taking their own lives. Some of them do it before the condition is even identified. Fortunately, depression is a treatable illness and it is possible to stop people from being victims of the harmful effects of this illness.

Sometimes depression can occur without any apparent reason. A depressed person can often wonder why they're suddenly feeling sad without having a cause to feel sad about. When depression is left untreated, the condition tends to repeat frequently. The condition tends to get worse as time goes by. Hence, early treatment for depression is crucial.

Treatment should be considered whenever a person shows signs of depression. Some common and well-known signs of depression are as follows:

  • Loss of appetite
  • Pessimistic feelings
  • Changes in sleeping pattern
  • Persistent sad moods
  • Feeling tired all the time
  • Feeling guilty and worthless
  • Suicidal thoughts

The problem arises when depression couldn't be identified in some cases. This is because some warning signs of depression are not very obvious. In some cases, early detection of the subtle clues that aren't obvious signs of depression can make a difference between life and death. Let us look at some of these subtle signs of depression.

Ungroomed appearance

When a person has a sharp decline in the way they groom themselves, it could be a sign of the illness. They may often have an untidy or shabby appearance suddenly. This is because when a person is depressed, they don't care about themselves or others anymore. People usually groom themselves to look better and please themselves and others. But depression takes away the victim's interest to please others anymore.

Forgetfulness

A 2015 study concluded that forgetfulness is also a sign of depression. The researchers who did that study found that depression does cause short-term memory loss in many instances. When a person who usually has a good memory suddenly starts forgetting things, it could be a sign that something is wrong with their mental health. They might start forgetting simple things that they used to remember before.

Daily mood swings

Mood swings occurring in a daily routine can be an early sign of depression. Victims may be showing signs of happiness during a part of the day and suddenly has an off-mood during another part of the day. This symptom can often be similar to bipolar disorder.

Short temper

Being irritated easily and having a short temper are often symptoms shown by depressed people to hide their sadness. When you see a person who is usually cheerful and lively becomes irritable and short-tempered, you can suspect that something is wrong with him. If this attitude change has been occurring for a few days, then it can be a sign that the person is not really.

A study done by The Royal College of Psychiatrists found that there is a connection between anger and depression. A 1998 research found that anger and irritability are frequently observed among patients with depressive disorders.

Sudden silence

A person suffering from depression may often prefer to stay alone with their self-tormenting thoughts as a part of their coping method. A person may suddenly be more silent than they were before. They would prefer to be withdrawn from society. They may often lose enthusiasm in whatever they do. is most likely a sign.

Takeaway

The keyword that can be used to identify the subtle signs of depression is "change". When a person shows a weird change in their behavior that is uncharacteristic of them, then it is might be a sign and treatment should be considered. Depression is a crippling illness. However, with good help from friends and family, and with adequate medical treatment, victims of depression can return to their normal and productive lives.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
depressionpsychologymental healthsadness

Comments / 55

Published by

Content creator and freelance writer. I aim to provide quality content that readers will enjoy and find useful. I write about relationships, personal growth, health, life, finance, and a variety of other topics.

1866 followers

More from Ricky

Antioxidants are good for your skin

Looking younger than their actual age has always been one of the top beauty goals for people throughout generations. Nobody wants to look old when they are middle-aged. In fact, many people want to look like youthful teenagers throughout their lives. Even though people try to look younger by applying expensive cosmetics, it is also possible to achieve that by eating healthy foods as well.

Read full story

Love is a ruthless game

When couples look into each other, there's a good chance that they may possibly be looking at a modified reflection of themselves. Research has found that people tend to choose their romantic partners who have similar shape, size, and ethnicity as themselves.

Read full story
18 comments

Keeping your money safe and growing your assets

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be financial advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for financial advice. Risk and return are two sides of the same coin. All the investments you make have a risk of getting affected by outside forces. These outside forces include taxes, politics, and inflation to name a few. The moment you part with your money is the moment you've taken a risk. This absolutely does not mean that you shouldn't invest.

Read full story
11 comments

Decoding people's love for sad music

On 19 November 2021, the iconic British singer, Adele, released a new studio album after nearly five years. Her fans had been missing her and had been waiting patiently for her to release new music. Her new studio album, named 30, became an instant success immediately after being released. The lead single of the album, “Easy on Me”, released on 15 October 2021, broke the all-time record for the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify with 24 million global streams.

Read full story
6 comments

Losing weight without diet and exercise

When it comes to losing weight, people believe that a planned diet and regular exercise are enough. Exercise regularly, eat less, and boom, you're thin. That's what the common perception is when it comes to weight loss. However, many studies say that there are several other factors when it comes to losing weight.

Read full story
156 comments

Red flags are moments of hesitation that determine our destination

For those who don't know what a red flag is in the context of relationships, it is a warning sign that your relationship might not work out or will end soon. Most of us have ignored a red flag at least once in our lives. They always confuse us and leave us wondering about the fate of our relationships.

Read full story
5 comments

Saving money in your bank account will not make you a millionaire

All the opinions presented in this article and any errors herein are my own. This article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be financial advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for financial advice.

Read full story
39 comments

Why are parachutes not provided to the passengers on commercial airplanes?

Have you ever wondered why you are never provided with a parachute whenever you travel by flight somewhere? If a plane crash happens, a parachute would surely increase your chances of survival.

Read full story
80 comments

What can be learned from the USA's defeat in Afghanistan?

After invading Afghanistan in 2001, the USA overthrew the Taliban from the government and established a democracy. The Taliban ran away from Afghanistan but they didn't give up.

Read full story
91 comments

Beauty is the illumination of your soul

Do you believe that you're an attractive person? If yes, you're a person with self-confidence. If not, then you're a modest person. Regardless of whatever we think of ourselves to be, we always wonder if people find us attractive.

Read full story
15 comments

If you give vitamins to healthy people, they'll be twice as healthy

For many decades, scientists have always believed that a balanced diet is all you need to get adequate nutrition. They hated the idea of swallowing vitamin pills regularly. However, after conducting many studies on this topic, researchers are starting to say that vitamin pills are, in fact, beneficial to humans.

Read full story
2 comments

Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change

Intelligence is the ability to absorb knowledge and retain it. There is a difference between being intelligent and being smart. Intelligence refers to your ability to retain more knowledge and smartness refers to your ability to apply your knowledge in real life.

Read full story
20 comments

Around 90–95% cases of cancer are related to lifestyle

Cancer has been a deadly disease throughout the history of mankind. Although treatments for cancer like chemotherapy are fairly new, cancer has always affected people since centuries ago. The awareness for cancer is much more common nowadays compared to earlier days. Awareness of cancer is good, but prevention of cancer is equally important for all people.

Read full story
142 comments

Insomnia is the most prevalent among the 90 different sleep disorders classified by scientists

Sleep is important for our health. Our brains get refreshed and energized only if our minds are rested enough through a night of good sleep. Adequate sleep helps in increasing the concentration levels in your mind and your overall productivity. Sleep plays an important role in organizing and laying down memories.

Read full story

How did the USA get defeated by the Taliban?

Afghanistan is also known as the "Graveyard of Empires". This is because even though many superpowers and great empires have tried to conquer Afghanistan, they always face a humiliating defeat and return to their homelands.

Read full story
2 comments

Why does the USA prefer capitalism?

The USA strongly supports capitalism. The country uses capitalism as an economic system and supports it as a political ideology as well. Why does the USA believe that capitalism is the way to go? How did capitalism help the USA towards development? Let's find out.

Read full story
372 comments

The US dollar is not the most valuable currency in the world

There is no doubt that the US dollar is a valuable currency. It is also considered a benchmark currency at the international level and is the most-used currency in transactions all over the world.

Read full story
141 comments

How did the USA become the most powerful superpower in the world?

Which country has the strongest military power in the world?. Which country has the biggest economy in the world? Which country has the most successful companies in the world?. Which country has won the highest number of Noble Prizes till now?

Read full story
82 comments

Is love similar to drugs?

"I can't stop thinking about you all the time." "You are the best part of my day." The sentences said above are the most clichéd and common dialogues that romantic partners say to each other. You have surely heard these dialogues quite a few times throughout your lifetime. Sometimes you start wondering if any of those romantic sentences are true. You wonder if the couples really mean what they say.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy