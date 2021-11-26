Depression is one of the most common mental health concerns in the country

Photo by Dekler Ph on Unsplash

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses that people around the world face. It has affected people for centuries. Studies indicate that 7.8% of adults in the USA suffer from depression, making it one of the most common mental health concerns in the country.

A lot of people suffering from depression resort to taking their own lives. Some of them do it before the condition is even identified. Fortunately, depression is a treatable illness and it is possible to stop people from being victims of the harmful effects of this illness.

Sometimes depression can occur without any apparent reason. A depressed person can often wonder why they're suddenly feeling sad without having a cause to feel sad about. When depression is left untreated, the condition tends to repeat frequently. The condition tends to get worse as time goes by. Hence, early treatment for depression is crucial.

Treatment should be considered whenever a person shows signs of depression. Some common and well-known signs of depression are as follows:

Loss of appetite

Pessimistic feelings

Changes in sleeping pattern

Persistent sad moods

Feeling tired all the time

Feeling guilty and worthless

Suicidal thoughts

The problem arises when depression couldn't be identified in some cases. This is because some warning signs of depression are not very obvious. In some cases, early detection of the subtle clues that aren't obvious signs of depression can make a difference between life and death. Let us look at some of these subtle signs of depression.

Ungroomed appearance

When a person has a sharp decline in the way they groom themselves, it could be a sign of the illness. They may often have an untidy or shabby appearance suddenly. This is because when a person is depressed, they don't care about themselves or others anymore. People usually groom themselves to look better and please themselves and others. But depression takes away the victim's interest to please others anymore.

Forgetfulness

A 2015 study concluded that forgetfulness is also a sign of depression. The researchers who did that study found that depression does cause short-term memory loss in many instances. When a person who usually has a good memory suddenly starts forgetting things, it could be a sign that something is wrong with their mental health. They might start forgetting simple things that they used to remember before.

Daily mood swings

Mood swings occurring in a daily routine can be an early sign of depression. Victims may be showing signs of happiness during a part of the day and suddenly has an off-mood during another part of the day. This symptom can often be similar to bipolar disorder.

Short temper

Being irritated easily and having a short temper are often symptoms shown by depressed people to hide their sadness. When you see a person who is usually cheerful and lively becomes irritable and short-tempered, you can suspect that something is wrong with him. If this attitude change has been occurring for a few days, then it can be a sign that the person is not really.

A study done by The Royal College of Psychiatrists found that there is a connection between anger and depression. A 1998 research found that anger and irritability are frequently observed among patients with depressive disorders.

Sudden silence

A person suffering from depression may often prefer to stay alone with their self-tormenting thoughts as a part of their coping method. A person may suddenly be more silent than they were before. They would prefer to be withdrawn from society. They may often lose enthusiasm in whatever they do. is most likely a sign.

Takeaway

The keyword that can be used to identify the subtle signs of depression is "change". When a person shows a weird change in their behavior that is uncharacteristic of them, then it is might be a sign and treatment should be considered. Depression is a crippling illness. However, with good help from friends and family, and with adequate medical treatment, victims of depression can return to their normal and productive lives.