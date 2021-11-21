Losing weight without diet and exercise

Photo by Cucu Marius-Daniel on Unsplash

When it comes to losing weight, people believe that a planned diet and regular exercise are enough. Exercise regularly, eat less, and boom, you're thin. That's what the common perception is when it comes to weight loss. However, many studies say that there are several other factors when it comes to losing weight.

If you consume more calories than you burn, you won't be losing any weight. Many people have the habit of exercising less and eating more. Also, all people are not determined enough to go to the gym daily or eat less every day. But the good news is that there is nothing to worry about. Studies say that there are other ways of losing weight apart from dieting and exercising. Let us look at a few of these.

Get enough sleep

Sleep deprivation increases the secretion of ghrelin, a hormone that is responsible for stimulating your appetite. When you are sleep-deprived, the secretion of leptin in your body gets reduced as well. Leptin is a hormone that suppresses your appetite. In simple words, less sleep can make you fat.

A study done at the University of Otago in New Zealand found that children aged between 3-5 years old who sleep less than an average of 11 hours a night are more likely to be obese or overweight by the time they reach 7 years old.

Eat proteins

Medical studies indicate that eating protein makes you feel that your stomach is full for a longer time. Your body is likely to consume more calories when you are protein-deprived. Eating less helps you in losing weight.

A high-protein diet also helps you in boosting your metabolism. This boost in your metabolism leads to a reduction in your cravings and your calorie intake. Research has shown that people who eat more proteins in their diet tend to lose weight faster than those who don't.

Move to the countryside for a few days

A countryside is a good place for jogging, running, and staying fit. But you can do these things in the city as well. So why move to the countryside? This is because another factor comes into play. That factor is "pollution". The countryside generally has lower pollution levels compared to the cities.

Studies say that breathing polluted air can lead to extra fat accumulating around your stomach. Polluted air also makes your body cells less sensitive to insulin. Lower sensitivity to insulin increases your risk of developing type 2 diabetes as well. Researcher Xiaohua Xu from the Ohio State University says that air pollution has played a crucial role in the increasing obesity rates among people.

Turn off the lights

When you keep the lights turned on during the night, your circadian clock genes might get altered. The altering of your circadian clock genes leads to a change in your metabolism. Lightbulbs are known to produce blue wavelengths of light. These blue wavelengths are harmful to your circadian system. To avoid light affecting your metabolism, always sleep in a dark room and don't party till late at night regularly.

There was an experiment conducted at the Ohio State University by Professor Randy Nelson. A group of mice was exposed to light at night and another group of mice was exposed to a standard light and dark pattern. The research found that mice who were exposed to light all the time gained 50% more weight after 8 weeks than the mice who were not exposed to a standard light and dark pattern.

Takeaway

When it comes to having a slim body, a planned diet and regular exercise are not enough. Although diet and exercise play a crucial role in losing the weight of your body, other factors also come into play. Identifying the various other factors helps you to optimize your fight against belly fat.

Content creator and freelance writer. I aim to provide quality content that readers will enjoy and find useful. I write about relationships, personal growth, health, life, finance, and a variety of other topics.

