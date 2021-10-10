Why were the 2021 Olympic Games referred to as Tokyo 2020?

Ricky

Photo by Nicolas Hoizey on Unsplash

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo started on 23rd July 2021. It ended on 8th August 2021.

As you can clearly see, this event starts in 2021 and ends in 2021 itself. But why is it referred to as the 2020 Summer Olympics and not 2021? Let’s find out.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to be held after every 4 years. The last Olympics were held in Rio, Brazil in the year 2016. It was known as the 31st edition of the Olympic Games.

The 32nd edition of the Olympic Games was planned to be held 4 years later, as per the rules. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to organize the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in the year 2020.

But unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak happened. Although the first outbreak happened in November 2019, all countries of the world were not affected by it. However, on 11th March 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

All the countries started reporting an increasing number of deaths. Day by day, new countries started getting affected by it.

This resulted in the cancelation of the event in 2020, so as to avoid further spread of the virus. Staying at home and not going outside was one of the top advice by health experts in preventing the spread of the virus. The Olympic Committee did its part in trying to prevent the spread of the virus by canceling the event to be held in 2020. They postponed the event by a year and planned to organize it at a time when the pandemic will come to an end.

Although the pandemic didn’t end in 2021, it still decided to be held in 2021 anyways. The organizers decided not to change the name of the event although it will not be held in 2020. This was done to avoid additional costs. Millions of dollars were already spent in manufacturing the medals, the flags, the mascots, the torches, the flags, the t-shirts, and other merchandise.

The name ‘Tokyo 2020’ had already been printed on thousands of posters, commercials, and billboards. It would be an enormous expense to change the name to Tokyo 2021. It was also considered to be an unnecessary expense by the committee.

Content creator and freelance writer.

