Some traits of rich people

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QP70F_0cMmpgTe00
Photo by Jonathan Francisca on Unsplash

We see many people living in fancy houses and driving luxury cars. It may look like all of them are rich. However, in reality, all of them may not be rich and many among them may have acquired their possessions through debts. Two Americans, J Stenly and D Denko put in twenty years of research to study the millionaires and found out some amazing and true secrets, which they wrote in their book Millionaire Next Door.

Wealth is not the same as income. If one earns a lot but spends it all, they cannot become wealthy. One cannot live a high consumption lifestyle and become a millionaire at the same time. They can only live lavishly after becoming millionaires. The researchers have found that luck, inheritance, academic degrees, and intelligence are merely factors in the journey towards riches. Wealth is more often the result of hard work, perseverance, planning, and self-discipline. The common characteristics of truly rich people are as follows.

They dream big and think big

Self-imposed limitation in vision is what keeps most people in mediocre growth and existence. The concept of thinking big is very limited among many people. J. J. Irani, the former Managing Director of Tata Steel once said, “Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision is merely passing time.” Dream without a plan is a fantasy. Dream with a plan is the goal. Vision and time-bound is the only way to grow your wealth.

For those who dare to dream, there is a whole world to win.
~Dhirubhai Ambani

They believe that their mind is the biggest asset

They understand the right mental setup for growing their wealth. They realize the correct habits to follow to be more productive. They are quick to cope up with the fast-changing world. They are optimists. They have faith and confidence in themselves and they are not affected by bad news, setbacks, or losses. Patience is a common virtue all of them have. They are calm and don’t get tensed too soon. They maintain a long-term positive outlook towards life.

Remember, your mind is your greatest asset, so be careful what you put into it.
~Robert Kiyosaki

They are passionate about what they do

They are passionate and enthusiastic about what they do. They do a job they love and they try to become the best at it. They develop a tenacity towards achieving their goals because of their enthusiasm for what they do. They are fully aware of what they want and they develop a focused approach towards it. When someone loves what they do, their chances of achievement become higher.

You can do anything if you have enthusiasm.
~Henry Ford

They realize the power of planning

Planning is a big factor in achieving goals faster. Anything that is planned can be achieved, with proper execution. Every achievement has been a direct result of a plan and its proper implementation. Successful people know how to set goals, whether it is short-term or long-term. They are good at setting priorities and avoiding everything that is not related to their plan. They are good at chasing away distractions. They try their best to get past all obstacles which hinder their plan to achieve what they want. They understand the value of time. They believe that time is one of the most important assets they have. Money lost can be regained but time lost is gone forever.

They are good at making decisions

Another important characteristic of rich people is that they are good at making decisions at the right time. They rarely procrastinate. They carefully analyze all the consequences for each decision they make. Once they make a decision, they do not have any second thoughts about it since they are already prepared for the worst outcome of that decision. The capacity to take calculated business risks is a common trait in all good businessmen. They are also alert in detecting new opportunities and they act quickly to reap the benefits. They maintain good relationships with powerful people, no matter what position they hold.

They use money economically

Another important characteristic of self-made millionaires is their economic use of money and resources. They do not spend much on a lavish lifestyle unless they are sure that buying fancy things won’t affect their financial health in any way. They prefer to live an average lifestyle keeping domestic expenses strictly under control. They maintain a strict discipline in saving and investing. Doing these two things is very important in growing wealth in the future, and successful people do it a lot. They know how to distinguish between their assets and liabilities and they try to reduce their liabilities as much as possible.

Summary

All people who show off fancy things are not as rich as they look. People cannot be wealthy and have a high consumption lifestyle at the same time. Wealth is a result of hard work and perseverance. All rich people have a few habits in common. They are as follows.

  1. They dream big and think big
  2. They believe that their mind is the biggest asset
  3. They are passionate about what they do
  4. They realize the power of planning
  5. They are good at making decisions
  6. They use money economically

