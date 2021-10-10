What happens when a girl likes you?

Photo by Marius Muresan on Unsplash

You meet a girl one day. She is pretty. You approach her and try to start a conversation with her. She starts talking with you. You both exchange numbers and start texting each other. Days pass by and you become close to each other.

You two are good friends now. You start getting fond of her. You find her charming. You want to talk with her every single day. You are attracted to her. You feel like she is the perfect girl to be your partner, your companion, and your best friend. You don’t want to be just “good friends” with her. You want something more than that. You want to be her boyfriend. Or maybe something more than that.

You feel nervous to tell your feelings to her. You are scared that she will reject you. You feel tensed that if she rejects you, you’ll lose her forever, even as a friend. You don’t want to lose her. Losing her is the last thing you want.

She shows you a lot of signs but you are not sure whether she likes you back or not. Does she have any feelings for you? Or does she not consider you as anything more than a friend? You want to ask her out but first, you want to make sure that she likes you back.

Knowing whether a girl likes them back is one of the most confusing things for all boys. When you feel sure that a girl likes you back, you become more confident to ask her out and all your fears fade away. But how do you know whether she likes you back? Always watch out for these signs to check whether a girl likes you back or not. If the girl shows a few of these signs, don’t hesitate to ask her out.

She asks whether you have a girlfriend or not

“Do you have a girlfriend?”

This is one of the most important questions a girl will ask if she likes you. This is a clear sign that she is interested in you. Most of the time, a girl who asks you about your relationship status is a girl who is attracted to you.

Just imagine that you see an empty seat on a train. You ask a passenger sitting near that seat, “Is this seat reserved?”. Why would you ask that question? Most probably it's because you want to use that seat for yourself.

In the same way, if a girl asks whether you have a girlfriend, it’s probably because she wants to be your girlfriend herself. She will also ask you a lot of related questions like “who do you like?”, “whom do you have a crush on?”, “What type of girls are you attracted to?” and so on. You should be smart enough to figure out that she likes you if she asks you these questions.

Note: A girl asking this question does not always mean that she is interested in you. Sometimes she can ask this question to verify your sexual orientation.

She replies fast to your messages

You will notice that she instantly replies to all your texts. Even when you text her while she’s offline, you would be surprised by how fast she views your message and replies to it. This is probably because she has her notifications switched on for you. She may have pinned your contact to the top of her chat list. She may be sitting near her phone all day long just to get a text from you.

She will also text you a lot and won't hesitate to text you first. She will try to bring up new topics whenever your conversations start getting dry. She will keep asking you new questions and she’ll be always curious to know more about you. She will share stuff with you including her pics. An important thing to note is that a girl who sends you pics of herself is a girl who likes you. She craves your attention wants you to call her pretty.

She gives compliments to you

She will always keep complimenting you and shower you with praises. Whenever you underestimate yourself, she will always remind you that you are good enough. In everything you do, she’ll be there to help you. She reminds you that you’re beautiful. She tells you that one day you’re going to be someone big. She is always nice to you.

If any other girl praises you she’ll agree with them. She’ll also feel jealous when you flirt with other girls. She will feel shy to praise you all the time but she will do it whenever she gets the chance. She will also do favors for you. She will always offer to help you even when you don’t need it.

She laughs at your jokes

She laughs at all your jokes. Even if she didn’t find your jokes funny. She will laugh aloud at all your jokes and make you feel like a good comedian. She will do it because she wants you to tell more jokes to her. She wants to spend more time with you. Sometimes she will try to make you laugh as well. She shares memes with you and laughs at those memes you share with her.

Whenever people don’t laugh at your jokes, she will laugh and try to make them think that your joke was funny.

Her pupils dilate when she looks at you

Whenever people look at something beautiful, their pupils become bigger. Our pupils dilate to control the amount of light coming through our lens. In the dim light, the pupils dilate to let more light in. In bright light, the pupils reduce in size to prevent excess light from passing through.

Whenever a girl finds you attractive, she wants to see more of you. So her pupils will dilate automatically whenever she sees you. She also likes making eye contact with you. Sometimes you may also catch her staring at you.

The pitch in her voice rises when she talks with you

A girl’s voice tends to go higher whenever she enjoys the company of a person. She won’t do it on purpose, but it will happen to her. If a girl’s voice is not usually in a high pitch, and it rises whenever you’re around, there are more chances that she likes you. It has also been observed in several studies that women spoke in a higher-pitched voice to men they are attracted to.

Some studies also say that men are attracted to women with higher-pitched voices and women are attracted to men with deep voices. So whenever a girl raises her voice pitch while talking to you, it can also be her subconscious response to make herself more desirable for you.

She twirls her hair while talking with you

Twirling her hair common way for a girl to flirt with someone she likes. It shows that she is interested in you and in what you are saying. Girls also twirl their hair to draw attention towards themselves. They want attention from people they are attracted to.

Many girls also play with their hair whenever they are nervous. Sometimes you may see her playing with her hair whenever you’re around. If she does that, It may be because she gets nervous and anxious whenever you come around since she is so attracted to you.

Takeaway

If you like her, tell her. If you miss her, tell her. If you want to date her, tell her. If you love her, show it. Life is too short to keep your feelings inside. Even if your crush doesn’t show these signs and you feel like they are into you, go for it. Trust your feelings. Trust your instincts. If your fate is to be with her, she will accept you. The worse that could happen is that she won’t accept you to be her boyfriend but she’ll still be your friend. Tell her how you feel about her before you miss the opportunity. Looking back in life, the words you will regret the most are the words you left unsaid.

