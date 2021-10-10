Making people respect you

Photo by Europeana on Unsplash

Respect is a very important thing in a person’s life. All humans want respect. Getting respected feels good. Being respected is the situation where you are treated with kindness by others and your values are recognized positively. However, respect is earned, not given for free.

Although people say that you should respect your elders unconditionally, it does not actually have to be like that. What you should do with elders is to treat them with kindness. Showing kindness and being polite is not the same as giving respect. Being respected also includes the values of a person being considered with high regard. Every human being deserves to be treated with kindness, but not everyone deserves respect.

It is often said that you shouldn't care about what people think about you. However, people thinking about you as someone who deserves respect is actually a good thing for you. Getting respected by others helps you to have a happier social life. A respected person will lead a higher quality of life compared to a person who isn't respected.

Getting respected by others depends on no one else except you. People will decide to respect you based on your actions, values, and your behavior towards others. If you do good things, people will consider you as someone worthy of being respected. If you do negative things, people would not consider you as a respectable person. Below are some of the best ways through which you can make people respect you.

Let your actions speak louder than words

Speak less, do more. What you do is more important than what you say. Your words have no value if you don’t do what you say you’ll do. Your respect among people increases if you prove to them what you say instead of talking all the time.

Actions are more important than words. A person’s actions will tell you everything you need to know. People may not always tell you what they feel about you, but they will always show it to you through their actions. All you need to do is pay attention.

You are what you do, not what you say you’ll do.

~Carl Jung

Say what you mean

Don’t make empty promises. Tell things only if you mean them. Always say what you mean and mean what you say. Express how you feel and don’t ever apologize for being real. Don’t say anything unless you mean it. If you really mean it, always be ready to go ahead and prove it.

Don’t expect people to read your mind. Don’t play games with minds and hearts. Don’t tell incomplete truths and don’t expect people to trust you after they find out that you’re not a completely honest person. Say what you mean, mean what you say, and let your words and actions match.

Be optimistic and preach optimism

Always be optimistic and spread positive vibes. Encourage people to see the positive side of things. People would love you more when you encourage them to stay strong during hard times. This increases their level of respect towards you. Choose to be optimistic. It feels better.

When the rain comes, look for rainbows. When it’s dark at night, look for stars. Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow. An arrow can be shot only by pulling it backward. Similarly, when life is dragging you down with difficulties, it means you are going to get launched into something great. So be optimistic.

Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.

~Helen Keller

Treat others how you want to be treated

When you treat others in a good way, they will start respecting you for being kind to them. Being kind never goes out of style. Kindness is like spreading sunshine into other people’s lives regardless of the weather. A kind person gets more respect in society compared to a rude person.

If you treat others kindly, they will also be kind to you. If you treat others rudely, their respect towards you will decrease.

People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.

~Maya Angelou

Help others when they need it

Help others in need. Also, ask for help when you need it. A person who helps others is always respected in society. We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone. Respected people take it as their responsibility to help those around them and also to help those in need of help. Always try to be a beacon of light in someone’s darkness. Generosity is the heart of humanity.

No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.

~Taylor Swift

Takeaway

Being respected is something that every human being wants. However, respect is something that is earned. Respect is not something that is given for free. Politeness is what every human deserves, not respect. You have to prove yourself worthy of getting respect for other people to respect you. Do good things to yourself and others, and people will respect you. Do bad things, and you’ll lose your respect in society.

