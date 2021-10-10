Why do we fail even after trying?

Photo by Zhivko Minkov on Unsplash

There are many instances in life where you often see yourself not achieving what you want. You would face many setbacks while trying to accomplish your dreams. Failure is not a new thing. People often fail. Failures are said to be the stepping stones of success. But that does not mean that you shouldn’t try to avoid failures. Avoiding failure is the real stepping stone to success.

In almost all cases of failure, some things are common. If you avoid these things, your chances of avoiding failures increase.

1. Not adapting to change

Not being able to adapt to changes is one of the most common causes of failure. Adaptability is one of the most common gifts found among successful people. If you can adapt to difficult situations in life, you can adapt to anything.

Change is the only permanent. You should be willing to change because life won’t stay the same. Rather than constantly adapting to change, you can change to be more adaptive. Having a high ability to adapt to changes is considered as a sign of intelligence by Stephen Hawking.

2. Fear of rejection

Bram was a boy who had a crush on a girl named Celena. He saw her walk by every day. He wanted to go ahead and talk with her. He wanted to be her boyfriend one day. Yet he couldn’t do it. He was always nervous to talk with her. He fears that he will get rejected by her. He was anxious that she will not have a good first impression of him. Bram took the quote “the first impression is the last impression” quite seriously.

A few days later his best friend Jesse came back to town after many months. Jesse was away to another city for some work and now he’s back. Just like Bram, Jesse also found Celena pretty after looking at her for the first time. To his dismay, Bram saw that Jesse became friends with Celena soon. Bram felt agitated that he knew Celena for a longer time than Jesse yet he couldn’t be close to her like Jesse.

After looking at how easily Jesse became close friends with Celena, Bram realized that Celena was not difficult to make friends with. A few days later, Jesse and Celena became close friends with each other and started flirting with each other. A few days later, Celena became Jesse’s girlfriend.

Bram was sure that he was more good-looking than Jesse. Yet Bram couldn’t make Celena his girlfriend. It was because of his fear of rejection. He was scared to make a move. He was afraid of taking risks. He knew that he looked more handsome than his best friend Jesse, but it was Jesse who became Celena’s boyfriend. Jesse was successful because he didn’t have the fear of rejection. Bram failed because of his fear of rejection.

3. Procrastination

When they were young, Bram and Jesse studied in the same school. Jesse was a lazy student. He always procrastinated and didn’t study every day. He only studied when the exams were coming near. He postponed all his pending work to the next day. When the next day came, he postponed his work to the next week.

Bram, on the other hand, was a sincere guy. He never left his homework undone. After coming home from school, he always wrote down notes of what he learned in class. He did his assignments on time. He did his homework on time. He completed his syllabus on time.

When the exam results came, Bram’s name was the first on the result list. Bram was a topper. Jesse’s name came first from the bottom. Jesse showed poor performance in his exams because of the procrastination he did for the whole year. Instead of admitting that procrastination caused his failure, Jesse blamed his bad results on the strict paper checking from his chemistry teacher, Mr. White.

4. Lack of patience

Good things don’t always happen immediately. It is important to have patience. Being patient helps you to focus on long-term goals. More focus leads to more productivity. It builds in you the habits of persistence and perseverance.

A lack of patience is one of the key causes of failure. Many people give up easily after not achieving the immediate results of what they desire. Giving up too quickly misses out on a lot of opportunities on the potential to what you want.

5. Feeding on wrong information

Wrong information is one of the key factors of failure. You can’t achieve success in any particular field if you don’t have the correct information about it. You can’t progress far in anything if you have wrong information about things. Always have the right information in anything you pursue and apply your best to get the desired results.

Summing it up

The 5 most common reasons why people don’t succeed are as follows:

Not adapting to change Fear of rejection Procrastination Lack of patience Feeding on wrong information

