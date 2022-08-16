5 Strategic Ways Businesses Can Use Data For Their Advantage

RickOrford.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtha6_0hHjFEv700
Pixabay

Data is quickly becoming one of the most valuable tools available to any business. Companies collect vast volumes of information daily from multiple interactions and activities. You’re generating data from your staff members, customers, and product development teams. Yet, a huge number of brands are still failing to leverage these insights correctly. When transformed into actionable insights, the right data can provide all the guidance business leaders need to make more intelligent, powerful decisions for future growth. You can unlock new productivity levels, explore new opportunities, and even enhance revenue. Today, we will look at some of the most effective ways companies can leverage data to achieve strategic goals.

Improve Safety and Compliance

Every business in any industry has specific guidelines to follow when it comes to ensuring safe and compliant operations. However, the only way to ensure your employees and teams follow the correct policies and procedures is to access the correct data. For instance, in businesses with a fleet of vehicles to monitor, leaders are pressured to ensure their staff members remain safe and compliant on the roads. However, getting visibility into how effectively and safely your team members operate can be complex. Having fleet management software helps to bridge the gap, by collecting valuable information about the vehicles throughout your fleet. You can collect information from GPS vehicle tracking, service hours, and even the upcoming need for vehicle maintenance. With the correct technology in your business, you can easily collect the information you need to ensure your teams are compliant and safe while reducing the amount of work on the shoulders of business leaders and supervisors.

Refine and Optimize Operations

Data into the everyday operations of your workforce does not only help you to ensure your team members are behaving compliantly. The right insights can also provide overviews on how to make your staff more productive and efficient. The data you collect about your production floor and supply chain can help you pinpoint the bottlenecks increasing the time it takes for items to roll out. Used correctly, some data insights can also help you to predictively prevent downtime and disruption in your workforce. You can use historical information about your company’s machinery to determine when large pieces of equipment might need maintenance, and schedule repairs outside of production times, to keep employees on schedule. Data insights can also help you to predict times when your company might be under more pressure to respond to higher amounts of demand or increased customer service calls, so you can ensure the right number of employees are on-hand.

Enhance Customer Service

Perhaps more than anything else in the modern world, customers base their decisions on which businesses to work with on their understanding of the experience the company can offer. Data analytics can be one of the best ways to take your CX initiative to the next level and ensure you’re delighting your clients through every stage of the customer journey. With the right tools for tracking and analyzing information, companies can map out each customer's purchasing process, looking at the touchpoints they’ll interact with and the challenges they might face. This makes it easier to reduce stress at work by implementing solutions to common problems which might lead to lost sales or opportunities. You might discover your clients spend a lot of time searching for answers to common problems online before calling your service team for help. This could inspire you to create a self-service FAQ or chatbot solution to streamline problem resolution.

Discover New Opportunities

No matter the industry, every business constantly seeks new opportunities to grow and evolve. This could mean introducing new products to your portfolio, adjusting business processes, or simply reaching out to a new segment in your target audience. However, while it’s essential to take steps to facilitate growth, moving in the wrong direction could damage your brand reputation and cost money. Using data analytics, you can ensure the path you’re taking towards business development as the best possible chance of delivering the right results. Business leaders can make better, more intelligent decisions with insights into your market, customers, competitors, and even the broader economy. Data will help you discover the best opportunities for your organization while ensuring you sidestep any risky endeavors that could hold your company back. Making your choices on how to evolve based on historical and real-time information could save you from potentially disastrous decisions.

Unlock the Power of Data

Data isn’t just a tool used by major brands and enterprises anymore. It’s a crucial resource in the evolution of any business – large or small. With the right insights, you can ensure you’re paving the way to success for your brand and optimizing your results every step of the way.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# business# business data# improve business# small business

Comments / 0

Published by

Rick is a two time best selling author (his books have become Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Amazon best sellers), investor, and mentor. His work has appeared in the most authoritative publications, including Good Morning America, Washington Post, Yahoo Finance, MSN, Business Insider, NBC, FOX, CBS, and ABC News.

N/A
736 followers

More from RickOrford.com

10 Most Oversold Stocks to Buy in August 2022

Faced with rising interest rates and a cooling U.S. economy, the stock market has experienced a significant correction throughout 2022. While investors can view much of this decline as a return to normalcy, some stocks are now in oversold territory.

Read full story

How to Set Yourself Up for Career Success Without Breaking the Bank

Many people know that a college education gives you the best odds of working your way up the career ladder. Yet, on average, students need an average of 52 months (or more) to earn a bachelor’s degree and end up in debt between college and the post-graduation job search because they haven’t taken the necessary steps to cultivate habits that will set them up for success. Whether you’re just starting your college journey or about to enter the workforce, here’s how you can set yourself up for career success without breaking the bank.

Read full story
3 comments

Gen Z Money Advice: 20 Ways To Secure Financial Freedom

Half of Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — are now coming into adulthood or are already adults. With advertisers and marketers already targeting this tech-savvy generation, Gen Z needs to establish good money habits so they can build wealth over time.

Read full story

5 Financial Scams That Target Senior Citizens

The number of scams being reported is on the rise, and the elderly are often the targets. This can be a frightening prospect, as seniors can be more vulnerable to fraud and deception.

Read full story

Retiring Soon? Here's What To Do First

A man celebrating retirementPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio. It's never too early to start thinking about retirement. In fact, the more you do now, the easier retirement will be. Retirement can be a daunting prospect if you don't have a plan. For example, do you know how much you'll get from Social Security?

Read full story

Run a Startup? These Companies Can Save You A Ton Of $

If you’re a startup founder, you know how important it is to avoid wasting money to find the right promos. Not only that, when you’re starting, the budget is tight. And with so many options, it can be tough to know where to start – and even tougher to find the right deals and discounts.

Read full story

Transcription Jobs For Beginners - Here's Where to Start

Are you looking to earn additional income, perhaps as a side hustle, and have immediate to advanced typing skills? You might consider working part-time or full-time from home as a beginner transcriptionist. While some transcription companies only employ experienced transcriptionists, others offer beginners the opportunity to develop their skills and earn a position.

Read full story

10 Tools to Help You Save More Money

Saving money may appear like a simple task, but many people fail to do this consistently. The U.S. Federal Reserve reported that the household debt stood at $14.6 trillion as 2021. As well, around 340 million people are currently in debt.

Read full story

Travel Medical Insurance - Why You Need It More Than Ever

Whether you're a frequent flyer or taking your first trip abroad, travel medical insurance should be one of your top priorities. In an unexpected medical emergency, travel medical insurance can help cover your treatment costs. However, not all policies are the same. So it's essential to do your research and find the policy that best suits your needs.

Read full story
5 comments

Here's The Most Uncommon Travel Discounts for Boomers

Are you a senior citizen or a retired person looking for travel discounts? If so, you've come to the right place. In this post, we'll share some great tips on how to get deals on airfare, hotels, and other types of travel. There are various discounts for seniors that you can use to book your next trip.

Read full story

26 Ideas To Make Money Online You May Not Have Thought Of

Making money online is an easy and convenient way to make some extra cash for those who want to make more than their monthly salary. It’s not an arduous task, as there’s an endless supply of available options. And, while millions of Americans have already started making money online, we’ve short listed some top ways that you can start bringing in some extra cash.

Read full story

Want to save money on Amazon? Here's how!

Amazon is one of the best places to shop, but did you know there are hacks to make it even better. Amazon sells millions of items, including books, clothing, electronics, and whatnot. They also have a lot of free things that you can download to your Kindle.

Read full story

No Experience? No Problem - Here's At-Home and On-Site Jobs For You

Are you looking for a job but don't have any experience? Don't worry – there are plenty of jobs that don't require any previous experience. In fact, thanks to the pandemic, many companies are eager to hire enthusiastic and driven candidates to fill entry-level positions.

Read full story
19 comments

Want to get rich as a house flipper, but got no cash? Here's what do to.

The real estate market is a harsh environment for those who don’t already have their feet on the ladder. And still, every year, thousands of Americans dream of flipping houses, with or without money. This article aims to answer the age-old question, "how to start flipping houses with no money".

Read full story
4 comments

10 Ways to Sell Your Home For the Most Money

When it's time to sell your home, most sellers are looking to get more money, but may not know how to go about it. When real estate prices are high, and inventory is low, it can be tempting to list as-is and grab a quick profit. However, taking the time to study your local market and evaluate your property can end up putting more money in your pocket.

Read full story

18 steps to financial freedom - Starting at any age

Are you looking to become financially free in 2022? Who wouldn’t? This article covers the steps you can take to reach financial freedom. Achieving financial freedom is many peoples’ goal. Everyone wants to live the American dream with enough savings, investments, and cash on hand to afford the lifestyle they want to have.

Read full story
4 comments

15 Cheap Wedding Venues to get Married in 2022

Getting engaged is the easy part, however, saving money on your wedding is where many couples find themselves stuck. Whether yourwedding budget is $1000 or $20,000, couples like you still wonder what cheap wedding venues are out there that will save them loads of money. Or what wedding venues are out there that cost significantly lower than most?

Read full story

Dividend Kings: The Complete List of 37 Companies in 2022

Dividend growth investors may be familiar with the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of blue-chip stocks in the S&P 500 Index that has each raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. But there is a lesser-known group of stocks with even more impressive dividend streaks. This exclusive group is known as the Dividend Kings.

Read full story

Tips for making your house feel like a home on a budget

Everyone deserves to make their house feel like a home. Although, when moving into a new home, there are so many costs involved that saving for making interior changes is often pushed to the back seat. But, fear not! We are here to help you feel more comfortable in your new home without spending a huge amount. All of these changes range from costing nothing to around $50 and really do have the potential to transform your home. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s make your house feel like a home!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy