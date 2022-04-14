16 Companies That Can Save Your Startup Business Money

Pixabay

If you’re a startup founder, to avoid wasting money you know how important it is to find the right promos. Not only that, when you’re starting out, the budget is tight. And with so many options out there, it can be tough to know where to start – and even tougher to find the right deals and discounts.

When you’re starting a business, it’s important to be as frugal as possible. And, this means that every penny needs to be accounted for, and that includes the money in your department.

There are a few other reasons why it’s important to save money in your department.

First of all, it allows you to be more flexible with your budget. If you know that you have a cushion of money saved up, you can be more aggressive with your marketing and business development efforts.

Second, finding promos demonstrates to your investors that you’re taking your startup business seriously. So, saving on expenses is a sign that you’re making smart decisions with your limited resources. This can help to build trust with your investors, and it may even lead to more funding down the road.

Finally, saving money within your department can help to keep your business afloat during tough times. When expenses start to add up, it’s helpful to know that you have a reserve of cash that you can fall back on.

That’s where this article comes in. We’ve put together a list of some of the world’s leading SaaS software providers to bring exclusive deals, discounts, and perks to the startup community.

16 Companies That Save Your Startup Money By Department

Whether you’re looking for the best project management software or the perfect CRM solution, we’ve got you covered.

Those looking for ways to save money in your business can start by breaking down their departmental budgets. There are likely a few areas where you can make cuts without harming your business’ long-term prospects. And who knows? You may even find that you can reinvest some of those savings back into your business.

Human Resources

Any startup knows that communication is key to success. After all, you need to be able to coordinate and collaborate with your team to get things done.

However, finding the right communication tool can be a challenge. That’s where Slack comes in.

Slack is a powerful communication platform that helps you manage human resources and multiple projects, easily collaborate with other companies, and build workflows to automate tasks like welcoming new members, creating reminders, and sharing updates.

Plus, you can share files and documents quickly and efficiently – making it a valuable tool for any startup.

And right now, startups can get a 25% off promo when they purchase or upgrade a plan – so there’s never been a better time to try Slack!

Read more: Starting a business? 5 Tips for Investing In Hiring Early On

Marketing

For any startup, sales and marketing are vital for growth. However, juggling all the different aspects of sales and marketing can be challenging, from email to social media advertising.

Sendinblue centralizes all your sales and marketing activity in one place so that you can boost your sales more efficiently. With this promo, startups can save 75% off the annual Premium Plan, you can save up to $1500.

Sendinblue is a great way to segment your campaign audiences and customize your campaigns. Automate campaign customization and segmentation to save time and access real-time reports.

With Sendinblue, you can send email or SMS campaigns, create A/B tests, and build customer loyalty. Discuss your services or products with your customers in real-time to meet all their needs.

Cloud Services & IT

Pixabay

It’s easy to purchase computing power that you might need in the future; however, the costs can add up faster than you could imagine. And that almost certainly means less money to reinvest in other things at the end of the month. It’s for that reason successful startups need reliable technology, at a good price, to help them grow.

Microsoft

One way startups can save money on their cloud/IT expenses is through the Microsoft Startups program, which gives startups access to Microsoft’s latest technology and support.

With this deal, Microsoft for Startups is a program that gives away up to $120,000 in Azure Cloud credits . And because Microsoft is constantly innovating, you’ll have access to the latest products and features to help you scale your startup.

You will get unlimited access to Visual Studio Enterprise Cloud, Dynamics 365 for Sales (CRM) & Dynamics 365 for Talent, GitHub Enterprise, and Office 365 Business Premium.

What’s more? This program will give you Visibility and marketing via events, press relations, interviews, and social networks.

So if you’re looking for a boost, be sure to check out Microsoft for Startups.

Amazon AWS

AWS, or Amazon Web Services , is a cloud computing platform that offers a wide range of services to businesses. These services include storage, compute power, database services, and more. AWS can be used by businesses in a variety of ways, including Storing data, Hosting websites, processing big data, and enhancing business continuity.

Using a cloud services provider like Amazon AWS can be a good idea to save money on cloud services as you will have the opportunity to start slow, and then as your business grows, you can increase computing power.

One of the programs that AWS offers is AWS Activate. It’s a program that allows startups to access thousands of dollars of credits on the Amazon AWS platform to use toward hosting. And this means more money to use in other places of your business.

Use this link to get $5,000 in AWS credits for your startup business.

Productivity & Project Management

One of the most important aspects of any business is staying organized and communicating effectively.

This way, you can better manage your projects from start to finish and track data about them and other critical metrics like deadlines or cost cuts!

These tools are explicitly designed for startups who need an efficient yet straightforward approach when it comes down to making decisions on what needs to be done next based on all available information.

Miro

A startup in its early stages is typically characterized by high uncertainty and risk. However, the success of a startup depends heavily on the ability of its team to manage projects effectively and be productive.

Unfortunately, many startups fail due to poor project management and productivity. That’s where Miro comes in. Miro is an online collaborative whiteboard that offers startups dozens of board templates to help you hit the ground running and work more efficiently.

Miro as a SaaS helps startups work more efficiently by providing a platform for collaboration and project management. With Miro, you can access hundreds of applications, embed videos and images, chat with teammates, and share information and data.

You can also use the robust API for specific needs. What’s more, Miro offers $1000 in promo credits for the Team plan.

So if you’re looking for a way to improve your startup’s project management and productivity, Miro is the perfect solution.

Notion

In a startup, it’s essential to efficiently manage projects and collaborate with other team members to follow the real-time progress of any project.

The notion can help with that by providing $1000 credits on the team’s plan (lifetime validity), which gives access to all of the following features:

Project management: Create Kanban boards, assign activities, establish alerts, and keep track of your projects’ progress.

Note-taking and documents: This handy app is simple: taking notes and grouping them. You’ll never have to worry about losing critical paperwork again.

Templates: Hundreds of templates created by expert users are available to assist you.

Knowledge base: Saves time and simplifies the onboarding of new employees, collecting information in one place.

Having all this information in one place will help the team centralize their work, collaborate efficiently, ensure the appropriate follow-up on projects, and enhance overall productivity and efficiency.

And what’s best is that Notion will help you get $1000 credits on your Team’s Plan.

Sales

For startups, sales are everything. They’re the lifeblood of the business, and without them, the company will quickly die.

That’s why it’s so important to have a good sales team in place and use the right tools to manage leads and customers.

The features of Pipedrive include managing prospects efficiently, tracking teams’ communications, and insights and reports.

Pipedrive is a great software option for startups, and it offers startups a 30% discount for 12 months. That means you can save up to $4000 on your subscription .

With these powerful tools, you’ll be able to close more deals and grow your business.

Design

Design is essential for any startup because it helps create a visual identity that can be used across all social media platforms and marketing materials. It helps to communicate who you are, what you do, and what you’re about.

That’s why it’s so important to invest in quality design, where Canva comes in. With a 20% off promo on their annual Pro plan, you can save up to $299 and access thousands of templates, graphics, and fonts to help you create professional designs that match your visual identity.

Canva is the best online design website that offers a wide range of templates and features, including animation, that can help bring your social media posts to life.

With Canva, you can collaborate with different teams on different projects, making it easy to get everyone on the same page.

The templates make it easy to create consistent designs, even if you don’t have a lot of design experience. So if you’re looking for an easy way to create professional-looking social media posts and marketing materials, Canva is a great option.

CRM

Any startup will tell you that customer relationships are essential for success. After all, without customers, there would be no business.

That’s why it’s so important to nurture these relationships and build them into something solid and lasting. And that’s where Intercom comes in. Intercom is the leading customer relationship management software, and it’s designed specifically for startups.

With Intercom, you can easily collaborate with your team, set up chatbots to deliver automated answers quickly, chat with customers in real-time, access data to personalize customer conversations, and onboard new customers quickly.

Plus, Intercom is offering promos for startups like you, free access for 12 months for a limited time – that’s a savings of up to $804!

So if you’re serious about building strong customer relationships, you need to check out Intercom.

No-code

No-code platforms like Typeform have made it possible for anyone to create excellent forms, quizzes, and surveys without a single line of code.

Thanks to its modern design and powerful features, Typeform is perfect for startups that need to collect data efficiently.

With branching logic, Typeform can tailor the experience for each user, and with pre-built forms and quizzes, it’s easy to get started.

And with integrations with apps like HubSpot, the Google Suite, and Slack, Typeform makes it easy to get the data you need. The best part is that Typeform offers 15%-35% off their essential and professional plans.

So if you’re looking for a powerful yet easy-to-use no-code platform for your startup, look no further than Typeform.

Client Management

As a startup, it’s essential to have a client management system to offer unique and personalized experiences to your leads and customers.

Freshworks provides a software suite that helps sales, marketing, and customer service teams work on the same data to provide personalized interactions.

Additionally, Freshworks offers $10,000 in credits across their products, which can help Startups manage their clients more effectively.

By utilizing Freshworks’ products and services, startups can improve ticket management, analytics, and reporting – leading to happier customers and more success for the business. Freshworks’ products will give you the tools to get started on the right foot.

Accounting

Bookkeeping and accounting are critical for any business. By keeping track of all the money coming in and going out, you can make informed decisions about allocating your resources. This is where QuickBooks can help.

QuickBooks is a bookkeeping and accounting solution that makes it easy for startups to keep track of their finances. With QuickBooks, you can create invoices, track expenses, and more.

Whether you’re a small business owner or a large corporation, Quickbooks, with features like expense tracking, cash flow analysis, and bill management, can help you streamline your accounting and improve your bottom line.

And right now, you can get 40% off for six months. So don’t wait – sign up today and take control of your financial future.

Banking & Payments

In today’s business world, startups need to be able to accept payments in a variety of ways to succeed. A good payment solution is essential for any startup looking to expand.

Stripe is an excellent option for startups as it offers a variety of features that can help businesses grow. For example, Stripe allows companies to accept all major credit cards and other popular payment methods such as e-wallets and transfers.

In addition, Stripe’s subscription management system makes it easy to accept recurring payments, which can be a great source of revenue for startups.

Finally, all payments made through Stripe are secure, thanks to the company’s anti-fraud system and 3D Secure technology. What’s more? Stripe helps startups with tens of thousands of dollars in transactions without fees .

Legal

Creating a legal entity for your startup can be daunting and expensive. But with Stripe Atlas, you can get everything set up in just a few minutes.

Stripe Atlas will help you choose the correct legal entity for your business and take care of all the paperwork. Plus, they offer 50% off on their services so that you can save up to $250 . And if you need to issue stocks to founders, Stripe Atlas can help you do that legally.

After creating your account, you can use Stripe’s tools to manage and accept payments, generate invoices, and access detailed financial reports.

So if you’re looking for a hassle-free way to create a legal entity for your startup, look no further than Stripe Atlas.

E-commerce

The importance of a reliable and easy-to-use online store setup platform cannot be overstated for an e-commerce company.

A platform like Shopify will allow you to quickly create or migrate your optimized online store, benefiting from the tools you need to attract customers and boost your sales.

With Shopify, you can customize title or description tags to optimize your SEO, email campaigns, and social media advertising from the platform. Don’t miss out on this essential tool for your e-commerce business. Take advantage of 2 months free to save up to $598 .

Read more: 10 Steps to Start an Online Business

Final Thoughts

Saving money is essential for any business, but it’s especially important for startups. By saving money on products and services like Freshworks, QuickBooks, Stripe, and Shopify, you can free up resources to help your business grow. So don’t wait – start saving today!