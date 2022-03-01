Travel Medical Insurance - Why You Need It More Than Ever

RickOrford.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCN76_0eS5eYhr00
Pixabay

Whether you're a frequent flyer or taking your first trip abroad, travel medical insurance should be one of your top priorities. In an unexpected medical emergency, travel medical insurance can help cover your treatment costs. However, not all policies are the same. So it's essential to do your research and find the policy that best suits your needs.

When purchasing travel medical insurance, there are various factors to consider, such as the length of your trip, whether you'll be doing any adventurous activities, and your current health condition. And don't forget to read the terms and conditions carefully. For example, some policies may not cover pre-existing conditions or emergency evacuations.

In this post, we'll explain the basics of travel medical insurance and share some tips on finding the best policy for your needs. Keep reading for all the information you need to make an informed decision!

Read on to find out more about travel medical insurance.

What is traveler's medical insurance?

Travel medical insurance is a policy that provides emergency medical coverage incurred while traveling outside of your country of residence. It can help cover the costs of treatment for illnesses and injuries, as well as emergency evacuations.

Most domestic health insurance plans, on the whole, are not accepted in other countries, so it's crucial to have an international travel medical insurance policy that will cover you while you're abroad. Even if your domestic health insurance does offer international coverage, it may not be comprehensive - meaning that you could be left with large medical bills if something goes wrong.

That's where travel medical insurance comes in. It can provide peace of mind, knowing that you're covered. You can choose any insurance provider as per your requirements.

If you're traveling outside of your country of residence, it's essential to have travel medical insurance. This type of insurance provides vital medical benefits in an emergency, including coverage for hospital stays, doctor visits, and prescription drugs.

Without international travel medical insurance, you could be on the hook for thousands - or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills. And if you're injured or fall ill while traveling, you may not be able to receive the treatment you need.

Travel health insurance is essential for the following:

  • Travelers who are on vacation
  • When relatives from other countries visit,
  • People who take cruise journeys and safaris.
  • International business people
  • International students

Benefits of travel medical insurance

Foreign countries have different rules than ours and your home country, so it is imperative to have this insurance when traveling abroad. Without traveler's medical insurance, it could be costly if something goes wrong and you need help.

The good thing about traveler's medical insurance is that many types of policies are available, so it's easy to find one that fits what you need!

Covers personal liability while traveling

Many plans protect you against the loss of personal belongings such as checked-in luggage, your passport, money, essential travel papers, and other items.

Protects you from losses while traveling

Many companies offer plans that cover theft and other losses while traveling.

Pays for emergency medical expenses

The number one reason to purchase travel medical insurance is that it covers your medical expenses while you are traveling. This can be a lifesaver if you fall ill or are injured while on vacation.

Cash crunch

Suppose you have a cash crunch and need some quick money. In that case, your insurance company might have tie-ups with certain hospitals wherein you would be allowed to withdraw a certain sum of cash to pay your bills.

Loss/delay of luggage

Loss or delay of your luggage is a common problem while traveling. If this happens, you will need to have some money to buy the items you need.

Most policies have a provision that gives you money to purchase essential items like clothes and toiletries if your luggage is lost or delayed.

Emergency evacuation

Suppose you are injured or ill and need an evacuation from the country. In that case, your insurance policy will most likely cover the costs associated with this. However, it is essential to read the terms and conditions of your policy to be sure.

How much does travel medical insurance cost?

Suppose someone with previous health conditions wants to buy a policy. In that case, the premiums will be higher than those without any health issues.

The age of the traveler is also a consideration. Older people can expect to pay more for coverage than younger travelers. However, some policies offer lower premiums for those willing to accept a higher deductible.

There is no perfect answer to how much travel medical insurance costs. However, a few solid factors determine how much a traveler must pay to get medical insurance.

We have discussed the possible factors below.

Factors that determine the cost of travel medical insurance

Age of traveler

Age is an essential factor that determines the cost of travel policies. Unfortunately, this is one area where there aren’t any travel related discounts for seniors. The older you are, the more you will pay for coverage.

Medical history

If you have a history of medical problems, you can expect to pay more for coverage. However, it is also important to declare any pre-existing medical conditions when applying for a policy.

Destination

The cost of travel medical insurance can also vary depending on the country you are visiting; some countries are considered riskier than others.

Duration of travel

Another critical factor is the duration; the longer you stay in the country you are visiting, the higher the premiums.

Traveler's gender

It is not that important, but some companies consider this while approving your medical insurance.

What do the best travel medical insurance plans cover?

Before you purchase a travel medical insurance policy, knowing what is and is not covered is essential. Most policies cover emergency medical expenses, but coverage can vary. Therefore, it is essential to read the terms and conditions of your policy to be sure.

Popular plans cover the following:

  • Fractures
  • Heart attacks
  • Strokes
  • Dental procedures for emergencies
  • Evacuations for medical reasons
  • Emergency transportation

Many policies also cover loss or delay of luggage, theft of personal belongings, and emergency evacuation. For example, in an unforeseen illness or injury, while traveling, some medical travel insurance plans may provide extra advantages, such as Emergency Medical Evacuation.

Some medical travel insurance reimburses you for medical costs incurred if you are traveling and require transportation between treatment centers due to a covered sickness or injury.

In some instances, the travel insurance policy and the attending physician may choose to transport you to a more capable medical facility if your sickness or injury gets severe enough. These are all covered by your medical insurance.

Assistance services are also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through many travel medical plans. Depending on the plan, these services may be accessible, including assistance with Emergency Medical and Dental referrals, arranging Emergency Medical Evacuations, translation services, worldwide medical information, and more.

These services might be pretty helpful if you're traveling abroad in an emergency.

How does travel medical insurance differ from health insurance?

As the name implies, travel medical insurance is not life insurance, nor is it health insurance. So it's a supplementary policy that protects you while you're traveling.

It's a one-time, nonrenewable insurance policy that is only good for the duration of your trip, and it covers you while traveling outside your health plan's network.

Suppose you have a medical emergency while traveling. In that case, your health insurance policy may not cover the cost of the treatment and services you receive. Even if you travel within the United States, your coverage may terminate out-of-network.

While it's true that most of the time, travel medical insurance covers medical expenses incurred throughout your trip if you become ill or hurt yourself, it can also help fill in any gaps and provide additional protection to keep you safe and healthy on your journey.

When is travel health insurance required?

Suppose you are traveling abroad, especially to a country where your health insurance doesn't cover you. In that case, you have to get travel insurance.

The same goes for people working or studying abroad. Many student and work-abroad programs require their participants to have a minimum level of coverage.

Some cruise lines also require passengers to have travel medical insurance, regardless of traveling on land or sea. Therefore, it's essential to check with your cruise line if you're unsure whether travel health insurance is required.

Senior citizens' insurance policies will be different from younger citizens. Therefore, it is always good to compare different policies before finalizing one.

Some of the most popular travel insurance companies of 2022

Final words

Purchasing travel medical insurance is always a good idea, even if your health plan does cover you internationally. No one knows when an accident might happen, and having the extra peace of mind that comes with proper travel medical coverage can be well worth the price.

This article originally appeared on RickOrford.com and was republished with permission.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel medical insurance# travel insurance# travel

Comments / 5

Published by

RickOrford.com is a publisher that covers saving, investing, and earning money from 60+ expert authors. Since 2019, they’ve produced in-depth, yet easy-to-understand articles that have been referenced, syndicated, and featured on dozens of the biggest publications including Insider, Yahoo Finance & MSN.

N/A
360 followers

More from RickOrford.com

Save Money Like a Boss: Top 10 Tools To Help You Save

Saving money may appear like a simple task, but many people fail to do this consistently. The U.S. Federal Reserve reported that the household debt stood at $14.6 trillion as 2021. As well, around 340 million people are currently in debt.

Read full story

25 Genius Ways to Make Money Online

Making money online is an easy and convenient way to make some extra cash for those who want to make more than their monthly salary. It’s not an arduous task, as there’s an endless supply of available options. And, while millions of Americans have already started making money online, we’ve short listed some top ways that you can start bringing in some extra cash.

Read full story

14 Travel Discounts for Seniors & Retired People

Are you a senior citizen or a retired person looking for travel discounts? If so, you've come to the right place. In this post, we'll share some great tips on how to get deals on airfare, hotels, and other types of travel. There are various discounts for seniors that you can use to book your next trip.

Read full story

27 Genius Amazon Hacks to Save You Money!

Amazon is one of the best places to shop, but did you know there are hacks to make it even better. Amazon sells millions of items, including books, clothing, electronics, and whatnot. They also have a lot of free things that you can download to your Kindle.

Read full story

30 Jobs For People With No Experience - At Home and On Site Jobs

Are you looking for a job but don't have any experience? Don't worry – there are plenty of jobs that don't require any previous experience. In fact, thanks to the pandemic, many companies are eager to hire enthusiastic and driven candidates to fill entry-level positions.

Read full story

Want to make it big as a house flipper, but got no cash? Here's how to do it!

The real estate market is a harsh environment for those who don’t already have their feet on the ladder. And still, every year, thousands of Americans dream of flipping houses, with or without money. This article aims to answer the age-old question, "how to start flipping houses with no money".

Read full story
4 comments

10 Ways to Sell Your Home For the Most Money

When it's time to sell your home, most sellers are looking to get more money, but may not know how to go about it. When real estate prices are high, and inventory is low, it can be tempting to list as-is and grab a quick profit. However, taking the time to study your local market and evaluate your property can end up putting more money in your pocket.

Read full story

18 steps to financial freedom - Starting at any age

Are you looking to become financially free in 2022? Who wouldn’t? This article covers the steps you can take to reach financial freedom. Achieving financial freedom is many peoples’ goal. Everyone wants to live the American dream with enough savings, investments, and cash on hand to afford the lifestyle they want to have.

Read full story
4 comments

15 Cheap Wedding Venues to get Married in 2022

Getting engaged is the easy part, however, saving money on your wedding is where many couples find themselves stuck. Whether yourwedding budget is $1000 or $20,000, couples like you still wonder what cheap wedding venues are out there that will save them loads of money. Or what wedding venues are out there that cost significantly lower than most?

Read full story

Dividend Kings: The Complete List of 37 Companies in 2022

Dividend growth investors may be familiar with the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of blue-chip stocks in the S&P 500 Index that has each raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. But there is a lesser-known group of stocks with even more impressive dividend streaks. This exclusive group is known as the Dividend Kings.

Read full story

Leaps options strategies - A better way to profit from the markets

Have you heard about LEAPS options trading strategies and wonder what they are, and how they work? Or maybe you found this after reading an article, watching a video about leaps options, or trading in general and wanted something more - maybe something that made more sense to you.

Read full story

Tips for making your house feel like a home on a budget

Everyone deserves to make their house feel like a home. Although, when moving into a new home, there are so many costs involved that saving for making interior changes is often pushed to the back seat. But, fear not! We are here to help you feel more comfortable in your new home without spending a huge amount. All of these changes range from costing nothing to around $50 and really do have the potential to transform your home. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s make your house feel like a home!

Read full story

Romantic Wedding Proposal Ideas At Home

A proposal is one of the biggest moments in a couples life, however, one size doesn’t fit all! Having a huge proposal in front of a big crowd just isn't for some people, so we are here to offer some alternatives for romantic wedding proposal ideas at home!

Read full story

19 Ways To Save More & Spend Less

Save money for emergencies! It is a phrase that is so well-known yet ambiguous because, unfortunately, no ‘money cutter’ can help you cut out the expenses. Yes, unless you start saving up for good, you’ll always find it easier to spend. Either you’ll find your favorite jeans on sale, or a totally unnecessary-yet-so-cute product will catch your attention.

Read full story

Top 20 cryptocurrencies in 2022 to invest in

With more than 8K digital currencies, we can see a wide range of options to choose from for our investments. With several popular Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, and others, there are many more names on this list to invest. Experienced investors in digital currencies are well aware of the fact about how these coins work. In this article, we'll cover the list of worthy digital currencies, which might be right for you.

Read full story
15 comments

Attention, New Parents - Don’t Make These 15 Financial Mistakes

First and foremost, congratulations on your first child! Being a new parent is such an honor!. Now, as a new parent, you’ll now have the important responsibility of caring for another human being. Like any gift you receive, a child is something to not only care for but also cherish forever.

Read full story

Vacation loans: Things to Ponder To Make the Right Choice

After months of overworking, you may find yourself dreaming of a family vacation or a weekend trip with friends. Vacation loans can help you cover all expenses, from transportation costs to accommodations and food. But these loans aren't as perfect as they seem. These kinds of loans come with potentially high interest rates and fees. And, you also need to make payments well after your trip is over.

Read full story

Pros & Cons of Refinancing a Car

When most people buy a car, they finance it meaning they take out a loan to purchase the vehicle. Some buyers finance through the car dealership, and others bring their own lenders, such as banks or credit unions. Sometimes lenders charge high-interest rates for car loans. This article covers the pros & cons of refinancing a car, because, it often makes sense to refinance later to get a better deal with better interest and more equitable terms.

Read full story

15 Passive Streams of Income from Real Estate

Passive income is the holy grail of personal finance. Revenue flows into your bank account, without you having to lift a finger. You earn money while playing with your kids, or lying on the beach, or skiing down a mountain.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy