14 Travel Discounts for Seniors & Retired People

Are you a senior citizen or a retired person looking for travel discounts? If so, you've come to the right place. In this post, we'll share some great tips on how to get deals on airfare, hotels, and other types of travel. There are various discounts for seniors that you can use to book your next trip.

In this article, you’ll find an up-to-date list of airlines hotels, cruises, car rentals, and more that offer discounts for senior citizens and retired people. So whether you're planning a summer vacation or want to take a weekend trip, read on for some helpful advice.

Let's get started!

Senior travel discounts on hotels and resorts

Many hotels offer travel discounts for retired and senior travelers. However, the deals vary from location to location. For example, some of the most common deals include a percentage off the room rate, complimentary breakfast, and a waived daily resort fee.

There are a variety of hotels and resorts out there that offer discounts for people who are 50 years old or older, but some require you to be 55+, 60+, and others 65+.

Here are some hotels that offer discounts to seniors and retired people.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts

With hotels in nearly 100 countries and territories worldwide, Best Western is one of the leading hotel chains in the world. WorldHotels and SureStay Hotels is also a part of the Best Western group. They are famous for their hospitality and strive to offer their guests a warm welcome.

As of this writing, Best Western Hotels & Resorts offer discounts of up to 15% for senior citizens age 55 and above. All you need to do is present a valid ID card at check-in time to get the offer.

IHG Hotels and Resorts

At any IHG® hotel globally, people 62 years of age and over can get special senior discounts. However, the discount rates are not fixed and depend upon the individual IHG group's hotels.

To book a senior rate at IHG Hotels and Resorts, you can visit their website or call the hotel directly. Alternatively, you can call the hotline at 1-877-424-2449 if you find yourself needing answers to any other questions. To get the offer, you’ll need a valid ID as proof of age at the time of booking.

Motel 6

The Motel 6 chain offers an 8% discount to guests who are 60 years or older - and they are proud that you don’t even need to be an AARP member.

Motel 6 has 1400+ properties across US and Canada. Make sure to select Senior Citizen Rates while booking your stay on the website.

Omni Hotels and Resorts

Omni Hotels and Resorts feature 60 hotels and resorts across the United States. The chain wants to give guests a local experience in leading destinations across North America. Whether it’s a spa retreat, golf retreat, or a business event, each Omni property blends seamlessly into the local culture while featuring four-diamond services, signature restaurants, and unique wellness options.

Omni offers travelers aged 55 and up a 10% discount off the best available rate and proof of age is mandatory at check-in.

Wyndham Hotels and resorts

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts operates more than 8900 properties under 22 different brands in 95 countries. So, it will be easy to find a location near you. The chain is proud to offer discounts to guests over 60 years of age . When booking, be sure to select the senior discount option.

The Free Accommodation Alternative

While anybody can take advantage of getting a free place to stay by house-sitting, seniors are often well-suited to the task. Not only that, they are given preferential consideration in a pretty competitive environment.

House-sitting is one way seniors can get free accommodations around the world . It's a mutually beneficial exchange; homeowners have the advantage of somebody staying in their home, arranging visits and e-visits with a vet , and watering plants. Indeed, homeowners get a general sense of security while they're away. And house-sitters get to visit a new location and enjoy the comforts of home – often pets and all – for free.

Bonus: House sitting can be an ideal way to earn money while traveling !

Senior discounts on airlines

A common question in the travel industry is, “Do airlines offer seniors discounts?” Airlines’ marketing and advertising campaigns rarely focus on seniors. But, many do offer discounts and additional services to senior citizens. For example, the most common offers include a discount off the fare or a waived baggage fee. And, some Airlines only offer these discounts if you are an AARP member.

Airline discounts are often more accessible to AARP members. With the American Association of Retired Persons - anyone above 50 can join. “Being a part of the AARP means getting access to discounts on selected restaurants to groceries, and from cruises to vacation packages, AARP is a life-saver to seniors and retired folks in the United States,” says Harshil Patel, Co-founder of GeniusGeeks .

Here’s a list of airlines that offer seniors discounts.

United Airlines

United Airlines offers discounted rates and additional services for senior citizens. For example, United offers seniors fares to selected travel destinations for customers who are 65 and older. Furthermore, United is happy to provide extra assistance to those who need it. For example, suppose someone has a disability or requires any assistance in boarding the airplane. In that case, they can call the United's Accessibility Desk at 1-800-228-2744 within the United States or Canada. To get the seniors discount, travelers will need to select the seniors (age 65 and older) category on united.com when they make the booking.

British Airways

British Airways offers discounts on the basic fare to AARP Members. And, AARP members are aged 50 years or older . The offer is valid for travel on all of British Airways' worldwide networks.

Proof of age is mandatory at check-in.

British Airways currently offers AARP Members:

$65* off for travel in economy Standard* fares only (World Traveller).

$65* off for travel in premium economy (World Traveller Plus).

$200* off for travel in business (Club World).

To take advantage of the offer, you’ll first need to log in to your AARP account and follow the instructions.

Cruise discounts and information for seniors

Traveling by cruise ship can be an enjoyable way to see the world without breaking the bank. Most cruise ships have wheelchairs available, with ramps and elevators making it easy for those with physical disabilities or limitations to move around safely. Elderly passengers will find that cruise line staff members address their needs and concerns with care and patience. And, when ashore, seniors can visit destinations like some of the best beaches in the world .

Royal Caribbean

When people think of cruises, the first company that often comes to mind is Royal Caribbean. And for a good reason! They offer a wide variety of cruise options perfect for any person.

Royal Caribbean International is one of the world's largest passenger ship operators, and it doesn't take a lot of research to find out why. The cruise company offers cruises to the Caribbean, Mediterranean cruises , and more.

With various themed cruises, tons of activities, and endless entertainment options, they're perfect for seniors to have a good time. Their ships offer non-stop activities and entertainment options, so you'll never run out of things to do. Plus, their crew is always friendly and willing to help make your trip enjoyable.

RCI also offers seniors discounts that vary between sailings, so you’ll want to check with your travel agent for more information.

Carnival Cruise

Carnival Cruises offers guests cruises that depart locally and abroad. The company provides an array of ships catering to every need. Also, there are specially-themed cruises for those looking for even more entertainment. With so many options, it's hard not to find a cruise that will suit your liking!

Seniors 55+ can also get in on the action. With their " Cruise Deals for Seniors " program, seniors can select cruises by the "sail from" port, the number of sailing days, and duration. At this writing, a 4-night Caribbean cruise costs as low as $429/pp.

Car rental agencies that offer senior discounts

When Car rental agencies are often as popular as a hotel. I mean, how else will you get around visiting the sights? And their popularity means stiff competition to travelers. Here’s a list of a few car rental agencies that offer deals on car rental bookings for seniors and retired people.

Budget Rent A Car

Budget Rent a Car often comes to mind when we think of car rentals. They offer car rental services all over the United States, Canada, and abroad. Seniors looking for a discount will be happy to know Budget provides AARP members savings of up to 35% off Budget PAY NOW rates.

SIXT.com

Sixt offers a flat 5% discount for all people above 50 years. No membership is required to use this offer. Unlike other companies, Sixt does not require AARP membership; however, be sure to carry a valid ID for confirming your age when picking up the car.

Hertz.com

With the Hertz 50 plus program, travelers aged 50+ can save as much as 20% of the base rate . Best of all, the offer is valid for all cars, and no 3rd party memberships are required. Interestingly, those looking to purchase a new vehicle might consider Hertz Car Sales. Hertz created the program to provide car buyers with a wide selection of certified pre-owned vehicles at no-haggle prices . And, for peace of mind, every Hertz vehicle comes with a 12-month/12,000-mile limited powertrain warranty.

Discounts for seniors at national parks

National parks are beautiful ways to enjoy the great outdoors while getting some fresh air and seeing incredible scenery. For seniors, national park passes offer an opportunity at a discounted rate so you can go as often or little as your heart desires! The quickest way to get a National Parks Pass is by purchasing one at your nearest federal recreation site . The National Parks Pass allows you to visit over 2,000 national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges, and grasslands.

Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park has a special offer for seniors . Not only does the Senior Pass provide a lifetime pass for $80, but it also gets you into places that are usually closed or nearly inaccessible to those without one! So, for example, suppose there's no room left at your favorite campsite for any number of reasons. In that case, you can purchase an additional pass that will allow both yourself and up to four companions access.

Final thoughts

Beginning at age 50, travelers start having savings opportunities. While many companies require AARP membership, any others do not. So, it pays to do your homework. If you can take advantage of any of the above deals and discounts, your budget will thank you.