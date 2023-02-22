Lou Blonger and Denver's million-dollar bunco ring

Lou Blonger, born in Vermont on May 13, 1849, made his way to Denver via Chicago, Salt Lake City, Dodge City and Leadville, where he honed his skills as a confidence man. By the time he landed in the Queen City of the West in the 1880s, he had become a skilled fraudster, selling phony goldmines and stocks. Like his contemporary Soapy Smith, Blonger ran gambling saloons and dance halls. However, Blonger looked down at Smith, a notorious Denver confidence man, due to his nickel-and-dime schemes. Where Soapy grifted the common citizen with his $5 soap bar trick, Blonger had bigger scams in mind, which included going after the fortunes of the very rich in what was to become known as "the million-dollar bunco ring" that would last for over 25 years.

In 1892, Sam and Lou Blonger discovered a gold mine in Cripple Creek, Colorado which they named the Forest Queen. The two brought in partners from time to time, including Neil Dennison and Robert W. Steele, both who served as Denver district attorney. Steele later became chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court. Another partner was Green River Whiskey owner J.W. McCulloch, who allegedly traded 20 barrels of whiskey for a stake in the mine. The Forest Queen provided revenue to the brothers for years and deepened their connections to Denver's municipal leaders.

Lou Blonger Photo by Unknown

The Blongers started out fixing games in their Larimer Street saloons with weighted dice and marked cards. They also ran a numbers racket--an illegal lottery that paid out daily. The Blonger Gang would lure in tourists with "steerers" and defraud them through any of their various hoaxes.

Phil Goodstein, in his book The Seamy Side of Denver, recounts that a famous Blonger con was the magic wallet. In this con, developed by Elmer Mead, a roper was sent to find a mark in a fancy hotel or restaurant and strike up an acquaintance. The con man, known as a steerer, would come across a wallet and point it out to the mark. Just as they were contemplating what to do with it, a spieler--an accomplice of the steerer--would arrive, searching desperately for the billfold. Once the conman had returned the wallet, the spieler would offer the two all the cash in his wallet as a reward, so great was his gratitude. In fact, the spieler would decide that cash wasn't enough of a reward. The spieler would reveal that his trade was the stock market, and he could tip the two finders off to some hot stock tips sure to earn for them much more than a small cash reward. The spieler then invited the two to his brokerage office, what was in reality nothing more than a "bucket shop," or swindling stock market office, where all of the clerks were in on the con. The office was made to look like a legitimate exchange, and many of the stocks listed were part of the scam.

The spieler would choose a phony stock to suggest to the mark, encouraging him to purchase a thousand shares at five dollars each. When the stock rose to thirty or forty dollars, the spieler would press the mark to sell his portions before their value dropped. However, the sale required the stock holder to present $5,000 cash to the teller to pay for the stocks, which were purchased on credit. The steerer, still playing his part as the acquaintance, quickly paid his end and received the his profit. The mark had to find the funds, and by the time he paid he was told the value had collapsed to a few cents a share. However, the spieler, determined to make it up to the mark, led him to another stock to recoup his losses. This cycle would continue until the mark finally realized he had been taken. While the victim could then go to the authorities, Blonger already had the city politicians on the payroll, including a direct line to the chief of police. The mark would eventually give up and count his losses. In one instance, the mark, a Herbert J. Gray from Exeter, England, was taken for $25,000.

As his operations grew, Blonger eventually rid himself of the saloons and set up shop at the American National Bank building on Seventeenth Street. There, he made himself out to be a mining tycoon and sold fake mining interests. He made a partner of Adolf W. Duff, aka Kid Duffy, another conman who had been driven out of Colorado Springs. Duff handled the day-to-day while Blonger used his charm schmoozing politicians, supporting their candidacies, and bribing officials and police so that for nearly two decades, they left him alone. Meanwhile, Blonger amassed a fortune. Internationally, he had 500 swindlers working cruise ships and railways. In Denver, he had 70 buncos spread from the streets of lower downtown to Civic Center Park and the Capitol. In the winter months, Blonger relocated his buncos to Miami and Havana, Cuba. Sam Blonger died in 1914 at his home at 1145 Clarkson Street. Lou, however, had already become de facto head of the gang.

In the 1920 election for Denver district attorney, Lou Blonger's luck began to run out. He approached favored Republican candidate Philip Van Cise, a party reformer. When Blonger approached Van Cise with an offer of campaign funds and votes, the candidate declined. After winning office, Van Cise warned Blonger that he would be cleaning up the city, which included targeting Blonger and his gang.

Van Cise quickly learned that he had an uphill battle given that Blonger owned the police force. Feeling that he could not trust Denver's corrupted law enforcement, Van Cise put together his own team of investigators, which included the Colorado Mounted Rangers, known for their integrity. They gathered evidence against Blonger by tapping phone lines, spying on the gang leader's movements, digging through his trash and even secretly planting a Dictaphone in his office.

In August, 1922, Van Cise announced that he was taking a long fishing vacation in the Rocky Mountains, much to the relief of Blonger's gang. They once again plied their trade out in the open, as in the days before Van Cise, and were soon hoodwinked themselves by a collaborator, J. Frank Norfleet, who had himself been burned by cons and had been recruited by Van Cise to trap the gang. Norfleet baited a few of Blonger's men in the lobby of The Brown Palace Hotel. Soon, a vigilante posse with the help of the Colorado Mounted Rangers rounded up thirty-five members of the gang and held them in the basement of the First Universalist Church on Colfax and Lafayette Street.

Van Cise took his share of heat for circumventing the Denver police in his effort to arrest the Blonger Gang. The Colorado Law Enforcement League moved to recall Van Cise from office. However, a grand jury report charged the police with conspiring to aid Blonger and the effort to unseat the district attorney went nowhere. Blonger and Duff, along with eighteen gang members, went on trial. Victim after victim took the stand to recount the financial devastations wreaked by Blonger's frauds. One of the most damaging testimonies, however, came from Len Reamy, one of Blonger's own bookies, who detailed how victims were defrauded day after day to the benefit of Blonger and his accomplices. At the end, the defense declined to call any witnesses and so the jury began its deliberations.

Conmen held in the basement of the First Universalist Church Photo by Unknown

While Blonger's associates attempted to bribe some of the jurors, one in particular, Herman M. Okuley, played along, then alerted the authorities to the payoff. In deliberations, three holdouts finally gave in when Okuley told them, "The difference between me and you is that I got my five hundred dollars, but turned it over to the judge, and you've still got yours." On March 28th, 1923, Blonger, Duff and the eighteen gang members who hadn't managed to flee the city before the arrests were found guilty and sentenced to up to ten years in prison. Oddly, soon after his sentencing, the Denver Post reported that Blonger had lived a double life. He had begun relations two decades earlier with a 15-year-old mistress whom he stayed with during the week while living with his wife Nola on the weekends. A divorce suit filed by George A. Suter claimed that Suter's wife's daughter from a previous marriage had been Blonger's common-law wife. Apparently this was not a secret to Nola, however, who informed the Denver Post:

"For twenty years we have been living separate lives. He has gone his way and I have gone mine. Such relations are possible when people agree that such a way is for the best. Mr. Blonger's religious views precluded divorce. He is Catholic, and I was satisfied to let the relation which had come to be that of friend stand as it was and is. This latest revelation will doubtless have an ill effect on Mr. Blonger's health. I should not be surprised if the end is near for him, since his heart is weak and he is old and very broken."

Nola's pronouncement on her husband's health was apparently portentous, as Lou Blonger died in prison in Canon City on April 20, 1924. He was buried in Denver's Fairmount Cemetery despite his wish to be buried in the Roman Catholic Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge.

While the Blonger brothers' entrance into Denver's crime world more or less ended the reign of Soapy Smith, the vacuum left by the Blonger Gang that came at the beginning of the prohibition era was soon filled by new gangsters arising from around the country at that time, including Smiling Charlie Stephens.

[Sources include The Seamy Side of Denver, by Phil Goodstein; and news articles posted on blongerbros.com]