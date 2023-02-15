Denver, CO

Ida Jones: The meanest woman in Denver

Known as "Black Ida," Ida Mae Jones made a name for herself from Denver's turn-of-the-century Holladay Street to the pages of the Rocky Mountain News to the prison in Canon City, Colorado. She was called "the most dangerous and vicious woman in Denver."

Not much is known about Jones, born 1871, except that she likely came from Kentucky and in 1889, lived at 2043 Holladay Street (now Market). There she established her reputation as a madame with a short fuse and mean, two-fisted disposition. She had constant run-ins with neighbors and merchants on the vice-saturated strip-- known as "the Row" for its bawdy houses, parlors, crib girls and hurdy gurdys--and soon found herself jailed for creating a violent scene at a dressmaker's shop at Nineteenth and Larimer Streets, after claiming the dress she ordered was a "beastly fit." The garment may have been well suited to the owner, however, as Jones was described as "illiterate, tall, coarse, mean, and prone to have a bad temper and violent outbursts."

In the fall of 1889, Jones was again jailed for operating a bawdy house. After her release, Ida evened the score by ravaging the home of the woman who had turned her in. The following March, she went on trial for charges of malicious mischief after tossing bricks and stove lids through the windows of the residence of one Lizzie Ames who, along with Jones, was fined $10 for her part in the ruckus.

Not to be deterred, Black Ida was rearrested for an incident a the United States Hotel on Blake Street and later arrested again for knocking a man on the head with a potato masher. Her raison d'être appeared to be wreaking havoc on the Row, which eventually led her to stab to death stonemason Stephen Zimmer, who had encountered her on Twentieth and Market Streets. Jones testified that Zimmer had struck her and sliced her dress with a knife, then tried to hit her with a rock, prompting her to defend herself. However, the only witness to the stabbing, ten-year-old newsie James Brown, claimed that Jones had charged Zimmer as he walked down the street. Reportedly, "the dead man did not do anything and he did not have anything in his hands when she struck him."

During the trial, the Rocky Mountain News commented that "the colored women who live in the houses of ill fame on the row say they are frequently imposed on and abused by white men who frequent such places so that some of the girls had armed themselves for just such men." Regardless, Jones was found guilty of second-degree murder. Expressing remorse upon her sentencing, Jones stated, "I did not mean to kill him." All evidence, however, including her past history, indicated quite the opposite, and on October 31, 1890, Jones was given fifteen years.

Market (formerly Holladay) Street, DenverPhoto byDenver Public Library Special Collections

Likely, Black Ida made a name for herself at the state penitentiary in Canon City as well. Inmate Annie Tresize, another career criminal found guilty of manslaughter now returning to the prison with a fresh conviction, said, "I just as soon go back to the pen as not if it wasn't for that big n---- woman Ida Jones....She and I were always fighting and Warden Cleghorn just lets her have her own way."

Jones applied for pardon in 1895, declaring that "I never had a father or mother to teach me the difference between right and wrong." It was as if Black Ida had been born on Denver's ill-reputed Row and simply become a product of a street that suffered from an overabundance of vice. Jones was released in August, 1899, after serving nine years in prison.

Before long, Ida Mae had resumed her place on Market Street. She was soon arrested again for striking Jennie Thompson, another street worker, with a baseball bat. On March 22, 1902, a reportedly pregnant, thirty-five-year-old Jones was sentenced to five to ten years for robbing a Swedish client of $200. Jones was released July 9, 1908, after being the first pregnant female incarcerated in Canon City. Prison records indicate that she gave birth, but nothing more is known of Ida Jones following her release, and no records indicate that she ever returned to Market Street.

[Sources include Wicked Denver by Sheila O'Hare and Alphild Dick; and the University of Kentucky Library 'Notable Kentucky African American Database' (NKAA)]

