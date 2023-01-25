"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobster

By the time Charlie Stephens arrived in Denver in 1921, he already had a rap sheet in Missouri listing 46 arrests. He didn't come the Mile High City to start fresh, however. Stephens picked up where he left off by running Denver's most high-end gambling clubs. He employed Smaldone brothers Clyde and Eugene, aka "Checkers", part of Denver's Italian mob family.

Born Ova Elijah Stephens on April 19, 1892, he earned the name "Smiling" Charlie in ironic reference to the angry scowl he often wore. Stephens operated several gambling houses, including the Willows Club and the Hollywood Inn located in Colorado Springs. In 1933, he opened the Blakeland Inn just south of Littleton. The Blakeland was on the surface a nightclub, but the live music and dancing served as a cover for its real draw--casino gambling. The Smaldone brothers helped with casino operations, which often included collecting debts from those who owed Stephens money.

Ova "Smiling Charlie" Elijah Stephens Photo by Douglas County Library Archives

Stephens ran Blakeland in the evening and leased it to Tommy Abode and Jerry LaSasso to manage in the afternoon. The club operations went smoothly until a former employee of Stephens, Leo Barnes, who had mob connections in St. Louis and Kansas City, opened The Cottonwood Club, a competing casino. Stephens, predictably outraged, demanded Barnes cut him in on a third of the club's intake. Barnes ignored Stephen's unwelcome taxation on his business, perhaps thinking his Mafia connections would be enough to stave off Smiling Charlie. However, Stephens' crew robbed the Cottonwood in November, 1936, killing one employee, severely beating another, and making out with $1,638 from the safe.

Clyde (left) and Eugene "Checkers" Smaldone Photo by The Denver Post

Barnes then offered Stephens 20 percent of the take, but Stephens answered by planting a bomb in Barnes' car. On December 8, 1936, Barnes, with his wife in the car, turned the ignition at 1055 Grant Street, setting off an explosion which destroyed the car. Barnes and his wife miraculously survived, although Leo's hip was torn off and his pelvis broken. A witness to the crime claimed to have seen Checkers Smaldone near the car not long before the explosion.

In 1937, Stephens, along with the Smaldone brothers, got sent away to the penitentiary in Canon City for the bombing. Released in 1944, Stephens took over the Wolhurst Country Club, a well established and elaborate club that Stephens converted into a casino for high society. The club sat on the border of Arapahoe and Douglas counties, and equipment could be moved across the floor in case one county decided to impose restrictions. However, authorities generally left the Wolhurst alone either because of fear of Stephens and his gang or due to payoffs.

The Wolhurst Country Club Photo by Denver Public Library Special Collections

On March 10, 1946, at around 2 a.m., thirteen masked men entered the club and robbed Stephens, his employees and the customers of $100,000 in cash and jewelry, leaving only the women's wedding rings. The thieves were never caught although police informally credited the local mafia, namely, the Smaldones. Since their release from prison, the brothers had severed ties with Stephens and there may have been some bad blood. Stephens compensated the robbery victims for their losses, as had already made a small fortune from the Wolhurst as well as maintaining profits from the reopened Blakeland and the Douglas country Stockade which he also ran as a gambling casino.

Stephens next ventured into horse and dog racing at Littleton's Centennial Race Track. Accusations arose that the races were fixed as Stephens and other big gamblers benefited from tampering with the starts, so that some horses got out of the gates earlier than others. The police responsible for keeping out bookmakers either failed to their jobs or received something in return for looking the other way.

Bombed car of Leo Barnes Photo by Denver Public Library Special Collection

Stephens hit a streak of bad luck in the 1950s when he was indicted for tax evasion and assault. He sold the Blakeland Club in 1959 to pay over $400,000 in back taxes. In August of 1963, his mansion was destroyed by a dynamite bomb, allowing him to collect the insurance money.

Smiling Charlie died at 73 at his home on South Santa Fe Drive on November 14, 1965. By the time of his death, he had been charged with bombings, conspiracy to commit murder, tax evasion and armed robbery. According to his wife Grace, one of his two dogs died of heart failure immediately after Stephens' death while another went into shock.

[Sources include The Seamy Side of Denver by Phil Goldstein and Mountain Mafia by Betty L. Alt and Sandra K. Wells]