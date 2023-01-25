Denver, CO

"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobster

Rick Zand

By the time Charlie Stephens arrived in Denver in 1921, he already had a rap sheet in Missouri listing 46 arrests. He didn't come the Mile High City to start fresh, however. Stephens picked up where he left off by running Denver's most high-end gambling clubs. He employed Smaldone brothers Clyde and Eugene, aka "Checkers", part of Denver's Italian mob family.

Born Ova Elijah Stephens on April 19, 1892, he earned the name "Smiling" Charlie in ironic reference to the angry scowl he often wore. Stephens operated several gambling houses, including the Willows Club and the Hollywood Inn located in Colorado Springs. In 1933, he opened the Blakeland Inn just south of Littleton. The Blakeland was on the surface a nightclub, but the live music and dancing served as a cover for its real draw--casino gambling. The Smaldone brothers helped with casino operations, which often included collecting debts from those who owed Stephens money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APC1A_0kQsXRKN00
Ova "Smiling Charlie" Elijah StephensPhoto byDouglas County Library Archives

Stephens ran Blakeland in the evening and leased it to Tommy Abode and Jerry LaSasso to manage in the afternoon. The club operations went smoothly until a former employee of Stephens, Leo Barnes, who had mob connections in St. Louis and Kansas City, opened The Cottonwood Club, a competing casino. Stephens, predictably outraged, demanded Barnes cut him in on a third of the club's intake. Barnes ignored Stephen's unwelcome taxation on his business, perhaps thinking his Mafia connections would be enough to stave off Smiling Charlie. However, Stephens' crew robbed the Cottonwood in November, 1936, killing one employee, severely beating another, and making out with $1,638 from the safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYvK6_0kQsXRKN00
Clyde (left) and Eugene "Checkers" SmaldonePhoto byThe Denver Post

Barnes then offered Stephens 20 percent of the take, but Stephens answered by planting a bomb in Barnes' car. On December 8, 1936, Barnes, with his wife in the car, turned the ignition at 1055 Grant Street, setting off an explosion which destroyed the car. Barnes and his wife miraculously survived, although Leo's hip was torn off and his pelvis broken. A witness to the crime claimed to have seen Checkers Smaldone near the car not long before the explosion.

In 1937, Stephens, along with the Smaldone brothers, got sent away to the penitentiary in Canon City for the bombing. Released in 1944, Stephens took over the Wolhurst Country Club, a well established and elaborate club that Stephens converted into a casino for high society. The club sat on the border of Arapahoe and Douglas counties, and equipment could be moved across the floor in case one county decided to impose restrictions. However, authorities generally left the Wolhurst alone either because of fear of Stephens and his gang or due to payoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqYZX_0kQsXRKN00
The Wolhurst Country ClubPhoto byDenver Public Library Special Collections

On March 10, 1946, at around 2 a.m., thirteen masked men entered the club and robbed Stephens, his employees and the customers of $100,000 in cash and jewelry, leaving only the women's wedding rings. The thieves were never caught although police informally credited the local mafia, namely, the Smaldones. Since their release from prison, the brothers had severed ties with Stephens and there may have been some bad blood. Stephens compensated the robbery victims for their losses, as had already made a small fortune from the Wolhurst as well as maintaining profits from the reopened Blakeland and the Douglas country Stockade which he also ran as a gambling casino.

Stephens next ventured into horse and dog racing at Littleton's Centennial Race Track. Accusations arose that the races were fixed as Stephens and other big gamblers benefited from tampering with the starts, so that some horses got out of the gates earlier than others. The police responsible for keeping out bookmakers either failed to their jobs or received something in return for looking the other way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVMO6_0kQsXRKN00
Bombed car of Leo BarnesPhoto byDenver Public Library Special Collection

Stephens hit a streak of bad luck in the 1950s when he was indicted for tax evasion and assault. He sold the Blakeland Club in 1959 to pay over $400,000 in back taxes. In August of 1963, his mansion was destroyed by a dynamite bomb, allowing him to collect the insurance money.

Smiling Charlie died at 73 at his home on South Santa Fe Drive on November 14, 1965. By the time of his death, he had been charged with bombings, conspiracy to commit murder, tax evasion and armed robbery. According to his wife Grace, one of his two dogs died of heart failure immediately after Stephens' death while another went into shock.

[Sources include The Seamy Side of Denver by Phil Goldstein and Mountain Mafia by Betty L. Alt and Sandra K. Wells]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver history# Denver mobsters# colorado crime# Denver crime# mobsters

Comments / 2

Published by

Rick Zand is a freelance writer who resides in Denver, Colorado. He has published articles, blogs and fiction for news outlets, newspapers, journals and anthologies.

Denver, CO
451 followers

More from Rick Zand

Denver, CO

Mohammad Ali shook up the world, starting at Sonny Liston's Denver home

A legendary career began when newcomer Mohammed Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, fought champion Sonny Liston for the heavyweight title. On February 25, 1964, Clay downed 8-1 favorite Liston in seven rounds. Suddenly the new heavyweight champion, Clay ran to the ropes, proclaiming, “I’m king of the world! I’m pretty! I’m a bad man! I shook up the world! I shook up the world! I shook up the world!”

Read full story
2 comments
Central City, CO

Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor

Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.

Read full story
6 comments

The troubled legacy of Farrah Fawcett

In the late 1970s, no star shined brighter than that of Farrah Fawcett-Majors, who arrived on the scene as one of Charlie's Angels on the hit TV series. The Farrah Fawcett poster featured the model in a red, one-piece bathing suit with spilling waves of highlighted hair. Fawcett's poster was pinned to the walls of teenage boys across America, and appeared in such iconic films as Saturday Night Fever and Boogie Nights. To this day it is the best-selling poster in history.

Read full story
90 comments

Sigourney Weaver, Sci-Fi Amazon Goddess, Started out as an Unknown in Alien

Having appeared in over 60 movies, Susan Alexandra "Sigourney" Weaver, 73, is best known for her work in the Alien franchise. Her breakout role came with the first movie, Alien, in 1979. Weaver played Ellen Ripley, the warrant officer on board the spaceship who ultimately is the only survivor after the alien devours the rest of the seven-member crew, played by such acting luminaries as Tom Skerritt, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt and Ian Holm. Having come from Broadway, Weaver was an unknown to film audiences.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Why Die Hard 2 filming left Denver and how it created a new digital technique to replicate a snowy scene

On January 28, 1990, while filming the sequel to the mega blockbuster Die Hard, Bruce Willis sat in his Denver hotel room watching the Broncos lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV by a score of 55-10. This would not be Denver's only loss, however, as production for Die Hard 2 would have to relocate due to unseasonably warm January weather in the Mile High City.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam Grier

Quentin Tarantino called her America's first female action star after he cast her for the lead role in his 1997 film, Jackie Brown. Pam Grier had already made a name for herself in the 1970s, in what became to be known as "Blaxploitation" films like Coffy and Foxy Brown. However, labels never stopped Grier from pushing the boundaries and she became the embodiment of female empowerment, particularly for women of color.

Read full story
103 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's 'Healer Messiah'

Francis Schlatter, born in Alsace-Lorraine in 1856, made his way from New York City to Denver in 1892 and opened a shoe repair shop at 1845 Stout Street. A cobbler by trade, Schlatter seemed possessed by a spirit as he stared transfixed, talking about the healing power he expected to receive from "The Master."

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss

Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.

Read full story
5 comments

Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual Photographer

Harry Houdini was a world-famous magician in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, known primarily for his ability to escape locks and chains even under the most stressful conditions. In December of 1915, he stopped in Denver, as he did many times throughout his career, to perform at the Orpheum Theater at 1513 Welton.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Remembering Muddy's Cafe

In Denver, coffee houses have long been popular places for those who want to immerse themselves in late-night conversations. In the seventies, eighties and nineties, Muddy's served as a home to the avant-garde crowd. Originally, Muddy Waters on the Platte opened in 1975 on 15th street and lasted until 1986. In 1989, it reopened as Muddy's Java Cafe on 22nd and Champa.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy