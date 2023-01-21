The troubled legacy of Farrah Fawcett

In the late 1970s, no star shined brighter than that of Farrah Fawcett-Majors, who arrived on the scene as one of Charlie's Angels on the hit TV series. The Farrah Fawcett poster featured the model in a red, one-piece bathing suit with spilling waves of highlighted hair. Fawcett's poster was pinned to the walls of teenage boys across America, and appeared in such iconic films as Saturday Night Fever and Boogie Nights. To this day it is the best-selling poster in history.

Farrah Fawcett, 1976 Photo by Bruce McBroom

Born Ferrah Leni Fawcett on February 2, 1947, Fawcett starred in several commercials and made minor TV appearances in the late sixties and early seventies. It wasn't until 1976 in what started out as a made-for-TV movie that Charlie's Angels made a huge splash, so much so that it quickly became a series starring Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith.

Despite earlier successes, Fawcett's career and personal life soon hit hard times. She had dropped out of Charlie's Angels after only one season, replaced by Cheryl Ladd. Her marriage to Lee Majors, action star of the hit series, Six Million Dollar Man, fell apart when Fawcett began a relationship with Love Story actor Ryan O'Neal. The pair's tumultuous relationship involved drugs and abuse. Tatem O'Neal, Ryan's daughter from his first marriage, claimed that her father had beaten Fawcett. The model and star finally left him after discovering him in bed with actress Leslie Stefanson. The couple had one son, Redmond James Fawcett O'Neal.

Fawcett with Ryan O'Neal Photo by Getty Images

After starring in a series of box-office flops, including one film, Somebody Killed Her Husband, which some critics referred to as "Somebody Killed Her Career", she landed a part in Cannonball Run, which starred Burt Reynolds, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. However, it was in an off-Broadway production of Extremities in 1983, a controversial play where the protagonist turns the table on a would-be rapist by tying him up, that she received critical acclaim. The following year Fawcett played a battered wife in the film, The Burning Bed, earning her an Emmy. Subsequent years would fare even better for Fawcett in roles with Robert Duvall in The Apostle, and Robert Altman film Dr. T & The Woman, co-starring Richard Gere.

Fawcett in the 1970s Photo by Getty Images

Success faded after Fawcett and O'Neal, once considered Hollywood's most beautiful couple, were rumored to have fallen into drug addiction. In one famous 1997 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, Fawcett seemed to babble incoherently. Her behavior became a standing joke for the comedian for years to come. Fawcett was in a relationship from 1997-1998 with Canadian filmmaker James Orr, until Orr was arrested and convicted for beating Fawcett during an argument.

Her son with O'Neal, Redmond, suffered from drug addiction for years. In 2008, he had been arrested along with his father for drug possession. In 2009, with his mother in the hospital, Redmond was arrested again for narcotics possession. Just before her death, he visited his ailing mother in shackles and escorted by an officer. After serving three years in prison on a 2015 conviction, Redmond was arrested again for attempted murder, robbery, assault and drug possession. He was declared incompetent to stand trial due to bipolar depression, schizophrenia and antisocial personality disorder, all compounded by drug and alcohol abuse. He blamed his parents, stating that it was "not drugs that have been a problem, it's the psychological trauma of my entire life — my whole life experiences have affected me the most."

In 2006, Fawcett was diagnosed with cancer. The cancer seemed to go into remission a few months later, but reoccured in 2007. This time, Fawcett was told she would have to have a colostomy, which the actress refused, instead seeking alternative treatments in Germany. She returned to the US still ill, and despite further treatments, the actress died in June 25, 2009, at the age of 62. A teary-eyed Ryan O'Neal sat at her bedside, claiming that she had agreed to marry him again.

Fawcett in later years Photo by Getty Images

Her last project was the documentary Farrah's Story, which followed her through her cancer treatments and featured a distraught O'Neal through much of it. The documentary was filmed by her long-time best friend Alana Stewart and received an Emmy nomination. It showed Fawcett as a true fighter as she battled for her life. Sadly, unsuccessfully.