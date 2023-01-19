Sigourney Weaver, Sci-Fi Amazon Goddess, Started out as an Unknown in Alien

[Spoiler alert]

Having appeared in over 60 movies, Susan Alexandra "Sigourney" Weaver, 73, is best known for her work in the Alien franchise. Her breakout role came with the first movie, Alien, in 1979. Weaver played Ellen Ripley, the warrant officer on board the spaceship who ultimately is the only survivor after the alien devours the rest of the seven-member crew, played by such acting luminaries as Tom Skerritt, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt and Ian Holm. Having come from Broadway, Weaver was an unknown to film audiences.

Weaver as Ripley Photo by unknown

Alien was made during the sci-fi wave that had erupted in cinema with the release of 1977's mega-hit Star Wars. 20th Century Fox was anxious to cash in on Star Wars fever and the only sci-fi script in their queue was Alien. Dan O'Bannon, the screenwriter, pitched the film as "Jaws in outer space", referring to the 1975 summer blockbuster about a killer shark. However, Ridley Scott, eventually chosen to direct the film, described it instead as "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre of science fiction." He emphasized the horror elements, steering away from the fantasy shocker originally envisioned. In fact, Scott had proposed having the alien bite off Ripley's head at the end, an idea soundly rejected by the studio who wanted the creature destroyed.

Alien creature Photo by unknown

What was perhaps a first for a sci-fi/ horror movie was casting a female lead. In that case, they chose the right woman, as the five-foot eleven Weaver struck an imposing presence. Her commanding voice loaned her character credibility when it came to battling this enormous monster that bled acid and slaughtered its victims with its sharp-toothed jaws. While the other crew member fall one by one to the alien's insatiable need to consume, Ripley fights it down to the last air lock. In the end, she jettisons the creature into the depths of space and saves herself and the ship's cat as they shuttle out, just as the main craft self-destructs in a fiery flash.

Weaver went on to play Ripley in three Alien sequels, including the second installment, Aliens, this time directed by James Cameron. Cameron went on to gain fame for The Terminator (1984), The Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) (both of which feature Linda Hamilton as a similarly strong female protagonist), and Titanic (1997). Cameron reunited with Weaver for Avatar (2009) and its recent sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

Weaver with James Cameron, 2022 Photo by Vianney Le

Weaver has been the recipient of a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy Award, and has been nominated for three Academy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award. Channel 4, a British broadcasting network, ranked her at 20 in its countdown of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time.