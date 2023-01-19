Sigourney Weaver, Sci-Fi Amazon Goddess, Started out as an Unknown in Alien

Rick Zand

[Spoiler alert]

Having appeared in over 60 movies, Susan Alexandra "Sigourney" Weaver, 73, is best known for her work in the Alien franchise. Her breakout role came with the first movie, Alien, in 1979. Weaver played Ellen Ripley, the warrant officer on board the spaceship who ultimately is the only survivor after the alien devours the rest of the seven-member crew, played by such acting luminaries as Tom Skerritt, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt and Ian Holm. Having come from Broadway, Weaver was an unknown to film audiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TD72O_0kJMyHYz00
Weaver as RipleyPhoto byunknown

Alien was made during the sci-fi wave that had erupted in cinema with the release of 1977's mega-hit Star Wars. 20th Century Fox was anxious to cash in on Star Wars fever and the only sci-fi script in their queue was Alien. Dan O'Bannon, the screenwriter, pitched the film as "Jaws in outer space", referring to the 1975 summer blockbuster about a killer shark. However, Ridley Scott, eventually chosen to direct the film, described it instead as "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre of science fiction." He emphasized the horror elements, steering away from the fantasy shocker originally envisioned. In fact, Scott had proposed having the alien bite off Ripley's head at the end, an idea soundly rejected by the studio who wanted the creature destroyed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuhAg_0kJMyHYz00
Alien creaturePhoto byunknown

What was perhaps a first for a sci-fi/ horror movie was casting a female lead. In that case, they chose the right woman, as the five-foot eleven Weaver struck an imposing presence. Her commanding voice loaned her character credibility when it came to battling this enormous monster that bled acid and slaughtered its victims with its sharp-toothed jaws. While the other crew member fall one by one to the alien's insatiable need to consume, Ripley fights it down to the last air lock. In the end, she jettisons the creature into the depths of space and saves herself and the ship's cat as they shuttle out, just as the main craft self-destructs in a fiery flash.

Weaver went on to play Ripley in three Alien sequels, including the second installment, Aliens, this time directed by James Cameron. Cameron went on to gain fame for The Terminator (1984), The Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) (both of which feature Linda Hamilton as a similarly strong female protagonist), and Titanic (1997). Cameron reunited with Weaver for Avatar (2009) and its recent sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fyXG_0kJMyHYz00
Weaver with James Cameron, 2022Photo byVianney Le

Weaver has been the recipient of a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy Award, and has been nominated for three Academy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award. Channel 4, a British broadcasting network, ranked her at 20 in its countdown of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alien# Sigourney Weaver# James Cameron# entertainment# female leads

Comments / 8

Published by

Rick Zand is a freelance writer who resides in Denver, Colorado. He has published articles, blogs and fiction for news outlets, newspapers, journals and anthologies.

Denver, CO
421 followers

More from Rick Zand

Central City, CO

Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor

Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.

Read full story
5 comments

The troubled legacy of Farrah Fawcett

In the late 1970s, no star shined brighter than that of Farrah Fawcett-Majors, who arrived on the scene as one of Charlie's Angels on the hit TV series. The Farrah Fawcett poster featured the model in a red, one-piece bathing suit with spilling waves of highlighted hair. Fawcett's poster was pinned to the walls of teenage boys across America, and appeared in such iconic films as Saturday Night Fever and Boogie Nights. To this day it is the best-selling poster in history.

Read full story
78 comments
Denver, CO

Why Die Hard 2 filming left Denver and how it created a new digital technique to replicate a snowy scene

On January 28, 1990, while filming the sequel to the mega blockbuster Die Hard, Bruce Willis sat in his Denver hotel room watching the Broncos lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV by a score of 55-10. This would not be Denver's only loss, however, as production for Die Hard 2 would have to relocate due to unseasonably warm January weather in the Mile High City.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam Grier

Quentin Tarantino called her America's first female action star after he cast her for the lead role in his 1997 film, Jackie Brown. Pam Grier had already made a name for herself in the 1970s, in what became to be known as "Blaxploitation" films like Coffy and Foxy Brown. However, labels never stopped Grier from pushing the boundaries and she became the embodiment of female empowerment, particularly for women of color.

Read full story
105 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's 'Healer Messiah'

Francis Schlatter, born in Alsace-Lorraine in 1856, made his way from New York City to Denver in 1892 and opened a shoe repair shop at 1845 Stout Street. A cobbler by trade, Schlatter seemed possessed by a spirit as he stared transfixed, talking about the healing power he expected to receive from "The Master."

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss

Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.

Read full story
5 comments

Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual Photographer

Harry Houdini was a world-famous magician in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, known primarily for his ability to escape locks and chains even under the most stressful conditions. In December of 1915, he stopped in Denver, as he did many times throughout his career, to perform at the Orpheum Theater at 1513 Welton.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Remembering Muddy's Cafe

In Denver, coffee houses have long been popular places for those who want to immerse themselves in late-night conversations. In the seventies, eighties and nineties, Muddy's served as a home to the avant-garde crowd. Originally, Muddy Waters on the Platte opened in 1975 on 15th street and lasted until 1986. In 1989, it reopened as Muddy's Java Cafe on 22nd and Champa.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy