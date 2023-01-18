Why Die Hard 2 filming left Denver and how it created a new digital technique to replicate a snowy scene

On January 28, 1990, while filming the sequel to the mega blockbuster Die Hard, Bruce Willis sat in his Denver hotel room watching the Broncos lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV by a score of 55-10. This would not be Denver's only loss, however, as production for Die Hard 2 would have to relocate due to unseasonably warm January weather in the Mile High City.

Bruce Willis in Die Hard 2: Die Harder Photo by unknown

Die Hard 2, where Willis' character John McClane must once again battle terrorists to save his wife, takes place in Dulles International Airport, although the film crew never went anywhere near Washington, D.C. Initially, Die Hard 2 was to be filmed entirely in Denver's former Stapleton Airport (Denver International Airport opened in 1995). However, as happens in Denver winters, the snow melted. The outdoor scenes were then shot in Alpena, Michigan, with the landing of the 747 in snow filmed at a former Air Force Base in Kincheloe, Michigan. Other scenes were shot on a Hollywood sound stage using fake snow.

Other Colorado filming locations included Meade, at the Highland Lake Church, and Breckenridge.

Die Hard 2 outdoor scenes shot in snowier Michigan Photo by Unknown

Also, the final airport pullback shot in Die Hard 2 made the film the first to use a traditional matte painting with digitally composited live-action footage. The painting--thirteen feet wide and five feet tall-- was done by artist Yusei Uesegi. John Knoll, who with his brother Thomas was in the process of developing what was to become Adobe Photoshop, pitched his filming idea to the producers as a way to replicate the snowy runway shot. The computer they used back then only had an 80 or 160 MB hard drive, not even enough space to hold a single digital painting. As a result, the graphics crew had to hook up several external drives. Then separately they filmed live people and composited them in the background. While this technique could be done on a home computer today, it was revolutionary back in 1990 and solved part of the problem with Denver's lack of snow.

Artist Yusei Uesugi paints the snowy runway scene Photo by unknown

Die Hard 2 grossed $240 million--twice that of the first--and, while requiring the audience to suspend quite a bit of disbelief, was met with generally good reviews. The franchise produced three more installments, ending with A Good Day to Die Hard in 2013. Willis showed interest in a sixth sequel, but plans were cancelled by Disney in 2017. In 2022, Willis retired from acting following his diagnosis with aphasia, a degenerative brain disorder that impedes the ability to understand or produce language.