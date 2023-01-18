Denver, CO

Why Die Hard 2 filming left Denver and how it created a new digital technique to replicate a snowy scene

Rick Zand

On January 28, 1990, while filming the sequel to the mega blockbuster Die Hard, Bruce Willis sat in his Denver hotel room watching the Broncos lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV by a score of 55-10. This would not be Denver's only loss, however, as production for Die Hard 2 would have to relocate due to unseasonably warm January weather in the Mile High City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ky3qt_0kJ1wxa700
Bruce Willis in Die Hard 2: Die HarderPhoto byunknown

Die Hard 2, where Willis' character John McClane must once again battle terrorists to save his wife, takes place in Dulles International Airport, although the film crew never went anywhere near Washington, D.C. Initially, Die Hard 2 was to be filmed entirely in Denver's former Stapleton Airport (Denver International Airport opened in 1995). However, as happens in Denver winters, the snow melted. The outdoor scenes were then shot in Alpena, Michigan, with the landing of the 747 in snow filmed at a former Air Force Base in Kincheloe, Michigan. Other scenes were shot on a Hollywood sound stage using fake snow.

Other Colorado filming locations included Meade, at the Highland Lake Church, and Breckenridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agypo_0kJ1wxa700
Die Hard 2 outdoor scenes shot in snowier MichiganPhoto byUnknown

Also, the final airport pullback shot in Die Hard 2 made the film the first to use a traditional matte painting with digitally composited live-action footage. The painting--thirteen feet wide and five feet tall-- was done by artist Yusei Uesegi. John Knoll, who with his brother Thomas was in the process of developing what was to become Adobe Photoshop, pitched his filming idea to the producers as a way to replicate the snowy runway shot. The computer they used back then only had an 80 or 160 MB hard drive, not even enough space to hold a single digital painting. As a result, the graphics crew had to hook up several external drives. Then separately they filmed live people and composited them in the background. While this technique could be done on a home computer today, it was revolutionary back in 1990 and solved part of the problem with Denver's lack of snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJS74_0kJ1wxa700
Artist Yusei Uesugi paints the snowy runway scenePhoto byunknown

Die Hard 2 grossed $240 million--twice that of the first--and, while requiring the audience to suspend quite a bit of disbelief, was met with generally good reviews. The franchise produced three more installments, ending with A Good Day to Die Hard in 2013. Willis showed interest in a sixth sequel, but plans were cancelled by Disney in 2017. In 2022, Willis retired from acting following his diagnosis with aphasia, a degenerative brain disorder that impedes the ability to understand or produce language.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# die hard 2# entertainment# Bruce Willis# Denver airport# blockbuster movies

Comments / 0

Published by

Rick Zand is a freelance writer who resides in Denver, Colorado. He has published articles, blogs and fiction for news outlets, newspapers, journals and anthologies.

Denver, CO
421 followers

More from Rick Zand

Central City, CO

Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor

Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.

Read full story
5 comments

The troubled legacy of Farrah Fawcett

In the late 1970s, no star shined brighter than that of Farrah Fawcett-Majors, who arrived on the scene as one of Charlie's Angels on the hit TV series. The Farrah Fawcett poster featured the model in a red, one-piece bathing suit with spilling waves of highlighted hair. Fawcett's poster was pinned to the walls of teenage boys across America, and appeared in such iconic films as Saturday Night Fever and Boogie Nights. To this day it is the best-selling poster in history.

Read full story
78 comments

Sigourney Weaver, Sci-Fi Amazon Goddess, Started out as an Unknown in Alien

Having appeared in over 60 movies, Susan Alexandra "Sigourney" Weaver, 73, is best known for her work in the Alien franchise. Her breakout role came with the first movie, Alien, in 1979. Weaver played Ellen Ripley, the warrant officer on board the spaceship who ultimately is the only survivor after the alien devours the rest of the seven-member crew, played by such acting luminaries as Tom Skerritt, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt and Ian Holm. Having come from Broadway, Weaver was an unknown to film audiences.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam Grier

Quentin Tarantino called her America's first female action star after he cast her for the lead role in his 1997 film, Jackie Brown. Pam Grier had already made a name for herself in the 1970s, in what became to be known as "Blaxploitation" films like Coffy and Foxy Brown. However, labels never stopped Grier from pushing the boundaries and she became the embodiment of female empowerment, particularly for women of color.

Read full story
105 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's 'Healer Messiah'

Francis Schlatter, born in Alsace-Lorraine in 1856, made his way from New York City to Denver in 1892 and opened a shoe repair shop at 1845 Stout Street. A cobbler by trade, Schlatter seemed possessed by a spirit as he stared transfixed, talking about the healing power he expected to receive from "The Master."

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss

Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.

Read full story
5 comments

Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual Photographer

Harry Houdini was a world-famous magician in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, known primarily for his ability to escape locks and chains even under the most stressful conditions. In December of 1915, he stopped in Denver, as he did many times throughout his career, to perform at the Orpheum Theater at 1513 Welton.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Remembering Muddy's Cafe

In Denver, coffee houses have long been popular places for those who want to immerse themselves in late-night conversations. In the seventies, eighties and nineties, Muddy's served as a home to the avant-garde crowd. Originally, Muddy Waters on the Platte opened in 1975 on 15th street and lasted until 1986. In 1989, it reopened as Muddy's Java Cafe on 22nd and Champa.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy