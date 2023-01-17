Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam Grier

Denver, CO

Quentin Tarantino called her America's first female action star after he cast her for the lead role in his 1997 film, Jackie Brown. Pam Grier had already made a name for herself in the 1970s, in what became to be known as "Blaxploitation" films like Coffy and Foxy Brown. However, labels never stopped Grier from pushing the boundaries and she became the embodiment of female empowerment, particularly for women of color.

Born May 26,1949, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Grier's family lived in several places before landing near Lowry Air Force Base in Denver in the late 1950s. Grier attended East High School and after graduating, enrolled in Metropolitan State College (now university) on Auraria Campus. In 1967 Grier moved to Los Angeles to make it in Hollywood. She appeared in the women-in-prison sub-genre Sexploitation films, The Big Doll House, and Women in Cages, both released in 1971 and directed by Jack Hill, who had discovered Grier and cast her in subsequent pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woG2R_0kHpcTZA00
Pam Grier 1970sPhoto byWallpaper

1974's Foxy Brown, also written and directed by Hill, starred Grier as woman out for revenge on a white drug gang for killing her government-agent boyfriend. The film was initially criticized for reinforcing negative stereotypes of drugs and crime in Black communities and for objectifying Black women. However, Grier defined feminine empowerment on her own terms. As she says, "The 1970s was a time of freedom and women saying that they needed empowerment. All across the country, a lot of women were Foxy Brown and Coffy. They were independent, fighting to save their families, not accepting rape or being victimized. I just happened to do it on film." Now, film historians see Grier's performances in Coffy and Foxy Brown as groundbreaking, portraying women for the first time as strong and independent, instead of just supporting the male lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVs6i_0kHpcTZA00
Jackie Brown, 1997Photo byMiramax Films/ Everett Collection

Despite career setbacks due to her race and sexuality, Grier finally crossed over to the mainstream box-office in 1997 with the release of Tarantino's Jackie Brown, which, ironically, pays homage to Grier's earlier work, even adopting the name Brown from 1974's Foxy Brown. When asked in a New York Times interview whether she was angry about being refused mainstream roles in the past, she said, "Nope. Many of the crossovers didn’t happen because some of the white actors said, “I don’t want her to be in this movie with me.” Since, she's appeared in films and on television, including in Showtime's The L Word and ABC's Bless This Mess.

Grier was equally as empowered in her own life, as when legendary Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had converted to Islam, gave her the ultimatum to either become a Muslim or he would marry another woman that afternoon who had already "been preparing" for him. She quickly told him to find his happiness elsewhere. She also had serious relationships with comedian Freddie Prinze, who took his own life in 1977, and Richard Pryor, whom she tried unsuccessfully to help overcome his addiction to drugs.

Now 72, Pam Grier is a cancer survivor who lives on a ranch in Colorado, where she gets up before dawn every morning to feed the horses. Over the years there has been talk of making a biopic based on her 2010 autobiography, Foxy: My Life in Three Acts. When asked who would play her, Grier responded, "Oh! I don't know who could play me—who can sing and play drums and do martial arts?"

[Sources include Women of Blaxploitation: How the Black Action Film Heroine Changed American Popular Culture, by Yvonne Sims]

