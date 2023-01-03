Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss

Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.

This surely wasn't the life Smith had imagined for himself growing up on his family's plantation. However, while kicking around a small Texas town, he came across a shell game where the player had to guess which walnut shell covered a small pea. Thanks to some slight-of-hand by the man running the table, Smith had soon lost all his earnings. Nevertheless, he learned that if he were on the other side of the table he could make more than enough money never to have to work as a cowboy again.

As a "confidence man," Smith ran his games across the West to Leadville, Colorado, then finally settling in Denver in 1879. Along the way he had picked up three-card monte and other short cons, and put together a gang of buncos to work under him. In Denver he opened a gambling club, which he named the Tivoli, at Market and 17th Street. Above the entrance he put a sign, "Caveat emptor," Latin for "Let the buyer beware," an aphorism no doubt lost on his working-class patrons. On the corner, Smith set up a Kaiser, or suitcase on a tripod, where he stacked wrapped bars of soap. He charged more than the local stores and so attracted few customers. However, he figured out that by showing passers-by that he had placed bills as high as $100 in some of the wrappers, he could sell soap bars worth only a few cents for as much as five dollars a piece. The excitement grew as pedestrians witnessed customers unwrapping soap bars that contained large bills, unaware that the winning soap bars were picked up by members of Smith's own gang.

Soapy Smith at one of his saloons Photo by Unknown

Finally catching wind of the con, a police officer arrested Smith. While this could have been the end of the road for his Denver charade, it instead turned out to be a lucky break for the conman. He showed the sergeant his trick of wrapping a $20 bill in a clearly marked bar. That way, the officer would know which to pick so that he could easily choose the winner. As a result, the "soapy" character, as police labeled him with the name that stuck, forged close ties with the department. Before long, Soapy Smith controlled most of Denver's criminal activities. He broadened his scams to include fake stock exchanges and lottery offices. He also ran fake diamond auctions, a variety saloons and gambling casinos and even catered to the vices of suburbanites in the liquor-dry, highly moral town of Highlands where he imported illicit commodities. He bribed police and city officials for protection as he proclaimed himself the boss of Denver's underworld crime empire. The city mostly left Soapy alone due to the bribes and also likely out of fear of his violent temper.

The papers did not neglect to point out the city's corruption around Soapy Smith and eventually, his drinking and foul temperament wore on Denver's polite society. By 1892, authorities began to crack down on saloons and gambling. Soapy quickly spotted opportunity elsewhere in the silver boomtown of Creede, Colorado. Gambling in the town was already run by Bob Ford, the assassin of Jesse James. Smith contacted former James Gang members who paid an Edward O'Kelly $5,000 to kill Ford, which he did successfully, leaving Smith to take over the gambling operations where he ran crooked card games and other sordid money-making schemes.

When Creede's boom started to fade, Smith returned to Denver in 1894. Back in Denver, with the Tivoli club having survived the crackdowns, Smith opened more shell businesses and saloons. However, Soapy faced a new enemy: Davis H. Waite, the newly elected governor of Colorado who was bent on tackling Denver's corrupt city government. Waite imposed his will over that of the mayor by taking control of the Fire and Police Board, which was under state, not city, jurisdiction. He replaced some members of the commission with those chosen to clean up gambling and corruption. Later he dismissed two of his own lackluster appointees, Jackson Orr and D.J. Martin, and replaced them with two new members. Rather than complying, Orr and Martin refused to leave. The conflict escalated as Waite eventually called in the national guard to remove them and in response, the mayor assembled a "special police force" to face down the militia, with support from Soapy, who was now dubbed "Colonel Smith". Meanwhile, Soapy's armed criminal mob waited on Larimer and 14th street, ready to engage in the violence.

Denver City Hall War, 1894 Photo by Unknown

With the special police forces in tow, Soapy made his way to the cupola of city hall. A crowd of 20,000 Denverites had gathered to witness the spectacle. Waite's militia, which included around 200 men armed with two Gatling machine guns and two twelve-pound canons, marched to city hall where they pointed their weapons at the police force. Soapy brandished a dynamite bomb and dared the national guard to fire. Eventually, under criticism from city officials, Waite backed down from what came to be known as "The City Hall War," deciding instead to allow the Colorado Supreme Court to resolve the issue. While chastising Waite for his hastiness in engaging the national guard, the court nevertheless upheld the governor's authority and on short order Soapy Smith was run out of town, leaving the Blonger Brothers to take over Denver's criminal enterprises. Allegedly, the two canons now in front of the Capitol building were those used in the conflict, both pointed directly at the City and County Building.

After leaving Colorado in 1897, Soapy Smith made his way to Skagway, Alaska, where the Klondike Gold Rush had just begun. On July 7, 1898, an argument ensued over a three-card monte game, a con where a conspirator pretends to be on the side of the gambler, in this case a Klondike miner. Soapy and his men took $2,700 in gold from the miner, and the next evening a confrontation took place in what was known as "The shootout on Juneau Warf". At 38 years old, Soapy was shot dead with a bullet through the heart. His last words were, "My God, don't shoot!" He remains buried on the outskirts of Skagway.