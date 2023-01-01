Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual Photographer

Harry Houdini was a world-famous magician in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, known primarily for his ability to escape locks and chains even under the most stressful conditions. In December of 1915, he stopped in Denver, as he did many times throughout his career, to perform at the Orpheum Theater at 1513 Welton.

Houdini was shackled and lowered upside-down into a glass enclosure filled with water in an act he called "Chinese Water Torture." The encasement was then covered by a curtain and a wall clock ticked down for all the audience to count each suspenseful second the magician was submerged. After some moments and calls to break the glass, Houdini emerged from behind the curtain, soaking wet and still catching his breath, to the amazement of his audience.

Following the show, Houdini was approached by the skeptical Denver Police Chief Glenn Duffield. Duffield accused Houdini of using trick locks and challenged the magician to meet him in front of the Denver Post building the next day for the chief's own test with real locks and restraints. Houdini quickly agreed.

At lunchtime the next day, Houdini met detectives Wash Rinker and Herbert Cole along with several thousand fans at the steps of the Denver Post. Houdini flashed an expression of worry for the audience's benefit when glancing at the small stage. Meanwhile, the detectives produced a straitjacket they had borrowed from the Colorado Asylum of the Insane.

Houdini was wrapped and locked in the jacket snugly from head to toe, then hoisted upside-down 30 feet in the air by a crane. After two and a half minutes of thrashing and struggling, Houdini let the straitjacket flutter into the crowd, to the thrill of onlookers and the bewilderment of the detectives.

Detective Rinker said to Houdini, "I've strapped up a hundred insane patients and never one got away." Houdini smiled. "But you see, I'm not insane." However, this may have all been a setup, as the straitjacket escape became Houdini's signature act performed all over the country from 1915-1925, and usually in front of a newspaper building to ensure the most publicity. Regardless, it is still an amazing feat and would be considered so even now.

Houdini's straight jacket act Photo by Unknown

Houdini surrounded by spirits? Photo by Alexander Martin

In a later trip to Denver in 1923, Houdini met with his longtime friend Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of Sherlock Holmes. Doyle believed in all sorts of spiritual exhibitions while Houdini had forged a part-time career out of exposing spiritual phonies. When it came to the work of Denver photographer Alexander Martin who had made a name for himself by taking photos that showed ghostly figures in the background, the two men disagreed. Houdini went to see the photographer who then took the magician's picture. The photo showed Houdini with Martin's assistant standing behind him along with four faces hovering in the background. The next day, Martin took another picture of Houdini and this time, five faces appeared, one of them clearly Theodore Roosevelt. Houdini was quick to accuse the photographer of using a double-exposure technique to create the images, an accusation his friend Doyle rebuffed, claiming that the photos were indeed authentic. Doyle was in the midst of lecturing on the reality of spirits at the Ogden Theater and put up $5,000 against Houdini to show that it was possible to communicate with the dead. Doyle later apologized to Houdini, but the friendship was nevertheless tarnished after that.

Houdini bound at the Denver Post building Photo by The Denver Post archives