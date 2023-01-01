Remembering Muddy's Cafe

In Denver, coffee houses have long been popular places for those who want to immerse themselves in late-night conversations. In the seventies, eighties and nineties, Muddy's served as a home to the avant-garde crowd. Originally, Muddy Waters on the Platte opened in 1975 on 15th street and lasted until 1986. In 1989, it reopened as Muddy's Java Cafe on 22nd and Champa.

Muddy's was home to an eclectic crowd. Shelves crammed with books lined the inside walls for two floors. A small theater resided in the basement where poetry readings and small theater productions took place. Muddy's sponsored recovery meetings and visits from the likes of Alan Ginsberg and Ken Kesey.

As smoking was then a legal indoor activity, Muddy's was suffused with a gauzy air and carrying the scents of Camels, Cloves and pachouli oil. Black makeup and and dyed hair, leather, stringy tops, flannel shirts, spikes and sharp-edged hairstyles were common amongst patrons. Customers were night owls--a collection of artists, students, writers, cabalist interpreters, communists, psychics, stoners, chess players, beat poets, addicts in recovery and existentialist ponderers. They languished and brooded over their mugs, or chatted and laughed, or played chess and argued philosophy. The drink selection included Turkish Pasha, Egyptian Sunrise, Cafe Marquis, and Ginseng Rush. The food--sandwiches, bagels and salads-- always tasted a bit odd, fitting perfectly with the atmosphere.

Photo by Rick Zand

There was a period between incarnations in the mid-eighties that Muddy's was closed. Coffee drinkers headed to alternatives like Paris on the Platte, the White Spot or Perkins on Colfax. While these places no longer exist--some closed during the pandemic, others even earlier--there are still coffee houses to be found. Hookah lounges likewise have become late-night stopovers. The Mercury Cafe, while fading in and out of existence over the years, has been a staple of alternative night life in Denver. Still, Muddy's was unique, an imprint in time before cell phones and social media, before the ubiquity and sterility of Starbucks; a time when people showed up and had real conversations rather than texting abbreviations and emojis. For many, Muddy's was home.