Milton Hopkins, B.B. King’s former bandleader, dies in Houston at 88

A legend in the blues and a Houston treasure, Milton Hopkins died this weekend. He was a cousin to the late blues great Lightening Hopkins. He played with B.B. King as a guitarist for many years and became his band leader. He also played guitar for Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye among many other notables.

Milton grew up in Houston’s Trinity Gardens and developed a fascination with his father’s Stella guitar hanging on the wall. It took him years to work up the courage to ask his father to play it. Hopkins took pride that he was able to play in multiple genres of music and not just the blues. That gave him entrance to play with Lou Rawls, Stevie Wonder and other legends.

Milton played in Galveston for many years in the 1950s like many musicians from Houston. When the gambling clubs and other unsavory businesses were closed in 1957, he rarely played there anymore.

Although he lived in places such as New York and San Francisco, he eventually moved back to his hometown to stay for good.

In 2012 he recorded a CD which he titled “Live at Danton’s“ at Danton’s Seafood House on Montrose Avenue in Houston with his band, the Hit City Blues Band. Consisting of ten blues classics and one Cajun medley, it was well received by critics. And it featured performances by Annette Metoyer, Chris Daniels, Quentin Calva, Robert Calva and Mike Stone. In 2012 he released a CD collaboration with legendary Houstonian Jewel Brown.

