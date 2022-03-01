First-Time Travel Nurse Mistakes and What I'd Do Differently

Rick Martinez RN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odilL_0eSiT9hk00
Photo by hilary bird on Unsplash

We were so excited to get our raises. After being a staff RN for years and working in a high-volume emergency department, we knew they had to be good.

The emails came and told us to check our "boxes." Yes, we each had a small box in the nurse's lounge where management could leave notes and certain types of correspondence. So, of course, I checked my box.

My raise was fourteen cents. Yes, 14 cents!

Even all these years later, I still am flabbergasted. I actually thought it was a joke when I sent a "ha-ha" text to the nurse manager. I could see the squiggly dots rise and fall, and then no reply. She never did come out of her office that shift.

And that's pretty much the day I decided that remaining a staff nurse was not what I'd hoped it would be.

Less than seven days later, I accepted my first job as a travel nurse, signed my contract, and put in my two-week notice.

Many of my friends said I should have just walked, but that's not my style. It's unprofessional. And more than that, the medical and n nursing community is small and tight.

Walking out on a job or gig will follow you through your career.

I took the plunge into the world of travel nursing and never looked back.

The best and worst parts are that I didn't hate my job per see. I liked it. Reflecting back, it was simply a matter of respect for me as a professional and compensating me as such. The travel RNs who came through the ER were treated better than us.

And it was time for me to join them.

However, I must confess that beginning was not simple, and I made a number of rookie errors. Even though I struggled for a bit, becoming a travel nurse has turned out to be an excellent decision. However, there are a few things about my career as a travel nurse that I would change.

I'd work with multiple travel companies

When I pulled the trigger, I was working on emotion, so I went with the first company a friend recommended.

The recommendation wasn't a bad one, to be clear. But what I quickly learned was that not all travel firms are the same. They vary from the locations they have, the rates they pay the nurses, and even the benefits were widely differing.

I highly recommend that the newbie first-time traveler explore and align with 3-4 different firms.

Do your own research. Ask fellow nurses who they like and also who they don't like. Then go a level deeper and ask them why they have those reasons. The contrast and comparison will only help you become a more savvy travel RN before you even ever sign your first contract.

Plus, as a new and even an experienced travel nurse, it's wiser to work with more than one company. And an even cooler side effect?

It also allows you to compare recruiters — which leads me to the next rookie error I made.

I'd find a recruiter that I like and jibe with

I was recently contacted by a travel nurse recruiter on LinkedIn. She was from a reputable company, so I replied and hopped on a phone call with her. While she was super lovely, she just didn't seem to have what I was seeking, and long story short, we didn't "click."

The moral of my story, not all recruiters are created equally.

As a seasoned travel nurse, I can share that your recruiter may make or break your entire experience as a travel nurse. When searching for a recruiter, make sure they have excellent communication abilities. Is it easy to reach them? Do they respond in a timely manner, whether via text or email? You do not want a recruiter who is AWOL or just plain hard to reach.

This will make all the difference in the world if you run into any problems on your travel gig.

Also, make sure your recruiter pays attention to your demands and makes them a top priority. You should never be "talked into" something you don't want to do.

For example, flip-flopping between days and nights is a no-go for me. I want to know that my shifts are set for my contract. So if my recruiter calls and asks if I'd be willing, I know that he really hadn't paid attention to my needs.

Getting clarity on my contract

Just because it's your first time doesn't;t mean you should just be "OK" with your deal.

Some mistakes or your failure to ask questions could mean losing money and headaches for you. This is where a good company and great recruiter come into play. But more importantly, it's always on you to ask, ask and ask some more.

I was so excited to sign my first contract that I didn't really think about the details. Things like, will I need to find housing or will the agency? Do I get a daily per diem or not? That's a no-brainer, but many new travel nurses fail to read the contracts they sign.

Make sure everything you and your recruiter discussed is correct, so there aren't any hiccups that might cause problems later.

Things to confirm before you sign your contract:

  • Start and end date
  • Requested time off
  • Your shift
  • Hours per week
  • Pay rate

The final word

If you're a first-time travel nurse, heed my advice! 

It's essential to get clear on the details of your contract and work with multiple agencies. Find someone who has your back, is honest with you, and can help navigate any potential problems. Remember that it's up to you to make sure everything goes smoothly - your recruiter can only do so much. 

And finally, always remember that YOU are the golden egg in this equation - without you, there is no one to do the work! Make sure you take care of yourself mentally and physically and enjoy every minute of your fantastic adventure.

And as always, have fun! Make the most of every travel nurse experience, no matter where you end up.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel nurse# nursing# nomadic life# career advice# nurse

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a freelance writer and a decades-long travel nurse. Writing about the travel nurse industry and healthcare.

San Antonio, TX
642 followers

More from Rick Martinez RN

Coping Mechanisms for Travel Nurses Who Are Struggling With Their Career

Travel nurses work in a high-stress environment and often find themselves struggling to manage their emotions. They may be angry, frustrated, or depressed. It's essential for nurses to learn coping mechanisms to help them manage these feelings to continue providing excellent care to patients.

Read full story

Opinion: Modern Challenges In The Nursing Profession and How Nurses Are Overcoming Them

Deciding to become a nurse and doing it isn't for everyone. But for those who do indeed take the plunge and earn their RN, we soon realize that there are a set of unique challenges within the profession. Look, this is not to say that you shouldn't become an RN or that you should leave the profession. Quite the contrary.

Read full story
3 comments

Smartphone Apps That Every Travel Nurse Should Have

Travel nursing might be hectic and unpredictable. A smartphone can help you stay in contact with your travel firm, track your working hours, and even assist you in locating lodging for the next contract.

Read full story

An Unpopular Opinion on How Writing Will Change Over the Next Year

From quill and ink to AI-generated articles, writing has changed incredibly over the span of time. Even when I consider the time that I've been a writer, from 6th grade to today, it boggles the mind. I can recall a pencil, a big fat eraser, and a small stack of wide-ruled paper in my earliest memories. Those were my tools, and they suited me well.

Read full story

How a Travel Nurse Picks Their Next (or first) Dream Assignment

We all have some dream location where we've wanted to be a travel nurse, am I right?. For some of my RN friends, it's the beach. I mean, who wouldn't love a gig in LA, Miami, or even the northwest around Seattle or Oregon. Then some want big cities, and some who shun the hustle and bustle of city life.

Read full story
3 comments

Nurse Burnout Has More RN's Than Ever Turning To Travel Nursing

Many nurses have fled the profession as a result of the COVID pandemic. Over two years into the crisis, many staff nurses are now looking to travel nursing as a means to relieve stress and earn a higher wage rate for their efforts.

Read full story
42 comments

A Short List of Affirmations That Will Boost Your Self-Worth and Confidence

No one is perfect. And no one will ever be perfect. This is a truth - a sad truth, but a truth nonetheless. While it does sound deflating at first, the fact that you're not perfect doesn't have to upset you or break you into pieces.

Read full story

How Many Recruiters Should a Travel Nurse Work With?

As a travel nurse, loyalty matters. Being loyal to the travel company you're representing, to the facility you're at, and also to the staff and coworkers by your side. Loyalty goes a long way in this profession. Heck, it frankly goes a long way in any discipline or job.

Read full story

What Does a Travel Nurse Do With Their Stuff When on Assignment?

One of the first questions that first-time travelers ask is, what should I take with me on the road. That question, is of course, what do I do with the stuff I don't take?. Both are great questions, and today I want to talk about what to do with your stuff when you're on the road.

Read full story
14 comments

4 Things Every Travel Nurse Should Do To Prepare for The New Era of Travel

Last year, 2021, was quite a unique year for travel nursing. In fact, if we call it like it is, it was an unprecedented year for the planet. But as we charge into a new year and fabulous opportunities, the time has never been better to polish up on a few things. Things that really matter for the current or soon-to-be travel RN.

Read full story

6 Podcasts Every Travel Nurse Should Have In Their Ears in 2022

I had an eight-hour drive to my last assignment. It's not often that I take my own vehicle, but this time was different. So I packed up my stuff that'll carry me through 13-weeks and hit the road. But the biggest question wasn't about my socks or the number of scrubs.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

How To Choose The Best Travel Nursing Offer – A Travel Veterans Best Tips

You finally pulled the trigger and decided to join the nomadic nursing life. If you're anything like me or any travel nurse for that matter, you probably spent lots of time researching and in nurse groups to seek out the right assignment for you. You probably talked to fellow nurses at work, scoped out several travel firms, and maybe even have a recruiter referred to you. And after having recruiters referred, I bet you even reached out to a few and now found just the perfect one.

Read full story

This Industry Is Thriving Thanks To The Nursing Shortage

I've been an RN for twenty-six years as I write this, and I can say and share from experience that there has been a "shortage" of nurses for every one of those years. But just because I'm an insider doesn't mean it's true. Right? I mean, for as many of those years, the general public has been made aware by the media that there is indeed a shortage of qualified RNs.

Read full story

How Networking Can Be An Untapped Superpower for the Traveling Nurse

When I was offered a travel assignment in Europe, many of my colleagues were flabbergasted. Truth be told, I was as well, to an extent. However, when a fellow travel RN asked how one goes about nabbing a gig like that, I have to say there wasn't a step-by-step plan. It was more a sequence of events and, more so, people who I've met and connected with over the years.

Read full story

What Exactly Is A Travel Nurse?

Perhaps you’re a registered nurse, or maybe you’ve been thinking about a career move. Either way, if you’re here and reading this right about now, then it’s likely you’re a bit curious about what this travel nursing thing is.

Read full story
5 comments

Things To Consider When Preparing For Your Next Travel Nursing Contract

It's a brand new year, and you've heard and seen all the coolness surrounding travel nursing. Maybe you've finally decided to take the leap and have signed your first travel assignment. So the question is..."what now?" How do I prepare to actually hit the road, and more so, what do I do first!?

Read full story

How To Stay Sharp As A Travel Nurse: Mind, Body, and Wallet Tips for the Nomad Nurse

The nomadic nursing life has, without a doubt, lots of fun perks, side effects, and benefits. In fact, so many that we might often forget that we still need to take care of #1.

Read full story

You Don't Actually Have To Travel To Be A Travel Nurse

Being a first-time traveler can be a daunting undertaking. Everything from a new hospital, new colleagues, being away from home, and all the other unknowns of travel nursing makes for a scary career move. That's why taking a 'local' travel contract may be what's needed.

Read full story
2 comments

Making 6-Figures As A Travel Nurse Is The New Norm

When I first became a nurse (back in 1995), I made less than I made as a bartender. While the bartending job helped me get through school, I must admit it was a tad disappointing to face those facts.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy