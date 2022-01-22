Dallas, TX

How To Choose The Best Travel Nursing Offer – A Travel Veterans Best Tips

Rick Martinez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjo14_0dsrNlhb00
Photo by Dariusz Sankowski on Unsplash

You finally pulled the trigger and decided to join the nomadic nursing life.

WooHoo, and congrats!

If you're anything like me or any travel nurse for that matter, you probably spent lots of time researching and in nurse groups to seek out the right assignment for you. You probably talked to fellow nurses at work, scoped out several travel firms, and maybe even have a recruiter referred to you. And after having recruiters referred, I bet you even reached out to a few and now found just the perfect one.

Does any of this sound familiar?

And now the floodgates have opened, and you're getting contract offers and assignments rolling in faster than you can seem to handle.

Now what?

How do you determine which one is the right one for you?

Funny, you should ask because that's a lot like how I felt when I first dove into the travel nurse world. Tons of offers came at me so fast I got dizzy.

So I'll tell you the same thing I tell nurses who now come to me on the unit, asking for advice.

Chill out.

Look, as an RN, you are the golden egg. What I mean by that is that you are the hot property right now that everyone is bidding on, so chillax. Don't rush into it, and make sure that the gig is the one you want. Not something your recruiter talks you into.

So without further ado, here are the most essential things in no particular order.

It's all about the real estate

Location, location, location...right?

When I first started travel nursing, I wanted to go to places I hadn't been. My very first gig was in Dallas, Texas. Sure, I'm from Texas but never explored the Big D as a local. Only as a transient tourist.

So when an offer came in that was in my skill set, and in Dallas...I was in.

The location may not be the prime driver for some of you, but it's still something to consider. Especially if you have days off or downtime.

Simply to assure that you'll have something fun and engaging to do.

Sunshine and rainbows

We all want sunshine and rainbows. Right?

Well, not necessarily.

Some of you want to travel to warm places and others like the mountains or ski-type weather.

All I mean to say is that weather is also a top priority for the new or seasoned travel nurse.

Weather honestly isn't that big a deal to me as a travel RN. I've worked in arctic conditions, like literally in the arctic circle. All the way to where I'm writing this from in the New Mexico desert.

That's not to say weather is NOT essential; it's just not in my top 3. But if it is vital for you, then, by all means, do not make a contract that isn't in a place where you'll enjoy the weather.

Lousy weather can totally ruin an experience for you.

How's the team?

Also known more formally as "unit dynamics."

New traveler or not, you know as well as I do how important it is to have good vibes and good people around you. So yes, unit dynamics are always a top priority for me. As a traveler, I know that I'm going to work in a unit or floor that may be understaffed, but the question I want to know is why?

Is it ratios? Is it that the nurses are becoming travelers? Could it be the leadership?

Be sure to understand why.

Also, be sure to grasp the fact that unit dynamics is not just the nurses around you on shift. It's also the leaders, support staff, and to an extent, the types of patient population you'll be seeing and serving.

Besides that, another biggie is 7a or 7p shift. I'm a dyed-in-the-wool night shift nurse, but I was "voluntold" to move to the day shift on the contract I'm currently on.

Turns out I'm actually thriving on the 7a shift, so the name of the game is to be flexible or get it in writing the shift you'll be on.

Show me the money

Right now, we're seeing unprecedented rates for travel and crisis staffing RNs.

And for many, this is the prime driver.

Everything I have mentioned is suddenly secondary or even unimportant as RNs hit up crisis work. And if you know who Jerry Maguire is, then you'll know that right now, many travel RNs are simply saying, "show me the money."

Ironically, in my early days as a traveler, this was the motivator for me. Whoever paid the best is where'd I'd go. But now, as a seasoned travel RN veteran, money is probably third on my list.

For me, lifestyle is the most critical factor.

Just remember to put this where it belongs in your top reasons for accepting a contract.

Getting to know some history

I actually love history.

Not so much as a class I had to take in 9th grade, but more so as a way to see where significant events happened. And to feel like, in a small way, I can be a part of it.

Like when I went to Dallas for my first travel gig. Getting to stand on the same piece of land where President Kennedy was shot was eerie, and at the same time, awe-inspiring.

Getting to know some history and choosing locations because of it is super important for some. And not as big a deal for others.

The final word

So what's it going to be? And which location offers the best chance at a good contract for you?

That's up to you.

But remember, when choosing a contract, don't just check out the dollar signs. Determine why you're going where you're going and have some fun along the way!

Now get back to work!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nursing# travel nurse# career advice# nomad# healthcare

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a freelance writer and a nurse, exploring the world one beer, donut, and experience at a time. Writing about the travel nurse industry and healthcare, with the occasional emphasis on donuts. #NomNom

San Antonio, TX
459 followers

More from Rick Martinez

4 Things Every Travel Nurse Should Do To Prepare for The New Era of Travel

Last year, 2021, was quite a unique year for travel nursing. In fact, if we call it like it is, it was an unprecedented year for the planet. But as we charge into a new year and fabulous opportunities, the time has never been better to polish up on a few things. Things that really matter for the current or soon-to-be travel RN.

Read full story

6 Podcasts Every Travel Nurse Should Have In Their Ears in 2022

I had an eight-hour drive to my last assignment. It's not often that I take my own vehicle, but this time was different. So I packed up my stuff that'll carry me through 13-weeks and hit the road. But the biggest question wasn't about my socks or the number of scrubs.

Read full story

This Industry Is Thriving Thanks To The Nursing Shortage

I've been an RN for twenty-six years as I write this, and I can say and share from experience that there has been a "shortage" of nurses for every one of those years. But just because I'm an insider doesn't mean it's true. Right? I mean, for as many of those years, the general public has been made aware by the media that there is indeed a shortage of qualified RNs.

Read full story

How Networking Can Be An Untapped Superpower for the Traveling Nurse

When I was offered a travel assignment in Europe, many of my colleagues were flabbergasted. Truth be told, I was as well, to an extent. However, when a fellow travel RN asked how one goes about nabbing a gig like that, I have to say there wasn't a step-by-step plan. It was more a sequence of events and, more so, people who I've met and connected with over the years.

Read full story

What Exactly Is A Travel Nurse?

Perhaps you’re a registered nurse, or maybe you’ve been thinking about a career move. Either way, if you’re here and reading this right about now, then it’s likely you’re a bit curious about what this travel nursing thing is.

Read full story
5 comments

Things To Consider When Preparing For Your Next Travel Nursing Contract

It's a brand new year, and you've heard and seen all the coolness surrounding travel nursing. Maybe you've finally decided to take the leap and have signed your first travel assignment. So the question is..."what now?" How do I prepare to actually hit the road, and more so, what do I do first!?

Read full story

How To Stay Sharp As A Travel Nurse: Mind, Body, and Wallet Tips for the Nomad Nurse

The nomadic nursing life has, without a doubt, lots of fun perks, side effects, and benefits. In fact, so many that we might often forget that we still need to take care of #1.

Read full story

You Don't Actually Have To Travel To Be A Travel Nurse

Being a first-time traveler can be a daunting undertaking. Everything from a new hospital, new colleagues, being away from home, and all the other unknowns of travel nursing makes for a scary career move. That's why taking a 'local' travel contract may be what's needed.

Read full story
2 comments

Making 6-Figures As A Travel Nurse Is The New Norm

When I first became a nurse (back in 1995), I made less than I made as a bartender. While the bartending job helped me get through school, I must admit it was a tad disappointing to face those facts.

Read full story

The Difference Between Rapid Response and Crisis Contracts

Just a mere few years ago, crisis contracts were few and far between. But since COVID has reared its ugly head, crisis and rapid response are now part of the 'new norm.'. But like many nurses, the burning question is, what exactly is the difference?

Read full story
1 comments

Travel Nurse Contracts 101: What To Look For In Your Next Gig

Before you sign one, you need to know what you’re getting into. Just when we think the whole COVID crisis is over, here we go with variants and a new round of global shutdowns.

Read full story

How To Jumpstart Your Travel Nursing Career in 6 Easy Steps

You've read all about it, and now you're ready to take the next step to become a travel RN. Even if you don't yet meet the basic requirements to start travel nursing, this article will be a great primer. And if you do meet them and are ready to dive in, then this is certainly for you.

Read full story

What Motivates Travel Nurses in 2022?

As a travel nurse, do you ever sometimes wish you could get into the heads of recruiters and tell them exactly what matters to you?. Not to say that all recruiters need to understand us better. But the truth is, some just don't get us. More to the point, they don't get that we're all different and seek various things.

Read full story
9 comments

Travel Nursing And Block Scheduling: Do You Need It?

The short answer is yes, and here’s why. There are numerous negotiating points in nursing contracts these days. Everything from a nurse's hourly rate to housing, location, and even the duration of the assignment. But something many nurses might overlook is their schedule. Specifically the ability to exert some control and say so in it.

Read full story
2 comments

How To Negotiate Your Next Travel Nurse Contract

Right now, the travel nurse market is hot. As a travel nurse, you can negotiate your compensation and pay in some of the most creative ways possible. Because they are the new "go-to" in finding top nursing talent, your agency may also be able to assist you with more money on your next travel nurse contract.

Read full story

7 Tips to Staying Fit as a Travel Nurse

They say that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what I really want to do is just exercise. It's easy to forgo exercise when working 12-hours at a time, especially when you're in a new environment. As a travel nurse, it's sometimes difficult enough just to get through the shift, return to your hotel or apartment, collapse in exhaustion, get up and do it all over again. But whether you want to make fitness a priority in your life or see if you can manage to squeeze it in, some things may make it easier.

Read full story

How To Survive and Thrive During the Holiday Season As a Travel Nurse

Or basically how not to be a Grinch. Thanksgiving or Christmas is one of the hottest questions around. Meaning, if you're a travel nurse, then likely your unit, manager, or coworkers are asking you which one you'll work and which you'll take off.

Read full story

Don't Choose Your Travel Nurse Housing Until You Get Answers to These 4 Critical Questions

Not all housing and not all travel companies are the same. Currently, I'm on a travel nurse contract, and the place I'm working has several different agencies represented. As you likely know, nurses talk. While we don't have "water cooler" chats, we certainly talk it up between rounds or at the nurse's station.

Read full story

Top Tips On How To Land Your Dream Travel Nursing Assignment

Here we are about to roll into the late fall and early winter season, and I bet many of my fellow nurses are dreaming about two types of travel gigs. Either the north so we can hit the slopes, ski, and snowboard. Or for my warm-blooded travel nurse friends, they're considering a contract in sunny Florida or even Texas.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy