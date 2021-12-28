How To Stay Sharp As A Travel Nurse: Mind, Body, and Wallet Tips for the Nomad Nurse

Rick Martinez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nbgu_0dXLRpQ600
Photo by Simon Maage on Unsplash

The nomadic nursing life has, without a doubt, lots of fun perks, side effects, and benefits.

In fact, so many that we might often forget that we still need to take care of #1. 

Ourselves.

The truth is that many of us already have a healthy lifestyle, so keeping ourselves in tip-top shape is simply a continuation of our habits. But if you have not implemented healthy habits because you don't have enough time, travel nursing is the ideal opportunity. 

Pro tips on staying mentally sharp

A travel nurse can become easily overwhelmed if we really think about it.

From accepting a travel assignment, to actually packing and then physically moving to a whole new city is potentially stressful. So avoiding or minimizing these stress factors is the name of the game. So as a seasoned travel RN myself, my best nuggets of wisdom are to take the time to sit down and map it all out. In other words, PLAN!

A few things you should really think about are: 

  • Research: it sounds silly, but actually, Google a bit about where you're headed and pre-plan some excursions for your days off. It'll give you something to look forward to.
  • Be friendly: you're likely just a wee bit extroverted, or you wouldn't be traveling, so be open to making new friends. Not only at your orientation but especially as you integrate into your new unit or floor. Social media is a super-easy way to connect t.
  • Work: like as in pick up extra shifts or do some OT. For some travelers, they're just there to work, and additional shifts keep your mind focused on the job versus pondering stressful "what ifs."
  • Be flexible: You're the traveler, and you may be the first to float. So be open-minded and stay flexible. Look on the bright side...you may get to make a whole new set of friends on different units. 
  • Exercise: don't want to work extra? Then your days off are the perfect opportunity to start an exercise program, do some CrossFit, take on pilates. You get the hint. Start something new that benefits your body, mind, and soul. But especially something that takes your mind off work.

Pro tips on staying physically fit

A good sweat is a great cure more many of life's stresses.

So exercise.

Even if it's just walking the stairs at lunch or break. Get the body moving, blood flowing, and maybe even a little heart rate bump. Exercise is a fabulous way to alleviate stress. 

You may already have a regular fitness regimen and if that's the case, keep the streak going.

Look into local spin studios. Seek out that 24-hour fitness center, look into social media groups and scope what folks are doing. The more significant point here is to continue your fitness regime. Don't let travel nursing be an excuse to NOT work out.

Plus, getting involved in groups while on the road is also a good way to meet people!

We like to get outside and hike on my current travel assignment here in New Mexico. There are some gorgeous trails here in the mountains, and the weather is perfect. Consider your location and what surrounds you as well.

Make it a point to find something you like to do, then do it! 

Pro tips on staying fiscally sound 

This is also known as "keeping your wallet happy."

But before I go on, please know that the following is not financial advice, simply what's worked for me and that I'm sharing in this article.

Keeping your stress in check ad managing your health and fitness is of supreme importance. But we cannot forget about our financial health as well. As a travel nurse, you will likely make some pretty decent money, so part of the puzzle is not only making it but keeping it.

Do you want to know one of the biggest money pits while experiencing the nomadic life? Food. Seriously. Not only does food impact your mood and stress, but it literally impacts your health and fitness. And beyond that, it has the potential to make a big dent in your pocketbook.

Think about it. You're on the road, and we often first head for fast food, take out, or to the cafeteria, and none of these options may be the best.

So what do we do as travel nurses?

It's funny you should ask because here's what I've found to work for me and I hope they'll work for you as well.

  • Keep snacks. A 12-hour shift can seem might long, especially when you're running and gunning on the unit or floor. So my trick is to keep snacks like healthy energy bars, cold brew coffee (sugar-free, of course), or other quick munchies that are nutritious and healthy. Not only will this impact your energy levels but also your wallet. Choose wisely!
  • Limit your eating-out time. Make a promise to yourself that you'll only grab take-out once or twice a week. But the trick isn't making the promise; it's keeping it. Stick to your guns! 
  • Partying with the crew. If you're going to head out with your peeps, be sure to eat something first. Not only so that you don't go hungry, but also to keep you from spending too much on food later that night. 
  • Follow a diet that works for you. Some say Paleo, others are Vegan. A few nurses are Keto, and yet others are Intermittent Fasting. The point is to find what works for you and stick to it, even when you're living the travel nurse life. For me, I'm finding it simple to stay Keto, and it works.

The biggest takeaway I've discovered is that it's essential to stay on top of your health and fitness while you're traveling. If you can do this, you'll be better able to keep up with all the demands of travel nursing - both mentally and physically. It will also help ensure that you don't feel like a giant pile of goo when your assignment ends! 

The following are some quick tips for keeping healthy on the road: make sure to get enough sleep; exercise regularly (even if just by taking the stairwell at work); pack snacks so that hunger doesn't drive us towards unhealthy or expensive food choices; limit eating out or take-out sessions; follow a diet plan that works for YOU. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
travel nursingnursingcareer advicenomad lifelife lessons

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a freelance writer and a nurse, exploring the world one beer, donut, and experience at a time. Writing about the travel nurse industry and healthcare, with the occasional emphasis on donuts. #NomNom

San Antonio, TX
403 followers

More from Rick Martinez

You Don't Actually Have To Travel To Be A Travel Nurse

Being a first-time traveler can be a daunting undertaking. Everything from a new hospital, new colleagues, being away from home, and all the other unknowns of travel nursing makes for a scary career move. That's why taking a 'local' travel contract may be what's needed.

Read full story
1 comments

Making 6-Figures As A Travel Nurse Is The New Norm

When I first became a nurse (back in 1995), I made less than I made as a bartender. While the bartending job helped me get through school, I must admit it was a tad disappointing to face those facts.

Read full story

The Difference Between Rapid Response and Crisis Contracts

Just a mere few years ago, crisis contracts were few and far between. But since COVID has reared its ugly head, crisis and rapid response are now part of the 'new norm.'. But like many nurses, the burning question is, what exactly is the difference?

Read full story
1 comments

Travel Nurse Contracts 101: What To Look For In Your Next Gig

Before you sign one, you need to know what you’re getting into. Just when we think the whole COVID crisis is over, here we go with variants and a new round of global shutdowns.

Read full story

How To Jumpstart Your Travel Nursing Career in 6 Easy Steps

You've read all about it, and now you're ready to take the next step to become a travel RN. Even if you don't yet meet the basic requirements to start travel nursing, this article will be a great primer. And if you do meet them and are ready to dive in, then this is certainly for you.

Read full story

What Motivates Travel Nurses in 2022?

As a travel nurse, do you ever sometimes wish you could get into the heads of recruiters and tell them exactly what matters to you?. Not to say that all recruiters need to understand us better. But the truth is, some just don't get us. More to the point, they don't get that we're all different and seek various things.

Read full story
9 comments

Travel Nursing And Block Scheduling: Do You Need It?

The short answer is yes, and here’s why. There are numerous negotiating points in nursing contracts these days. Everything from a nurse's hourly rate to housing, location, and even the duration of the assignment. But something many nurses might overlook is their schedule. Specifically the ability to exert some control and say so in it.

Read full story
2 comments

How To Negotiate Your Next Travel Nurse Contract

Right now, the travel nurse market is hot. As a travel nurse, you can negotiate your compensation and pay in some of the most creative ways possible. Because they are the new "go-to" in finding top nursing talent, your agency may also be able to assist you with more money on your next travel nurse contract.

Read full story

7 Tips to Staying Fit as a Travel Nurse

They say that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what I really want to do is just exercise. It's easy to forgo exercise when working 12-hours at a time, especially when you're in a new environment. As a travel nurse, it's sometimes difficult enough just to get through the shift, return to your hotel or apartment, collapse in exhaustion, get up and do it all over again. But whether you want to make fitness a priority in your life or see if you can manage to squeeze it in, some things may make it easier.

Read full story

How To Survive and Thrive During the Holiday Season As a Travel Nurse

Or basically how not to be a Grinch. Thanksgiving or Christmas is one of the hottest questions around. Meaning, if you're a travel nurse, then likely your unit, manager, or coworkers are asking you which one you'll work and which you'll take off.

Read full story

Don't Choose Your Travel Nurse Housing Until You Get Answers to These 4 Critical Questions

Not all housing and not all travel companies are the same. Currently, I'm on a travel nurse contract, and the place I'm working has several different agencies represented. As you likely know, nurses talk. While we don't have "water cooler" chats, we certainly talk it up between rounds or at the nurse's station.

Read full story

Top Tips On How To Land Your Dream Travel Nursing Assignment

Here we are about to roll into the late fall and early winter season, and I bet many of my fellow nurses are dreaming about two types of travel gigs. Either the north so we can hit the slopes, ski, and snowboard. Or for my warm-blooded travel nurse friends, they're considering a contract in sunny Florida or even Texas.

Read full story

7 Things That Make a Career as a Travel Nurse Special

This is probably one of the most fun articles I’ve written in a while. Don’t get me wrong, they’re all fun in their own unique way. But this one really let some fun and creativity shine through. The truth is I could very well list a dozen or more things that are unique to travel nursing, but alas, we’re all so short on time.

Read full story

Travel Nursing Contract Vocabulary You Need to Know

This should come as no surprise to you, but newsflash...not all travel nurse contracts are the same!. But first, let's ease you into this because many nurses reading this may be brand new to the world of travel nursing. And for those who may be in a traditional nursing role, contracts may be a foreign topic. But the fact of the matter is that if you're a current or soon-to-be travel nurse, then you will be reading and eventually signing a contract for your assignment.

Read full story

Let's Talk Money: Travel Nursing Money Lingo You Need to Know

Just when you think you've learned all the particular words, phrases, and terminology as a nurse, here comes the world of travel nursing with its own set of nuances. It may feel even more overwhelming in the early stages as we nurses navigate a new career option. The new buzzwords and lingo make it feel as much.

Read full story

Making and Taking The Leap From Staff Nurse to Travel Nurse

It will easily be the scariest, and most rewarding move you’ll ever make. Every travel nurse started as a staff nurse or received their first year of experience in some facility.

Read full story

Do These 5 Things STAT For The Night Shift Nurse In Your Life

It takes a whole different type of travel nurse to work the night shift. I know because I am one. I've been one for years and years now, and I must say that I love it. I'm born and bred for working nights.

Read full story

Why Every Nurse Should Try Travel Nursing At Least Once

One of the most appealing aspects of our career is the opportunity to be a travel nurse. I can’t think of anything else that offers you the chance to try living in a new location, develop essential professional abilities, and make good money all at the same time. Both personally and professionally, travel nursing is an incredible experience.

Read full story

One Of The Most Rewarding Careers Is Travel Nursing, And Here's Why

The benefits of travel nursing are numerous, but it is important to know some of the reasons why travel nurses choose this career. This article will explore several reasons that travel nurses may find appealing, and help you decide if travel nursing is right for you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy