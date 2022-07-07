Five Recipients of Spirit Award

Soldier receives a fresh Christmas tree. Christmas Spirit Foundation

The Board of Trustees of the Christmas Spirit Foundation (CSF) has reviewed nominations and named five individuals and/or groups as recipients of the Christmas Spirit Award thanking them for their creative and extraordinary support of the Foundation’s Trees for Troops® Program. The recipients for 2022 are:

1. Greg Smith, 7 G’s Farm, Nicholson, GA

2. Steve Van Camp, Phelps, NY

3. Tyler and Anthony Cerbo, Cerbo’s Parsippany Greenhouse, Parsippany, NJ

4. Randy Wood, Wood Mountain Christmas Trees, Temecula, CA

5. Karen Williams, JEB Ft. Story CR/OER/Liberty Mgr, Virginia Beach, VA

The Trees for Troops® program has provided a total of 277,001 free Christmas trees to military members and families. Fresh cut Christmas trees are gathered together at farms and retail lots and then picked up by FedEx Freight. They then route them through their distribution centers and deliver them to bases. Once the trees are at the base and unloaded, each base determines how/when to distribute the trees to their personnel.

As the Trees for Troops® program continues to grow since it first started in 2005, the CSF Board of Trustees recognize that success of the program depends on many people being involved. They support the program various ways including sourcing trees to donate, coordinating volunteer efforts to load/unload trees, raising funds to support the program or just creating awareness.

In 2018, the Trustees formalized their recognition of individuals/companies for superlative support of the Trees for Troops program. This honor is represented by the Christmas SPIRIT Award.

About the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and Trees for Troops

The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas through programs such as the Trees for Troops® program. The foundation was established in 2005.