Need a job? Three job fairs are on tap around Pinal County

Getty Images

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

Arizona@Work Pinal County has scheduled three job fairs over the next six weeks.

July 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 North Idaho Rd. More than 20 employers are expected for the event, representing a range of industries and occupations, including manufacturing, of law enforcement, municipalities, administration, maintenance, and hospitality. An advisor from Arizona@Work Pinal County will be on hand to help with resume and cover letter writing and attendees are encouraged to bring current resumes for review. Printers will be available to print copies, and the first 75 attendees will receive portfolios for their materials.

July 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Building E, Pinal County complex, 820 E. Cottonwood Lane, Casa Grande. CoreCivic, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is seeking workers for its Eloy correctional facility to fill health care and corrections officer openings. The company has posted job listings for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, dental assistants, treatment counselors and managers, program facilitators, academic instructors, and several administrative jobs.

Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Building A, Central Arizona College, 17945 N. Regent Drive, Maricopa. More than 35 companies and agencies are expected to attend, representing manufacturing, law enforcement, transportation, logistics, medical, hospitality, and construction. Representatives from the federal government agencies and the military are also expected to attend.

Arizona@Work is a federally funded, statewide public-private agency that tries to match employers and employees. Twelve local boards, including the one in Pinal County, tailor the agency’s efforts to meet local needs.