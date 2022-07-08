National organization to honor Pinal County Veterans Treatment Court probation officer

Photo courtesy of Genesiss Barrett

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

The voice on the phone sounded familiar, its accent distinct.

It was a voice whose words had made an impression on Pinal County probation officer Genesiss Barrett at National Association of Drug Court Professionals training presentations she attended.

At first, however, she thought it was an impersonator pulling a prank.

“I thought somebody was like, joking. And I'm like, ‘That's not funny,’” she said. “And I was like, no way he's calling my cell phone.”

The voice belonged to Scott Tirocchi, a retired Army major and a Justice for Vets division director, someone she respected. He assured her it was no joke.

He said he called to let her know she had been selected as this year’s winner of the Justice for Vets Hank Pirowski Award, which the organization’s website says “recognizes individuals and veterans treatment court teams that exemplify leadership, innovation, and professionalism.”

“He said it was a no-brainer, and that when they came to [her nomination], they were like, wow, this is the person,” said Barrett, who was selected from 24 candidates from around the country. “And so, I started crying when he said that because it meant a lot to me. Just to know that other people from other states were nominated and they chose me was really humbling to me.”

The call came at an emotional time. The anniversary of her battle buddy's suicide had just passed, and it still devastated her four years later. Battle buddies are partners the Army assigns to be there for each other in and out of combat and to watch over each other for telltale signs of trouble. Barrett was in the Army from 2008 to 2012.

He had seen her Facebook page, learned she worked to help veterans and reconnected with her. Although he was hundreds of miles away in and homeless in Mississippi, she had his back. She said she paid for a hotel room, sent him food, and tried to get him help through her contacts in the Veterans Administration.

“I said, ‘Please, he needs help.’ They [the VA] only kept him for three days, and then they found him. He was gone.”

Barrett knows what it is like when no one has your back. She said that as an orderly at Fort Huachuca in southeast Arizona, she filed a sexual misconduct complaint against her platoon sergeant. The company commander did not follow up despite having letters from her fellow soldiers attesting to having seen the sergeant's behavior. Three months later, the Army discharged her with full benefits.

“So, when I hear my clients saying, ‘This is what happened to me, and no one believes me,’ I believe,” she said. “I believe them, and I tell them, ‘Well, let me help you.’”

“She just openly and willingly cares about other human beings,” said Brian Kramer, her supervisor in the Pinal County Adult Probation Office. Kramer was among a group of people, including law enforcement, judges, lawyers, and probation office managers who nominated Barrett for the award.

“I think I can speak for all of us managers that we see day in and day out the quality of work that Genesiss puts in. I can't stress enough the caring, caring about other human beings, wanting to see them succeed. And when they don't succeed, or when things happen, it clearly, clearly upsets her.”

As Pinal County’s supervising probation officer for the Veteran's Treatment Court since 2018, Barrett collaborates with prosecutors and defense lawyers to identify veterans who have committed crimes to assess whether probation with treatment can provide a better outcome than a jail sentence.

“I screen them, and I talk to them, and if I can see that there's substance abuse or PTSD, then I talk to the prosecutor and say, ‘Look, this person needs help. If you send them to the [Department of Corrections], they're going to come out and continue doing the same thing.’

“We all want the same outcome. So, if I say I think this person deserves Vet Court, nobody says, ‘Let me think about it.’ They get in that court. And then I get to work with them.”

Barrett also carries a full caseload of standard probation clients and mental health clients. When she is not working for the county from Friday through Sunday, she works a full schedule at Brothers and Keepers, a group home in San Tan Valley that helps children overcome trauma, sexual misbehavior, substance abuse, physical abuse, or loss of parents.

She also is involved with Honoring/Hiring/Helping Our Heroes of Pinal County (HOHP), a nonprofit that provides services for veterans or connects them with providers that can.

“I don't know as if I've met so many people that have a heart and a sense of caring as much as she does,” Kramer said. “And I am happy, extremely happy to be able to be a part of watching not only her growth but her national recognition because it's well deserved.”

Barrett is scheduled to receive the award that bears the name of Hank Pirowski, a Marine Vietnam veteran from New York who created the first veterans treatment court, at the National Association of Drug Court Professionals conference in Nashville, Tennessee July 25-28.