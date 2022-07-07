Sheriff seeks public’s help in finding shooting suspect

The public is asked to be on the lookout for this Jeep and Oscar Valencia (inset). Photo courtesy of Pinal County Sheriff's Office

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Oscar Valencia, 40, of Tucson, in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old man and the wounding of a 38-year-old woman.

The department received a 9-1-1 call at about 9:40 p.m. on July 4 from a caller reporting that shots had been fired at a home on the 3000 block of Aravaipa Drive in the Winkelman area.

Responding deputies found the two victims there, and witnesses identified Valencia as the shooter. Valencia is said to have known the woman.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspect fled southbound on State Route 77 in a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot, AZ license plate DDA1AXA. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black hat. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Please call 9-1-1 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) if you see him or the vehicle.