Sheriff Lamb has cameo roles in rival campaign ads

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb appears briefly in rival campaign ads. - Photos from Kari Lake for Governor and Karrin Taylor Robson for Governor campaigns

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

If you can stand it at a time when it seems nonstop political ads are dominating the airways, pay close attention so you don’t miss Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s two-second cameos in videos for rival Republican gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson.

The brief segments are set in an undeveloped area near Interstate 8 and Stanfield Road, an area described as a high-traffic smuggling route.

The candidates appear to be talking with Lamb as a voice-over talks about border security.

While Lamb does not endorse anyone’s candidacy, his spokeswoman said, “the Sheriff believes it is important for everyone to see the reality of our border crisis as it affects Pinal County.”

The self-described constitutional conservative is well-known for supporting strict enforcement of immigration laws and his spokeswoman said he invites “anyone, especially hopeful political candidates, who request a tour.”

Robson and Lake, both Republicans, requested tours, the spokeswoman said. So far, no Democratic candidates have asked.

“If they choose to film the visit, that is also permitted,” she said. “What they do with that video is up to them.”

Here is what Robson has done with the video:

· “Conservative Leader,” 12-second mark.

· “Tough Plan,” 22-second mark.

· “Truth Teller,” 20-second mark.

· “Fight back,” 24-second mark.

Lake has two ads that include videos shot with Lamb:

· “Fake News,” 32-second mark.

· “Ultra MAGA TV ad” on Twitter and Facebook. 17-second mark.