Fourth of July activities on tap around Pinal County

Richard Urban

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGxOL_0gR6VpGL00
Photo by Seth Page/Flickr

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

Public fireworks displays are planned throughout Pinal County on the Fourth of July, and most are part of day-long activities.

· Apache Junction: The day kicks off at 8 a.m. with a free volleyball tournament at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, which will be open for a free swim from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. for music, games, and free watermelon at Apache Junction High School. Fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m. Click here for details.

· Casa Grande: Evening activities, including games, music, and a bubble and foam zone, begin at 7 p.m. at the Paul Mason Sports Complex. A free laser light show starts at 8:45 p.m.; fireworks follow at 9 p.m. Click here for details.

· Eloy: Free swimming at the Eloy Aquatic Center runs from noon to 5 p.m. Free evening activities at Main Street Park, including music, games, food, a waterslide, and more, begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks after dusk. Click here for details.

· Florence: Begin the day at the Aquatic Center at 1 p.m. The nearby multi-purpose fields will be the center of activities that include a corn hole tournament, inflatables, and food vendors Live bands begin at 5 p.m. Fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m. Click here for details.

· Maricopa: The Great American Tailgate starts at noon at Copper Sky Regional Park.
Registration is required to reserve a spot to set up for barbecue. The fee is $45 in advance, $60 day of the event, $35 for Copper Sky members. Live country music starts at 7:30; fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Click here for details.

· Queen Creek: Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms begins at 4 p.m. featuring food trucks, craft vendors, music, and rides. Fireworks start at 8:30. Fee is $30 per carload. Click here for details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoI4N_0gR6VpGL00
Photo by Richard Urban

Rules for home fireworks

If your holiday celebrations include setting off your own fireworks, keep in mind that Arizona law permits only ground-based fireworks such as snappers, party poppers, cylindrical and cone fountains, wheels, ground spinners and sparklers, and restricts the times you are allowed to light them off.

Aerial fireworks, such as bottle rockets, Roman candles, skyrockets, single-tube devices and re-loadable shell devices are illegal for public use, according to state law. It is also illegal to fire guns into the air.

The law also restricts the days and times Arizonans can light fireworks. Fireworks are prohibited after 11 p.m. until 8 a.m. July 1-3 and July 5-6. On July 4, the hours are extended to 1 a.m. on July 5.

Violators can be fined up to $1,000.

In general, the public is encouraged to call the law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number to report fireworks violations. They advise that 9-1-1 should be called to report firearms discharges and emergencies.

· Pinal County Sheriff’s Department, 520-866-5111.

· Apache Junction, 480-982-8260.

· Casa Grande, 520-421-8700, option 7.

· Coolidge, 520-723-5311.

· Eloy, (520) 466-7324.

· Florence, 520-868-7681, option 2.

· Kearny, 520-363-5566.

· Mammoth, (520) 487-2347.

· Maricopa, (520) 568-3673.

· Queen Creek: 480-358-3500.

