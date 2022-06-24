Pinal County’s ’22-’23 budget to top $1 billion for the first time

Richard Urban

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efuGM_0gLOMDt300
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

The fiscal year 2022-’23 budget that Pinal County supervisors will consider on July 6 will top $1 billion for the first time in county history, but those numbers can be misleading, board of supervisors chairman Jeff McClure said.

“It is the first billion-dollar budget, but it really isn't as big as it looks,” he said.

While the budget anticipates a $282.5 million increase over last year, that increase stems from grant funding, bond revenue for economic development, and bonds to put the county Arizona State Retirement System pension plan on a more solid footing. Additional funds come from retired debt.

“While it is a big number, it is not that you're looking at it and going ‘Oh, my gosh, we've been taxed to death,’” McClure said. “We dropped the tax rate. That large number is from federal grants and from the bonding issues that we have going at the moment.”

He said the tax rate is set as low as possible while providing the means to deliver the services that constituents demand.

“We need to operate the county in an efficient, effective manner to be able to provide services for constituents that are necessary for the safety and maintenance of the county,” McClure said.

Property Taxes

Even as the median home sales price in Pinal County is up nearly 31 percent from a year ago to $412,300, the property tax rate for the fiscal year that begins July 1 will decrease by about 3.5 percent.

Because $103 million of new construction was added to the tax rolls and property valuations increased by $280 million, the county is able to lower the tax rate and still raise about the same amount of money as last year, with enough added revenue to account for inflation and the increased costs of providing services.

“The county portion [of the property tax bill] should be very similar to what it was last year,” Chief Deputy Assessor John Ellinwood said of the county’s portion of overall property tax bills. “There are new subdivisions, new homes being built. So, there'll be additional revenue that will come in from those. The county still gets what it needs to run, even with increased costs, but individual homeowners are not hit too hard, because the new homes are now on the rolls.”

Planning for Contingencies

The budget also tries to anticipate growth as people and businesses continue to find their way to Pinal County. Between July 2020 and July 2021, the population grew from 425,264 to 449,557, a nearly 6 percent increase, according to the Census Bureau.

“It's great for us that we're that we're on the forefront of this giant growth, but we have to be very mindful that there's possibly a recession in the next year, year and a half,” McClure said.

Noting that the Great Recession of 2008 reduced the county’s income to the point that it laid off hundreds of employees and struggled to pay its bills, McClure said that the county has been building a reserve fund to be in better position to weather an economic downturn.

“With that reserve fund, we don't have to let employees go. We can still provide services. We can still pay our bills,” he said. “We're trying to be very fiscally, conservatively conscious about those kinds of things. We don't want to have too much money just stacked up. But at the same time, we want to have enough money in case something happens so that it doesn't just throw a wrench in our works.”

Breaking down the Budget

Property taxes fund 21 percent of the budget, state and federal grants 25 percent, and sales taxes 19 percent. Vehicle license taxes, highway fees, and user fees for services account for 15 percent. Fines, forfeitures, licenses, permits, and miscellaneous revenues add up to 20 percent.

The budget anticipates total revenues of $553 million, not including bond proceeds of $188 million, and a balance of $276 million carried over from last year’s budget, according to Angie Woods, director for the Office of Budget and Finance.

Spending totals $520 million, excluding any spending resulting from bond revenues and money set aside for contingencies, she said.

“Of the $520M, approximately $228M is planned general fund expenditures,” Woods said. “The general fund pays for the core activities and services of the county.”

Its funding comes from property taxes (39 percent), state and federal revenue sharing (28 percent), county sales taxes (10 percent), and fines, forfeitures, user fees, licenses, permits and other miscellaneous income (23 percent).

The general fund allocates 30 percent for general government expenses, 29 percent for the sheriff’s department, 15 percent for county courts, 13 percent for legal expenses including the county attorney’s office, 11 percent for health services, and 3 percent for social services and other expenses.

“Always keep in mind that a budget is a ceiling,” McClure said. “It is not what you actually spend. It's not like your household budget where you say, ‘Well, I've got this much money, how do I spend it?’ That's not the case in government.

“Because we're taxing authority, we need to have the ability and the permission to be able to spend so much even though we may never get there. We have the ability to spend those dollars if need be. That does not mean we are going to spend it all. That means we have those funds available. And we try not to, of course, if we can help it,” he said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# county budget# property tax rates# contingency reserves# federal grants# sales taxes

Comments / 1

Published by

Richard is an award-winning journalist with more than 40 years experience in newspaper and magazine publishing. He has covered topics that include local and state government and politics, courts and crime, environment, business and innovation.

Phoenix, AZ
181 followers

More from Richard Urban

Pinal County, AZ

Celebrate sensibly, says Pinal County emergency manager

David McNew/Newsmakers (Getty Images) As we head into the Independence Day weekend, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management asks that you remember that there is no wildfire season in Arizona anymore. Every day is fire season.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Average gas price in Pinal is up to $5.53; Superior station at $4.84

Even with Pinal's average price at $5.53, motorists can still find gas at under $5.Joe Raedle/Getty Images. Heading into the Father’s Day weekend, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline nationally hit $5 this week, according to the American Automobile Association. In Arizona, the average was $5.38.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Federal grant to enhance county emergency operations technology

Pinal County's Emergency Operations Center opened in February.Photo courtesy of Pinal County. Pinal County’s new Emergency Operations Center got a boost recently when U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran delivered a federal grant worth $187,500 to install hardware and software to help public safety personnel better coordinate the many tasks that go into managing an emergency situation or natural disaster.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal deputy finds internet fame with ‘Fridays with Frank’ videos

Photo courtesy of Pinal County Sheriff's Department. What started as a couple of educational videos on the perils of texting and driving and ignoring school bus stop arms has become a series of popular Facebook videos that that can generate a million or more views when a new video is posted.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

A decade-long journey to change satellite TV in south Pinal slowly marches on

Mike Weasner.Courtesy of Mike Weasner. In 2009, soon after Mike Weasner and his wife Laurraine moved into the house they built on three acres of land in Oracle, they were surprised when a DirecTV installer told them the satellite television provider carried local stations from Phoenix, not Tucson, depriving them of local news, advertising, and, more importantly, emergency information.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Gas in Pinal averages $5.22, but Eloy station has it for $4.45

With the national average price of a gallon of unleaded gas at a record $4.86, up 25 cents from a week ago, and Arizona’s average at a record $5.13, up 18 cents from last week, according to AAA, finding the least expensive gas is increasingly expensive.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande grad awarded $3,500 Cox diversity scholarship

Baruch Lim says he will use the $3,500 diversity scholarship that Cox recently awarded him to pursue a civil engineering degree at the Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University, focusing on environmental sustainability.

Read full story
2 comments
Eloy, AZ

Eloy, Arizona City next up for Cox digital services expansion

By year’s end, about 8,800 residents and businesses in the city of Eloy and the adjacent unincorporated community of Arizona City are expected to gain access to Cox Communications’ high-speed internet, television, phone, and home security and automation services.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal heads into Memorial Day weekend with fire restrictions

Last year's Telegraph Fire near Superior took a month to contain.Forest Service, USDA. As the Memorial Day weekend approaches and Arizonans make plans to get outdoors, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management has issued additional fire restrictions for state lands in Pinal County and the state. The federal Bureau of Land Management also imposed similar restrictions on Arizona’s national parks.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

As gas prices remain high, Pinal’s cheapest gas is in Eloy, Casa Grande

If you are planning to join the 34.9 million people expected to hit the roads over the Memorial Day weekend, you can expect gas prices to remain high. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Pinal County was $4.77 on May 23, up from $4.62 on May 9, according to AAA.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

$80 million, 5-year transportation plan up for approval

A drone's eye view of drainage work for the Magma Road project that was completed last year.Photo courtesy of Pinal County Public Works. Over the next five years, Pinal County transportation planners recommend spending $80.2 million on 107 road construction, improvement, and maintenance projects, funded by a half-cent sales tax voters approved in 2005.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Cox adds Oracle, San Manuel to Pinal County expansion

By late next year, Cox Communications’ high-speed internet, television, phone, and home security services will be available to about 3,000 potential customers in Oracle and San Manuel in unincorporated southeastern Pinal County.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Teachers recount how Fiesta Bowl grants impacted classrooms

A student uses a calming app on an iPad purchased with a Wishes for Teachers grant.Photo courtesy of DeAnna Addison. Over the last six years, Fiesta Bowl Charities has made 1,200 teachers’ wishes come true with Wishes for Teachers grants that help with classroom needs.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande has Pinal's cheapest gas prices as state average climbs

With the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Arizona just three cents less than the record $4.69 set on March 29, a bargain is getting more difficult to find. Even so, two stations on Florence Boulevard in Casa Grande, an Arco and a QuikTrip, bucked the upward trend, selling regular gas at $4.18 on May 9, 11 cents lower than the lowest price GasBuddy observers found in Pinal County two weeks ago.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

County reinstates volunteer fire department in 9-1-1 system

County Attorney Kent Volkmer, left, Fire Chief Larry Vincent address board of supervisors.Pinal County. Less than an hour after the Pinal County Board of Supervisors signed off on an agreement Wednesday that authorizes the Sheriff’s Office to notify the South Florence Volunteer Fire Department when a 9-1-1 call comes in, the department got its first alert, a trailer fire about three miles south of Florence.

Read full story
1 comments
Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa mayor to step down to take economic development post

Mayor Christian Price will soon be heading Maricopa Economic Development Alliance.- Photo courtesy of City of Maricopa. When Maricopa Mayor Christian Price’s wife sends him off to get a few items at the store, he said it could be several hours before she sees him again.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Cox Charities invites nonprofits to apply for grants

A Cox employee volunteers her time to read to students.- Photo courtesy of Cox. Cox Charities began taking applications on May 2 for grants of up to $10,000 to be awarded in the fall to nonprofit organizations, schools, faith-based organizations, and tribal entities in Pinal, Maricopa, Pima, and Cochise counties.

Read full story
Florence, AZ

County, firefighters try to find solutions that benefit community

Eirini Pajak, South Florence Volunteer Fire Department. People living in the rural communities southeast of Florence are caught in the middle of efforts to reinstate the South Florence Volunteer Fire Department into the county’s 9-1-1 emergency response system so it can respond to fires in the 375 square miles of sparsely populated territory it covers.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Head to Eloy for Pinal County’s lowest gas prices

If you want to find the cheapest price for regular gas in Pinal County, head over to Eloy, where GasBuddy observers found four stations selling it at $4.29 a gallon, six cents lower than the lowest price two weeks ago.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy