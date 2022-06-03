Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande grad awarded $3,500 Cox diversity scholarship

Richard Urban

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5Atj_0fyzlI9y00
Photo courtesy of Baruch Lim

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Casa Grande, AZ

Baruch Lim says he will use the $3,500 diversity scholarship that Cox recently awarded him to pursue a civil engineering degree at the Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University, focusing on environmental sustainability.

"I was rather surprised to receive the scholarship,” said Lim, who graduated from Casa Grande Union High School in May. “I felt a subtle sense of relief hearing that my accomplishments had been recognized and rewarded.”

Lim is the only one of the 10 Cox Diversity Scholars from Pinal County. The others represent schools in Maricopa County and southern Arizona. Eight of the winners are staying in state for college: four at the University of Arizona, two at Arizona State University, and two at Grand Canyon University. Another will attend Howard University in Washington, D.C., and the other will attend Texas A&M.

To win one of the scholarships applicants had to be on track for graduation with a minimum 2.5 grade point average, demonstrate leadership and community service, and submit an essay about a significant leader from their respective diverse communities.

“Supporting our Cox Diversity Scholars is an extension of how Cox values unique perspectives in our employees and our support of youth and education in the communities where we live and work,” said Lisa Lovallo, Cox Southern Arizona Market vice president, in a prepared statement.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the heart of our core values and what makes working here so special. We are proud to help ensure these new graduates have every opportunity to succeed in college and in their futures,” she said.

Lim was born in Casa Grande to parents who had immigrated from Southeast Asia. His mother is from the Philippines, and his father is from Singapore. They shared their love of music, and Lim plays piano and played trumpet in the school marching band.

A member of the National Honor Society who also was part of the school’s Speech and Debate team, he said he “chose engineering because I see it as the closest, most honest endeavor in helping my community.”

He said he eventually plans to pursue a master’s degree on his journey to a career in the production of sustainability technologies.

“This scholarship helps me pursue my passions by not only creating a stronger financial safety net but also recognizing my roots and efforts in representing my ethnic background in the communities I intend to aid and protect,” Lim said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cox Diversity Scholar# Casa Grande Union High School

Comments / 2

Published by

Richard is an award-winning journalist with more than 40 years experience in newspaper and magazine publishing. He has covered topics that include local and state government and politics, courts and crime, environment, business and innovation.

Phoenix, AZ
141 followers

More from Richard Urban

Pinal County, AZ

Gas in Pinal averages $5.22, but Eloy station has it for $4.45

With the national average price of a gallon of unleaded gas at a record $4.86, up 25 cents from a week ago, and Arizona’s average at a record $5.13, up 18 cents from last week, according to AAA, finding the least expensive gas is increasingly expensive.

Read full story
1 comments
Eloy, AZ

Eloy, Arizona City next up for Cox digital services expansion

By year’s end, about 8,800 residents and businesses in the city of Eloy and the adjacent unincorporated community of Arizona City are expected to gain access to Cox Communications’ high-speed internet, television, phone, and home security and automation services.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal heads into Memorial Day weekend with fire restrictions

Last year's Telegraph Fire near Superior took a month to contain.Forest Service, USDA. As the Memorial Day weekend approaches and Arizonans make plans to get outdoors, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management has issued additional fire restrictions for state lands in Pinal County and the state. The federal Bureau of Land Management also imposed similar restrictions on Arizona’s national parks.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

As gas prices remain high, Pinal’s cheapest gas is in Eloy, Casa Grande

If you are planning to join the 34.9 million people expected to hit the roads over the Memorial Day weekend, you can expect gas prices to remain high. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Pinal County was $4.77 on May 23, up from $4.62 on May 9, according to AAA.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

$80 million, 5-year transportation plan up for approval

A drone's eye view of drainage work for the Magma Road project that was completed last year.Photo courtesy of Pinal County Public Works. Over the next five years, Pinal County transportation planners recommend spending $80.2 million on 107 road construction, improvement, and maintenance projects, funded by a half-cent sales tax voters approved in 2005.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Cox adds Oracle, San Manuel to Pinal County expansion

By late next year, Cox Communications’ high-speed internet, television, phone, and home security services will be available to about 3,000 potential customers in Oracle and San Manuel in unincorporated southeastern Pinal County.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Teachers recount how Fiesta Bowl grants impacted classrooms

A student uses a calming app on an iPad purchased with a Wishes for Teachers grant.Photo courtesy of DeAnna Addison. Over the last six years, Fiesta Bowl Charities has made 1,200 teachers’ wishes come true with Wishes for Teachers grants that help with classroom needs.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande has Pinal's cheapest gas prices as state average climbs

With the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Arizona just three cents less than the record $4.69 set on March 29, a bargain is getting more difficult to find. Even so, two stations on Florence Boulevard in Casa Grande, an Arco and a QuikTrip, bucked the upward trend, selling regular gas at $4.18 on May 9, 11 cents lower than the lowest price GasBuddy observers found in Pinal County two weeks ago.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

County reinstates volunteer fire department in 9-1-1 system

County Attorney Kent Volkmer, left, Fire Chief Larry Vincent address board of supervisors.Pinal County. Less than an hour after the Pinal County Board of Supervisors signed off on an agreement Wednesday that authorizes the Sheriff’s Office to notify the South Florence Volunteer Fire Department when a 9-1-1 call comes in, the department got its first alert, a trailer fire about three miles south of Florence.

Read full story
1 comments
Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa mayor to step down to take economic development post

Mayor Christian Price will soon be heading Maricopa Economic Development Alliance.- Photo courtesy of City of Maricopa. When Maricopa Mayor Christian Price’s wife sends him off to get a few items at the store, he said it could be several hours before she sees him again.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Cox Charities invites nonprofits to apply for grants

A Cox employee volunteers her time to read to students.- Photo courtesy of Cox. Cox Charities began taking applications on May 2 for grants of up to $10,000 to be awarded in the fall to nonprofit organizations, schools, faith-based organizations, and tribal entities in Pinal, Maricopa, Pima, and Cochise counties.

Read full story
Florence, AZ

County, firefighters try to find solutions that benefit community

Eirini Pajak, South Florence Volunteer Fire Department. People living in the rural communities southeast of Florence are caught in the middle of efforts to reinstate the South Florence Volunteer Fire Department into the county’s 9-1-1 emergency response system so it can respond to fires in the 375 square miles of sparsely populated territory it covers.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Head to Eloy for Pinal County’s lowest gas prices

If you want to find the cheapest price for regular gas in Pinal County, head over to Eloy, where GasBuddy observers found four stations selling it at $4.29 a gallon, six cents lower than the lowest price two weeks ago.

Read full story
1 comments
Florence, AZ

Neighbors come to the aid of couple who lost everything to fire

Marilesa Money and her husband Frank Hetzel lost everything in a house fire.Eirini Pajak, South Florence Volunteer Fire Department. A day after an early morning fire destroyed their home, Marilesa Money and Frank Hetzel are living in a motor home that a friend loaned them, parked on their Hohokam Road property southeast of Florence in unincorporated Pinal County, occasionally wandering about the ruins wondering what comes next.

Read full story
1 comments
Florence, AZ

Home destroyed; volunteer fire department never got the call

The residents of this house on North Hohokam Road were able to evacuate safely, but they lost everything they owned.Eirini Pajak, South Florence Volunteer Fire Department. The president and chief of the South Florence Volunteer Fire Department is frustrated and fuming that he did not find out about an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed a house just three miles away from him until hours after the fire broke out.

Read full story
9 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal gets $4 million to develop criminal justice diversion program

A $4 million state grant that Pinal County recently received will start helping nonviolent offenders with behavioral, mental health, or substance abuse problems enter treatment programs soon after they are booked into jail.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Renovated county complex in Casa Grande reopens

A fresh coat of paint and new landscaping greet visitors to Pinal County's newly renovated building in Casa Grande.Photo courtesy of Pinal County. Doing business with the county in Casa Grande just got a lot nicer.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County’s cheapest gas is 24 cents below state average

Gas prices continue to fall across Pinal County, mirroring state and national trends, but while the lowest prices are below the state average, they remain higher than the national average.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

County taking applications from nonprofits for grant awards

Photo courtesy of Eirini Pajak, South Florence Volunteer Fire Department. Resourcefulness gets you only so far when you are trying to get a rural volunteer fire department up and running. It takes money, too.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy