Casa Grande grad awarded $3,500 Cox diversity scholarship

Photo courtesy of Baruch Lim

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Casa Grande, AZ

Baruch Lim says he will use the $3,500 diversity scholarship that Cox recently awarded him to pursue a civil engineering degree at the Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University, focusing on environmental sustainability.

"I was rather surprised to receive the scholarship,” said Lim, who graduated from Casa Grande Union High School in May. “I felt a subtle sense of relief hearing that my accomplishments had been recognized and rewarded.”

Lim is the only one of the 10 Cox Diversity Scholars from Pinal County. The others represent schools in Maricopa County and southern Arizona. Eight of the winners are staying in state for college: four at the University of Arizona, two at Arizona State University, and two at Grand Canyon University. Another will attend Howard University in Washington, D.C., and the other will attend Texas A&M.

To win one of the scholarships applicants had to be on track for graduation with a minimum 2.5 grade point average, demonstrate leadership and community service, and submit an essay about a significant leader from their respective diverse communities.

“Supporting our Cox Diversity Scholars is an extension of how Cox values unique perspectives in our employees and our support of youth and education in the communities where we live and work,” said Lisa Lovallo, Cox Southern Arizona Market vice president, in a prepared statement.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the heart of our core values and what makes working here so special. We are proud to help ensure these new graduates have every opportunity to succeed in college and in their futures,” she said.

Lim was born in Casa Grande to parents who had immigrated from Southeast Asia. His mother is from the Philippines, and his father is from Singapore. They shared their love of music, and Lim plays piano and played trumpet in the school marching band.

A member of the National Honor Society who also was part of the school’s Speech and Debate team, he said he “chose engineering because I see it as the closest, most honest endeavor in helping my community.”

He said he eventually plans to pursue a master’s degree on his journey to a career in the production of sustainability technologies.

“This scholarship helps me pursue my passions by not only creating a stronger financial safety net but also recognizing my roots and efforts in representing my ethnic background in the communities I intend to aid and protect,” Lim said.