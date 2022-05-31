Eloy, Arizona City next up for Cox digital services expansion

Getty Images

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Pinal County AZ

By year’s end, about 8,800 residents and businesses in the city of Eloy and the adjacent unincorporated community of Arizona City are expected to gain access to Cox Communications’ high-speed internet, television, phone, and home security and automation services.

Cox has begun engineering, construction design, and permitting for its fiber-based network expansion, and the company says residents soon will see workers stringing lines. Cox has created a webpage detailing where work is underway.

“Access to these services will provide high-quality internet service to many unserved and underserved while expanding opportunities for economic development and jobs in our rural communities,” said Pinal County Supervisor Stephen Miller, whose District 3 encompasses the two communities.

Over the last 12 months, Cox has announced that it would invest more than $60 million to expand to the City of Maricopa, San Manuel, Oracle, Eloy, and Arizona City in Pinal County, Black Canyon City and Congress in Yavapai County, Huachuca City and Sierra Vista in Cochise County, Sun Lakes in Maricopa County, and Summit View in Pima County.

The investment is part of a nationwide company strategy to bridge the digital divide by committing more than $400 million over the next three years to expand services to underserved and rural communities.

“Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do. Our Arizona team has been focused on providing the most powerful high-speed internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as growing business offerings,” Percy Kirk, Cox Communications southwest regional manager, said in a statement.

“We are excited to expand our availability in Pinal County and bring these important services to the residents of Arizona City, Eloy, and Toltec. This is all part of our commitment to expand broadband availability to more unserved and underserved Arizona communities,” he said.