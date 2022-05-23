As gas prices remain high, Pinal’s cheapest gas is in Eloy, Casa Grande

Getty Images

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

If you are planning to join the 34.9 million people expected to hit the roads over the Memorial Day weekend, you can expect gas prices to remain high.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Pinal County was $4.77 on May 23, up from $4.62 on May 9, according to AAA.

Two adjacent stations off Interstate 10 in Eloy, the XPress Fuel and Circle K on North Toltec Road, and the Pride Travel Center on South Sunland Gin Road off I-10 just south of Casa Grande had the county’s lowest prices at $4.29, according to GasBuddy observers.

A Circle K on Pinal Road (State Route 387) in Casa Grande was a penny more at $4.30.

The Arizona average on May 23 was a record $4.88, according to the auto club. The previous high was $4.69 set on March 29.

Two Circle K stations, one just off I-10 in Benson and one off Tanque Verde Road in Tucson, had the state’s lowest per-gallon prices at $4.15, according to GasBuddy.

The national average as of May 23 was a record $4.59, up 27 cents from just two weeks ago, according to AAA. The previous national record high was set on March 11 when a gallon of regular averaged $3.33.

For the first time, all 50 states are averaging more than $4 a gallon. According to AAA, the lowest average prices are in Oklahoma ($4.03); Kansas ($4.04); Arkansas ($4.11); Georgia, Colorado, Minnesota, and Nebraska ($4.14); Iowa ($4.15); North Dakota ($4.17), and Mississippi ($4.18).

The AAA advises vacation travelers to either leave early or late in the day to avoid travel when roadways are busiest, especially on the afternoons of May 26 and May 27.

If you are traveling by car, AAA offers an app for Android and iPhone to find the best prices along your route. The GasBuddy app can pinpoint prices by city, county, and state.