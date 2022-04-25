Head to Eloy for Pinal County’s lowest gas prices

Getty Images

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

If you want to find the cheapest price for regular gas in Pinal County, head over to Eloy, where GasBuddy observers found four stations selling it at $4.29 a gallon, six cents lower than the lowest price two weeks ago.

Two stations on Sunland Gin Road, the Pride Travel Center and Love’s Travel Stop, and three retailers on Toltec Road, Circle K, TA Travel, and Xpress Fuel, were selling gas for $4.29, according to GasBuddy. The county average, according to AAA, is $4.53, just below the state average of $4.55.

A station in Bullhead City, in western Arizona’s Mohave County, had the state’s lowest price at $3.85, according to GasBuddy, with several stations around the state selling it for $3.99.

Nationally, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on April 25 was $4.12, up a penny from last week and up four cents from two weeks ago, according to AAA.

These 10 states had the nation’s lowest prices, according to AAA: Georgia ($3.71), Arkansas ($3.74), Missouri ($3.75), Ohio ($3.75), Kansas ($3.77), Oklahoma ($3.77), Mississippi ($3.77), Texas ($3.77), South Carolina ($3.78) and Kentucky ($3.79).

AAA said gas price fluctuations will continue as global oil markets adjust to less oil coming from Russia and China’s consumption decreasing as a result of Covid shutdowns. The organization said that until crude oil prices start dropping below $100 a barrel, expect to pay more at the pump.

If you plan to travel, AAA offers an app for Android and iPhone to find the best prices along your route. The GasBuddy app can pinpoint prices by city, county, and state.