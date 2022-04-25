Neighbors come to the aid of couple who lost everything to fire

Marilesa Money and her husband Frank Hetzel lost everything in a house fire. Eirini Pajak, South Florence Volunteer Fire Department

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

A day after an early morning fire destroyed their home, Marilesa Money and Frank Hetzel are living in a motor home that a friend loaned them, parked on their Hohokam Road property southeast of Florence in unincorporated Pinal County, occasionally wandering about the ruins wondering what comes next.

Neighbors have brought food. Two women from the community, Gail Hughes and Bobbie Craig, have organized food and clothing donations to help the couple get through the next few days. The Red Cross has provided financial assistance and is helping to replace medications Money lost to the fire.

Money, who is 60 and has struggled with chronic illnesses she said she inherited, has had two amputations on a foot and uses a wheelchair to get around. “That's the main issue. I lost my wheelchair. I lost my walker. I lost my canes and my medications,” Money said.

Hughes arrived Wednesday evening with a wheelchair and cane. Others in the community volunteered to bring water for the couple’s horses. A bird and some cats died in the fire, but they were able to save six horses, a pony, and a donkey.

Eirini Pajak, an agent for Belva’s Real Estate in Florence and secretary of the South Florence Volunteer Fire Department, set up a Go Fund Me page to solicit donations.

“We have a lot of really good people out here,” Pajak said.

The couple, who had no insurance, has chosen to remain on the property for now, even though it is a constant reminder that brings tears and moments of despair and depression. “I walked around to look, and it’s devastating,” Money said. “There’s nothing to save.”

They are still bitter and angry that sheriff’s deputies would not call the fire department, even though the South Florence Volunteer Department had a truck parked just three miles away. They said the deputies on the scene told them and their neighbors that all the deputies could do was watch it burn and keep people away. And for three hours that’s what they did.

The county has said that it cannot call the volunteer department because the state fire marshal has not certified it and that the county could be held liable for anything that went wrong. Other fire companies were too far away and declined to answer the call.

“They were all just hanging around watching. They didn't do a damn thing,” Hetzel said of the 10 deputies he saw there.

“If the sheriff's office would have called the fire department, they could have put it out and saved everything we had,” Money said. “But because the sheriff's office would not call the fire department, we lost everything.”

The two-bedroom house with its brick façade was Money’s dream home for four years, a place that she and Hetzel had worked hard to make their own.

They were living in Florence when Money’s father died, leaving them a condo in Scottsdale, where they lived briefly while Money recovered from an illness.

“My idea was to sell the condo and buy some property because I wanted my husband to have a place where he would be happy and comfortable, and it would be his home before I died,” Money said. “We bought this property. We didn't owe anything. It was a dream for us to come out here, and I wanted to have my animals and have a garden.”

She filled the house with antiques she inherited. Hetzel had refinished some of the furniture and installed custom floors.

“My mother was an avid collector of different things antique, and I had inherited all my mother's, my grandmother’s, and great-grandmother’s furniture. I collected Murano glass. I had crystal from my family and all the old China from my great-great-grandmother,” she said. “We finally had a place where we could display it. We worked hard and spent a lot of time decorating.”

Then, Hetzel, a 55-year-old construction worker and sometime bull-riding rodeo performer, lost his construction job as Covid shut things down.

“We've had a hard time making ends meet ever since,” Money said.

Just two days before the fire, San Carlos Irrigation Project shut off their electricity because the couple couldn’t pay the bill.

They lit candles to illuminate the night. One of those candles started the fire just after midnight Tuesday.

“I woke up because I heard the glass breaking on the candle, and I turned around to look, and it started up the wall. It wasn't that close to the wall, so I don't know how that happened. If I hadn't woken up when that glass burst, I would have been gone,” Money said.

She tried to extinguish the flames but was unable. She called out to Hetzel, and they found their way out. A neighbor arrived and called 9-1-1 because the couple’s phones were in the house.

They said the 9-1-1 operator told him they were dispatching trucks, but none came.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said there is no fire coverage in that area and the state fire marshal does not recognize the South Florence Volunteer Fire Department as a certified agency.



“PCSO cannot call private citizens or companies to put out fires as it could expose our agency to significant liability risks,” she said in an email.

The two men tried to put out the fire with garden hoses, but without electricity, the water pump didn't work.

Now, as they try to deal with the devastation and try to imagine a future, they are grateful for the help their neighbors have offered.

Still, Money said choking back a sob, “We have no idea what we're going to do.”