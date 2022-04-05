Expect heavy traffic around Florence for Country Thunder this week

Getty Images

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

With more than 30,000 people heading for the Country Thunder Music Festival on each of the event’s four days beginning April 7, traffic around Florence is expected to be slow and heavy, especially Tuesday and Wednesday when a parade of campers and RVs creep along State Road 79 to sold-out campgrounds.

“Wednesday will be our busiest day for incoming camper traffic,” Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Reimer said in an email. “We would like to remind folks who live and work in Florence to be aware of traffic delays on AZ79. PCSO and Florence PD will be working on traffic control at our intersections near the event site.

“As for concert nights, we would like to remind single-day ticket holders to leave with extra time to spare if they are driving to the event,” Reimer said.

Scott Elliot, the retired Sheriff’s Office deputy who now works for the festival as emergency event coordinator, said that to keep traffic moving, traffic cones will divide northbound lanes, with the right lane for event traffic and the center lane converted for through traffic. Southbound SR79 will direct concertgoers to the center lane, reserving the right lane for through traffic.

Once off SR79, drivers will need to navigate Price Road into the festival, which should be a little easier than before. The county improved the shoulder to allow three lanes in for about a mile before narrowing to one lane across a small bridge. Elliott said that could ease the bottleneck on Price for traffic trying to turn into the festival off SR79

“That'll help pull some more capacity off the highway,” he said, “and hopefully keep the highway moving.”

The Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police also will be directing traffic at key intersections to help keep traffic moving.

County officials suggest avoiding SR79, if possible, particularly between Arizona Farms Road on the north and Butte Avenue in Florence on the south.

“It is going to be slow going, but we just ask for people's patience,” Elliott said. “If they can take an alternate route to get where they need to go, that's probably the best advice.”

If you are attending the festival and want to avoid traffic altogether, Stagecoach Express shuttles will ferry people to and from sites in Apache Junction and Mesa.

The 2022 edition of Country Thunder Arizona resumes as a spring event after two years of delays and postponements due to the pandemic and last year’s fall event.

General admission tickets and parking passes are still available. Organizers suggest purchasing tickets and parking passes online.