Florence, AZ

Expect heavy traffic around Florence for Country Thunder this week

Richard Urban

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b32hE_0ezJrr5V00
Getty Images

By Richard Urban / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

With more than 30,000 people heading for the Country Thunder Music Festival on each of the event’s four days beginning April 7, traffic around Florence is expected to be slow and heavy, especially Tuesday and Wednesday when a parade of campers and RVs creep along State Road 79 to sold-out campgrounds.

“Wednesday will be our busiest day for incoming camper traffic,” Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Reimer said in an email. “We would like to remind folks who live and work in Florence to be aware of traffic delays on AZ79. PCSO and Florence PD will be working on traffic control at our intersections near the event site.

“As for concert nights, we would like to remind single-day ticket holders to leave with extra time to spare if they are driving to the event,” Reimer said.

Scott Elliot, the retired Sheriff’s Office deputy who now works for the festival as emergency event coordinator, said that to keep traffic moving, traffic cones will divide northbound lanes, with the right lane for event traffic and the center lane converted for through traffic. Southbound SR79 will direct concertgoers to the center lane, reserving the right lane for through traffic.

Once off SR79, drivers will need to navigate Price Road into the festival, which should be a little easier than before. The county improved the shoulder to allow three lanes in for about a mile before narrowing to one lane across a small bridge. Elliott said that could ease the bottleneck on Price for traffic trying to turn into the festival off SR79

“That'll help pull some more capacity off the highway,” he said, “and hopefully keep the highway moving.”

The Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police also will be directing traffic at key intersections to help keep traffic moving.

County officials suggest avoiding SR79, if possible, particularly between Arizona Farms Road on the north and Butte Avenue in Florence on the south.

“It is going to be slow going, but we just ask for people's patience,” Elliott said. “If they can take an alternate route to get where they need to go, that's probably the best advice.”

If you are attending the festival and want to avoid traffic altogether, Stagecoach Express shuttles will ferry people to and from sites in Apache Junction and Mesa.

The 2022 edition of Country Thunder Arizona resumes as a spring event after two years of delays and postponements due to the pandemic and last year’s fall event.

General admission tickets and parking passes are still available. Organizers suggest purchasing tickets and parking passes online.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Richard is an award-winning journalist with more than 40 years experience in newspaper and magazine publishing. He has covered topics that include local and state government and politics, courts and crime, environment, business and innovation.

Phoenix, AZ
53 followers

More from Richard Urban

Pinal County, AZ

Updated San Manual community park set to open April 21

On April 21 the San Manual community park, a gathering and recreation spot for the rural, former mining town in southeastern Pinal County, will be reincarnated with a new, well-equipped and shaded playground, a new basketball court with room for pickleball, a refurbished ballfield with backstop, and a ramada that will be completed this summer.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County’s cheapest gas 26 cents below state average

The least expensive gas in Pinal County last weekend was at the T&L Convenience Store in Coolidge, which sold regular unleaded at $4.43 a gallon, according to GasBuddy observers. Circle Ks in Mammoth and Oracle checked in at $4.47, and four more Coolidge gas stations—two Circle K’s, a Speedway, and a Safeway—offered it at $4.49 last weekend, the online app reported.

Read full story
2 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande looks to the future with public transit

Casa Grande Transit Manager Deb BrunnerPhoto courtesy of Deb Brunner. It has been more than 20 years since Casa Grande first looked into developing a public transit system, but cost was always an impediment, said Steven Weaver, deputy city manager.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

United Way of Pinal County supports Ukraine relief efforts

Pinal County residents seeking ways to safely and securely provide financial aid to help the millions of Ukrainian refugees sheltering in Poland, Romania, and Hungary can visit the United Way of Pinal County website for a link to United Way Worldwide’ s United for Ukraine Fund that launched in early March.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

EV drivers now can get charged up in Casa Grande

Lucid Motors cars line up at Casa Grande's new electric vehicle charging stations.Photo courtesy of City of Casa Grande. Two slim, techy-looking electric vehicle charging towers tucked away in a small parking lot about 500 feet west of Casa Grande City Hall represent a small step in the city’s General Plan to prepare for a future free from fossil fuels.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

$500 rewards offered for reporting illegal dumping

Across Pinal County’s 5,400 square miles of wide-open spaces lie pristine desert landscapes, trails, and mountains that attract outdoor enthusiasts from across the state and beyond.

Read full story
4 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Meet Brent Billingsley, Pinal County’s new community development director

Pinal County, AZ When Brent Billingsley became Community Development director in February, he took on a department with 68 people in eight divisions responsible for managing growth in one of the country’s fastest-growing counties.

Read full story
1 comments
Cochise County, AZ

Cox expands its Arizona coverage

(Cochise County, AZ) In eight months, Cox Communications is embarking on its second project to bring high-speed digital services to underserved areas in southern Arizona, part of a $2.7 billion nationwide expansion.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy