$1,800 could hit eligible Florida residents' bank account this month.

Richard Scott

$1,800 could hit Florida residents' bank account this month

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Florida residents could receive more than $1,800 this month. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from inflation.

The recent Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) report shows that Florida's CPI-U increased to 6.4 percent in February.

Although there is a piece of good news in this challenging time, eligible Florida state residents will receive financial assistance worth more than $1,800 per month.

Because the Social Security Administration fact sheet for 2023 states that Florida residents could soon receive an average increase of 8.7% in monthly COLA benefits, all retired workers will receive $1,827 in benefits.

Another Social Security Administration notice stated that eligible people who were born between March 11 and March 20 will receive their benefits on March 22.

But the Social Security Administration also requested that if someone doesn’t get their payment on the expected date, please allow three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP), approximately 4.6 million (21.1%) of the Florida state population is 65 or older.

This financial assistance will help those seniors who have to cut down on their healthy diet because of increasing grocery prices.

